Constellation Pharmaceuticals Readies $80 Million IPO Plans

CNST has shown promising Phase 1 trial results and expects to publish further trial results by mid-2019.

The firm is developing treatment candidates for a variety of cancers and myelofibrosis diseases.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals intends to sell $80 million of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) intends to raise gross proceeds of $80 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which uses epigenetics, a regulatory system that controls gene expression by modifying chromatin, to develop treatments for prostate and other cancers.

CNST’s candidates show promising Phase 1 trial results, the firm has a top tier institutional investor syndicate and management expects to report top line trial results in mid-2019.

Company & Technology

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company was founded in 2008 to develop an integrated epigenetic platform to generate small molecules to treat patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression.

Management is headed by President and CEO Jigar Raythatha, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chief Business Officer at Jounce Therapeutics.

Constellation is currently working on two lead products, the CPI-1205, an EZH2 inhibitor, and CPI-0610, a BET inhibitor.

Below is a brief overview video of what prostate cancer is:

(Source: Osmosis)

The CPI-1205 is a small molecule meant to promote anti-tumor activity by inhibiting EZH2, an enzyme that suppresses target gene expression. Constellation is currently conducting a ProSTAR Trial which is an open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. 36 patients are expected to enroll in the Phase 1b. Proof of concept is expected to be ready by mid-2019.

The CPI-0610 is a selective small molecule which promotes anti-tumor activity by inhibiting the function of BET proteins, which normally enhances target gene expression. The company is currently enrolling patients in an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: CNST S-1/A)

Investors in Constellation included Venrock, OrbiMed, SR One, Third Rock Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Deerfield, Cormorant Asset Management, Topspin Partners and others, for a total amount of $242 million invested to-date.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the prostate cancer treatment market is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the rising numbers of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer, increased public awareness, rising healthcare spending in developed and developing countries, and the emergence of more target-specific drugs.

Major competitive vendors that are developing prostate cancer treatment include:

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Tessaro (TSRO)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sanofi (SNY)

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY)

Novartis (NVS)

Financial Performance

CNST’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma and feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of drug treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: CNST S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $71.5 million in cash and $10.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

CNST intends to raise $80 million in gross proceeds by selling 5.34 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share in an IPO.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of a successful IPO transaction for life science companies in the current market environment and is a positive signal for IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $406 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $32.0 million to fund the clinical development of CPI-1205 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, or mCRPC; approximately $20.0 million to fund the clinical development of CPI-1205 for the treatment of solid tumors; approximately $28.0 million to fund the clinical development of CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis; approximately $7.0 million to fund the development of CPI-0209; approximately $19.0 million to advance our current pipeline of preclinical candidates and to research and develop additional preclinical product candidates using our platform; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, internal research and development expenses and increased headcount and internal capabilities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 18, 2018.

