Can Ooma Retain Its Growth Profile?

Ooma’s (OOMA) acquisition of Voxter might prove to be a solid play as it will allow it to penetrate the custom UCaaS- (unified communications-as-a-service) based markets, users of, which are typically mid-level to larger enterprises. This can be a major game shift for Ooma as until now it had been serving small businesses and residential markets with communication needs. Although my analysis shows that Ooma is priced justifiably, I don't see a compelling reason to buy because it faces competition from a multitude of industries, which together not only intensifies it but further complicates it. Ooma's primary product under its business segment is called Ooma office, which is a fully-featured multi-user communications system and there is Ooma telo in its residential segment, which is designed to serve as the primary phone line in homes. Unlike pure cloud-based phone services that only work with IP phones, Ooma’s hybrid SaaS platform allows for the use of standard analog phones, mobile phones and fax machines, as well as select IP phones and Internet fax. Ooma’s operations are mostly based in U.S. and Canadian markets, and currently looking forward to expand outside of North America.

Up until now Ooma was targeting small business owners in its business segment because of their limited-customization office suits. But their acquisition of Voxter will enable them to target larger businesses, as Voxter already provides advanced UCaaS solutions to larger businesses like Slack, Optimizely, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort, Hyperwallet and Grafana. “With the addition of Voxter, Ooma can now serve larger businesses with highly customizable solutions that uniquely meet there individual needs, in addition to serving small businesses with the award winning Ooma Office platform. Together, Voxter and Ooma bring deep expertise in cloud-based voice technology, increased scale, and stronger solutions for channel partners.” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma (source: press release). While Ooma did deliver nice sales growths but margins are squeezed out because of high selling and marketing costs and costs associated with three acquisitions it made.

Ooma itself is a low cost provider, which is a typical strategy in the telecom industry as a whole where the total strategy mix include aggressive marketing and sales campaigns. But the problem Ooma faces substantiality of its competition from large telecommunication firms such as AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), CenturyLink (CTL) and cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA), Cox communications and Time warner, which is further worsened by Whatsapp, Facebook (FB), Google Voice and Skype. Competition from these varied industries together complicates the position and potential for Ooma. The large communication and cable companies often bundle home phone service with Internet access and/or cable television access, leading to a very low price point for their users. On the other hand, non-traditional competitors like by Whatsapp, Facebook (FB), Google Voice and Skype makes it almost cost-free for basic communication needs and then there are cable companies who already are large providers of both traditional communication needs and Internet service. Combining the multitude of industries playing in different end markets where Ooma operates too makes it complicated. To be able to charge low telecom firms need to achieve economies of scale, which is only possible with a large customer base, so that big chunks of costs such as SG&A can be spread out over a larger volume. But it is understandable that Ooma’s SG&A expense are on a rise because it is going through a growth strategy and these expense should come down as the firm is able to spread more of these across a larger of volumes as customer acquisition speeds up. Ooma believes it has one of the lowest customer churn rates in the industry, with an average annual core user churn rate of approximately 9% for the year ended January 31, 2018 (source: 10-k).

Now, Ooma does try to differentiate with its hybrid SaaS model, which enables use of standard analogue telecommunication devices as well as select IP phones and Internet fax, besides providing low cost (which is a firm-side benefit not a consumer-side). But it is very difficult to say on its probability of expanding in an environment where competition is intense and further complicated by non-traditional competitors, which provides basic services at no cost by following totally different business models. So far Ooma has posted nice sales growth. In its latest quarter Ooma’s core subscription services revenue grew 20% year-over-year with growth in its business segment up 53% and growth in its residential segment up 11%. Now, it is promising that Ooma’s gross margins are steadily increasing, as it should be, but without being able to spread out selling and marketing costs across a larger volume of sales Ooma cannot have profitable margins. I would like to see how it plays out the next two quarters before considering an investment decision, if the acquisition proves to be profitable sustainably while cost control becomes effective, I might consider buying it because Ooma did consistently deliver high growth.

