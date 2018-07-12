Fastenal's Familiar 'Strong Growth/High Expectations' Profile

Fastenal has shown that it can adapt with the times, de-emphasizing its store-based model in favor of vending and onsite solutions that embed Fastenal into its customers' operations.

Fastenal (FAST) has long been an interesting case study in the question of just how much investors should pay for growth, as this company has long been a growth leader in the industrial distribution space, and the shares have typically sported a hefty valuation. Arguing for the case of “valuation always matters sooner or later”, Fastenal’s long-term returns (10 to 15 years) aren’t that exceptional relative to the S&P 500, though the company has more or less kept pace with Grainger (GWW) and outperformed MSC Industrial (MSM).

I don’t really have too many doubts about Fastenal’s ability to continue to grow by expanding into adjacent product markets and growing its vending and onsite operations. I also don’t think that the shares are all that unreasonably priced relative to the market’s prevailing willingness to pay for given levels of margin and returns in the industrial sector. Still, given the changing competitive dynamic in the industrial distribution sector and the mediocre long-term returns implied by discounted cash flow, this isn’t a compelling idea for me now.

Surfing A Rising Tide

Strong growth in both the manufacturing and non-residential construction end-markets is supporting good growth at Fastenal now. Revenue rose 13% in the second quarter, with the company exiting the quarter with over 13% growth in the month of June, with manufacturing sales up 14% and non-residential construction sales up 17%.

Unlike MSC, Fastenal is not only fully leveraging the strength of the recoveries in both manufacturing and non-resi construction, it is also hitting its incremental margin goals, with incremental margins of over 20% in the second quarter. This will likely accelerate in the second half of this year, putting the mid-20%’s in range despite ongoing cost pressures. Gross margin did decline more than a point, but reduced SG&A spending (as a percentage of sales) kept the operating margin stable on a year-over-year basis.

Management’s comments regarding the near-term outlook seemed relatively benign. Cost inflation is going to remain a challenge and the brewing trade war(s) add new uncertainties to the mix. On the other hand, underlying volume looks quite healthy even though the comps are going to get more challenging later this year.

Shifting With The Times

For years, one of the key distinguishing traits about Fastenal has been its large network of stores, but the company has actually been shrinking its store base in recent years (with a nearly 7% yoy decline in store count this quarter). Given the expansion of online sales/e-commerce in the industrial distribution space, including the entry of Amazon (AMZN), store-based industrial distribution doesn’t really seem like a growth opportunity for the future.

Instead, what both Fastenal and MSC have realized is that maintaining their position in the evolving world of industrial distribution, where options and price transparency have both dramatically increased, requires a more hands-on “high touch” approach.

Fastenal was arguably the first distributor to make vending machines a key part of the growth plan, and the company now has over 76,000 vending machines installed, generating more than 15% of the company’s revenue. Fastenal has since expanded into onsite operations, essentially creating a “store” within customer worksites to provide fasteners and other products as needed. This has already grown to more than 20% of the company’s revenue and is closing in on half of the incremental revenue (in other words, close to half of Fastenal’s growth is coming from this onsite opportunity).

Both vending and onsite operations would seem to offer extensive long-term growth opportunities for Fastenal, as the company sizes the total market opportunities in each segment at well over $20 billion. Neither of these offerings is “Amazon-proof”, but they do integrate Fastenal into a customer’s operations at a more fundamental level, making it easier for them to default to Fastenal as the distributor of choice even when Amazon’s list prices are cheaper. At a minimum, vending and onsite locations both offer “need it NOW” service levels that cannot be replicated by an external provider.

These growth opportunities do come at a cost, however. The biggest issue is working capital, as it requires higher inventory levels to support the onsite business. Working capital is also an issue with Fastenal growing and expanding its national account business, as these customers not only expect attractive pricing terms for the volume they can bring but accommodating payment terms as well.

The Opportunity

Fastenal has had some success expanding outside of its core stronghold in fasteners, including into areas like tools, safety, and cutting tools, but there have been some margin consequences as Fastenal’s core hardware business is one of the highest-margin sub-segments of the industrial distribution market. I do expect management to be willing to sacrifice some additional gross margin in the future for expanded revenue opportunities.

Long term, I think Fastenal can continue to significantly outgrow its underlying market by taking advantage of opportunities like vending and onsite locations. In addition to revenue growth that I expect will fall somewhere between “mid-single-digit” and “high single-digit”, I expect near-double-digit FCF growth as increased operating scale helps offset some of the gross margin and working capital pressures from its growth plans.

Unfortunately, none of those assumptions supports a particularly robust DCF-based fair value, and the long-term implied return looks to be in the mid-to-high single-digits (roughly between the five-year and 10-year historical returns).

Long-term valuation metrics are useful, but they’re not the only valid approach. Stocks often trade on shorter-term metrics, and looking at what the market has historically been willing to pay for various levels of margins and returns (ROA, ROIC, etc.), I believe Fastenal shares can support a forward EBITDA multiple of around 14x today, but that only suggests that today’s price is fair and not undervaluing the company.

The Bottom Line

I do have some concerns that the manufacturing and non-residential construction growth trends are going to start to slow later this year and through 2019, and I’m likewise worried that elevated industrial valuation multiples will start to shrink back towards long-term averages. Neither would be good for Fastenal, though distributors tend to be stronger late-cycle plays. As has long been the case with Fastenal, I have little to find fault with as it pertains to the business or growth prospects, but the valuation just doesn’t seem to offer much to me right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.