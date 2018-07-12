Bloom Energy IPO: Undervalued At 2.6x Forward Sales

The company is paying interest rates ranging from 5.22% to 10%, and the debt will be equal to $713 million after the IPO.

The EV/2018 forward sales seems low at 2.6x. Other peers are trading at 4.58x-4.95x sales with less revenue growth.

With an innovative business model and growing revenues at 80% y/y, Bloom Energy (BE) will become a must-follow stock after the IPO. The biggest problems are the debt and interest rates paid. With that, shares seem to be cheap at $14 since other peers are also highly leveraged and are trading at higher valuations than Bloom Energy.

Source: Form S-1

Before assessing the business, please check the type of underwriters helping the company sell 18 million shares. The better the standards of underwriters, the better the quality of the company. The best men on the street are working on this deal. Have a look at it:

Source: Form S-1

Business Overview: Clean Energy

Incorporated in Delaware in January 2001 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Bloom Energy provides Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform capable of delivering highly reliable, uninterrupted power that is also clean and sustainable.

Source: Form S-1 and Bloom Energy.com

The company presents its technology with the following words in the prospectus:

“The Bloom Energy Server converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion, resulting in very high conversion efficiencies and lower harmful emissions than conventional fossil fuel generation. A typical configuration produces 250 kilowatts of power in a footprint roughly equivalent to that of half of a standard 30 foot shipping container, or approximately 125 times more space-efficient than solar power generation. 250 kilowatts of power is roughly equivalent to the constant power requirement of a typical big box retail store.” Source: Form S-1

Who are the clients? Bloom Energy provides services to some of the largest companies in the United States, including 25 of the Fortune 100 companies. The following text provides further information on this matter:

Source: Form S-1

What’s the market opportunity?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, grid power prices are expected to increase by over 40% in nominal terms through 2030. The situation could benefit Bloom Energy since where company’s Energy Servers are deployed, the company’s solution provides electricity at lower cost than traditional grid power. With that, the company has also been able to drive down materials by approximately 75% since 2009. According to the company, these efforts besides the use of abundant, low-cost natural gas as a fuel source have recently expanded the market opportunity.

According to MarketLine, total addressable market for electricity at the point of customer consumption was equal to $1.4 trillion in 2016. The company believes that addressable market for Bloom is retail electricity market in the largest markets. These markets are United States, India, Japan, Germany, Canada, Brazil, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. Using information from the EIA, the company believes that sum of these markets worldwide is equal to approximately $800 billion.

Assets and Liabilities

The balance sheet is the part that investors will appreciate the less. The total amount of assets is equal to $1.184 billion with $487 million in property plant and equipment. With this amount of fixed assets, shareholders should note that there is significant depreciation risk. If the assets lose value, the value of the assets will diminish and the share price could decline. The depreciation expenses in 2016 and 2017 were equal to $43 million and $46 million respectively. In addition, the cash in hand prior to the IPO is not significant, $88 million as of March 31, 2018. Take a look at the image below for further information:

Source: Form S-1

On the liabilities front, the situation is not better. The company shows an asset/liability ratio below one with $1.700 billion in total liabilities. In addition, Bloom Energy shows a long list of financial liabilities and debt:

Source: Form S-1

Further research reveals that total amount of debt is equal to more than $1 billion. In addition, interest to be paid seems quite high. The company is paying interest rates ranging from 5.22% to 10% as shown in the image below:

Source: Form S-1

With that, I am not currently worried about the liquidity position of Bloom Energy because most of its debt obligations are payable in one to three years. However, long term shareholders should study closely whether the company will be able to pay its debts in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Check the following table for further details:

Source: Form S-1

Taking into account current financial position of Bloom Energy, I expected the company to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay some debt. However, this is not the case here. Check the following lines for further information:

Source: Form S-1

80% y/y Revenue Growth in 2017

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased by 80% to $375 million. With that, the gross profit was negative in 2017, -18 million, as well as 2016, $-103 million. The loss from operations was equal to -$157 million and -$137 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Additionally, the company paid high interest expenses of $108 million in 2017, and the net loss for the year was equal to -$281 million. Have a look at the image below for further information:

Source: Form S-1

Valuation

The image below shows the expected capitalization after the IPO. Note $318 million in cash and $713 million in debt, so net debt is $395 million. Please note that the convertible preferred stock is expected to be converted after the IPO:

Source: Form S-1

Taking into account 106 million shares, after the conversion of the preferred stock and class A and B shares, and $14 per share, the market capitalization is $1.484 billion. Thus, the expected enterprise value is $1.879 billion. With revenue growth equal to 50%, 2018 forward revenues are $562 million, and the EV/forward revenue is equal to 2.6x.

Who is competing with Bloom Energy? The company has not provided specific names of the competitors. It only mentioned that other electric power providers compete with the company as shown in the image below:

Source: Form S-1

With this information, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) seem to be companies that can be good comparable peers of Bloom Energy:

Source: craft.co

The following are some financial statistics that will help obtain the valuation for Bloom Energy:

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is trading at 2.16x sales with 40% revenue growth and Debt to Equity equal to 61x.

BLDP is trading at 4.95x sales with debt/equity equal to 5x and revenue growth of 29%.

PLUG is trading at 4.58x sales with debt/equity equal to 316x and revenue growth of 34%.

With these figures in mind, Bloom Energy seems a bit cheap at $14 per share and 2.6x sales. Other competitors with a lot of debt and less revenue growth than that of Bloom Energy are trading at 4.58x-4.95x their sales.

With that, the most relevant problems of Bloom Energy are the debt and high interest rate being paid. It seems obvious that underwriters are having issues to sell the stock with that level of financial risk. The low price is the result of this situation.

In sum, investors buying shares will need to monitor closely whether the company has cash in hand to repay the debt in 2019 and 2020. It does not seem clear whether the company will need to raise more capital for that purpose. If this is the case, raising more capital would increase the number of shares outstanding, which could lead to share price depreciations.

Conclusion

Growing revenues at a higher pace than peers, with well-known clients and a market opportunity of $800 billion, Bloom Energy is quite tempting. With that, $14 per share and 2.6x its sales seems low valuation for this company, even after revising its large debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.