1/31/2013 1/31/2014 1/31/2015 1/31/2016 1/31/2017 1/31/2018 Revenue Growth 37% 35% 23% 18% 10% 10% Gross Margin 35% 41% 49% 53% 57% 59% EBITDA Margin -6% -2% -8% -13% -11% -10% EBIT Margin -8% -3% -9% -15% -13% -12% Profit Margin -9% -4% -9% -16% -12% -12% Free Cash Flow Margin -3% 2% -7% -4% -1% 1%

Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user’s high-speed Internet connection. The user can configure the system online, using the Ooma Office Manager web portal. Ooma Office provides features not typically available to small businesses, including a virtual receptionist, music-on-hold, ring groups, a conference bridge, Internet and analog fax capability, and mobility features, such as voicemail forwarding to a designated e-mail address. Now, although Ooma hasn’t disclosed its revenue based on its Office and residential segment, I have figured out that business segment might have the higher weight, partly because its acquisitive activities fit business-segment oriented growth strategies more than the residential focus and partly because small-medium office segment is essentially Ooma’s ideal target because traditional telecom service providers does not address their specific and unique needs. In its residential market segment the firm has Ooma telo, which is designed to serve as the primary phone line in homes. Users can plug it into Internet connection and standard home phone devices and avail access to free nationwide calling, international calling with low rates and standard features such as voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, network address book and 911 calling. Ooma estimates that that users can save approximately $1,200 in three years by using an Ooma Telo based on a typical monthly phone bill of $40 for standard landline services. Other products in the residential segment includes cordless handset, wireless + Bluetooth adapter and safety phones.

5G is anticipated to be commercially rolled out in 2018-19 and will add a boost in the telecommunication sector. There should be logical improvements in the VOIP industry as 5G will add a boost of speed to Internet, making calls, video conferences and other communication faster than before. According to a report by iGR, telecom operators in U.S. will spend approximately $104 billion between 2015 and 2025 to upgrade existing 4G network. Although the emergence of 5G will give VOIP industry a push, it's difficult to say where price competition will take the industry. If traditional telecommunication service providers can decrease their Internet tariff rates while simultaneously giving more options with 5G then it might impact adversely on VOIP industry. But I think initially the tariffs should not be priced more aggressively as telecom providers will need to earn healthy returns on their 5G investments. According to a research report by OFCOM in 2017, increasing usage of Internet-based voice services had led to decreased outgoing fixed call volumes by 12%, and reduced number of business lines by 7% in the UK. Although UK is not the principal market for Ooma but it makes a point that SMEs could be better off by adapting to VOIP solutions to lower their cost while availing services that are important to them.

Ooma identifies four indicators as its key business metrics. It includes number of core users, Annual exit recurring revenue (AERR), Net dollar subscription retention rate and adjusted EBITDA (source: 10-K). Ooma believes AERR to be an indicator of recurring subscription and services revenue for near-term future periods. Ooma estimates AERR by dividing recurring quarterly subscription revenue by the average number of core users each quarter, and annualizes by multiplying by four. It then multiplies that result by the number of core users at the end of the period to calculate AERR. The AERR increased year-over-year due to an increase in the average revenue per core user, which was driven by the increase in total Office core users and in part by the changes made to its residential customer pricing structure in October 2017. On the other hand, net dollar subscription retention rate measures the percentage yoy change in its recurring subscription revenue per core user, which is then adjusted by factoring in the percentage of its core users it has retained during the same period.

2015 2016 2017 core users 746 858 929 annual exit recurring revenue $ 71,365.00 $ 85,247.00 $ 102,992.00 net dollar subscription retention rate 101% 96% 101%

Earlier in May Ooma launched smart video security camera with facial recognition and onboard memory features, including battery backup for recording during power and Internet outages and seven days of free cloud storage. According to globenewswire, Ooma Butterfleye automatically records video clips in full high-definition whenever the camera detects motion, a loud noise or a face. The clips run for 20 seconds when the camera is plugged into AC power, and 10 seconds when running on battery. I don’t think Ooma has any potential in security devices industry with its current resources and strategy focus.

P/S P/B 5Y sales g D/A AT&T 1.25 1.37 5% 63% VZ 1.64 4.15 2% 83% OOMA 2.67 8.58 24% 50% FB 13.26 7.62 52% 13% CENTURYLINK 1.11 0.91 -1% 69% COMCAST 1.78 2.23 6% 63% average 3.62 4.14 15% 57% median 1.71 3.19 6% 63%

Because Ooma is a small cap growth firm, earnings are negative, as it should be. So, instead, P/S and P/B will be more appropriate for valuation perspectives. Ooma’s P/S is less than average, but more than the median while P/B is more than both the average and the median. P/S indicates that Ooma might be undervalued, while P/B definitely indicates it is overvalued. But to get a better picture let’s compare the sales growth and leverage position. As a growth firm Ooma’s 5year sales growth are substantially higher, which might justify its overall higher P/B and higher than median P/S. Furthermore, its leverage position is also better than both the average and median of its peers. Combining the factors together, I would say Ooma is correctly priced at the market. Having said that the price is right, we still need to assess Ooma’s potential more plausibly, for, which we must take a look at the growth patterns, churn rates and competitive positioning for at least next two/three quarters. So at this point of time buying might not be the best idea.

