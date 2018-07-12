Our Favorite MLP Today Has A 14.7% Yield And Is Undervalued

Written by Josh Arnold for Sure Dividend

Buckeye Partners, LP (BPL) is a Master Limited Partnership, or MLP, sporting a market capitalization of just over $5B. The company owns and operates a diversified network of midstream logistics assets, generating income from fees collected via its domestic and global terminals. It gets about 50% of its revenue from gasoline and 25% each from jet fuel and distillates.

Shares have traded lower in recent quarters over concerns of rising interest rates, as well as over the company's distribution coverage. However, we see Buckeye as a strong choice for income investors with its nearly 15% yield and rate it as a buy today.

Business Overview

Since 2010, Buckeye has made more than 75 terminal acquisitions, adding 130M barrels of capacity and creating seven hubs in its system. This has also driven some product diversification as the partnership now derives only ~70% of its adjusted EBITDA from refined products, compared to 97% before the transformation. In a highly cyclical industry like oil and gas, diversification is key, and Buckeye is well on its way.

Buckeye also acquired in VTTI in 2017, a large independent global marine terminal operator. This acquisition was complementary to Buckeye’s fee model and affords it significant additional scale in its terminal business.

Today, the company has not only a robust logistics business with 6,000+ miles of pipeline and more than 110 delivery locations, but it also has more than 170M barrels of liquid petroleum storage capacity. That storage capacity has become a problem of late as the crude oil market has gone into backwardation. This is a condition where spot prices are greater in the spot market than in the futures market, meaning demand for storage falls. This is a sizable negative for Buckeye, but it is also not a normal condition, implying it should be worked out at some point in the future.

We don’t see the storage issue as a long-term problem, but it is certainly weighing on investor sentiment today. Indeed, we see Buckeye’s storage capacity as a differentiator and a long-term asset, but utilization rates are low compared to historical norms today. That shouldn’t persist, given the backwardation in the crude futures market, but it is something for investors to keep an eye on.

Growth Prospects

Buckeye’s recently reported Q1 earnings weren’t particularly well-received by investors as the company continued to struggle with challenging market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA fell about 6% against last year’s Q1, while the unit count rose 6% YoY. Buckeye used the additional units to fund part of the VTTI merger and some capital expenditures for 2019. Buckeye is also grappling with lower terminal utilization, which fell from nearly 100% to 88% in this period. Lower storage utilization is also hurting results.

Buckeye has grown its EBITDA-per-unit at an average rate of 6% in recent years, and we believe it will return to a similar growth rate in the near future. The company has positioned itself well with pipeline and storage assets that should see stronger demand moving forward once this period of weakness has passed. Indeed, we believe investors have overreacted to short term weakness in market conditions. Investors would do well to remember the energy markets ebb and flow and at times like the present, great companies like Buckeye can be bought for a discount.

Buckeye’s main source of EBITDA growth will be higher usage of its terminal and storage assets, which are being negatively impacted today by market conditions. However, given Buckeye’s scale and distribution network, we believe continued demand for its diverse range of crude-related products will allow the partnership to see a rebound in earnings potential. This will not happen overnight, but Buckeye units appear to be on sale today, given its long-term potential. In addition to higher utilization, margins should improve. Operating margins are at trough levels, given the weakened state of demand at present, but once that condition has been removed, Buckeye should see additional operating profits from higher margins.

It is worth mentioning that Buckeye issues new units to pay for everything from acquisitions to the distribution, when needed. Indeed, its unit count has grown by about 250% in the past decade, diluting existing unitholders and crimping profit growth on a per-unit basis. Buckeye has shown no willingness to cease this practice, and we do not believe it will do so anytime soon, given that it issued new units in Q1. Dilution will almost assuredly continue to be a small headwind to growth, but it is already priced into the units today.

Valuation And Expected Returns

Higher interest rates, as well as concerns over Buckeye’s ability to grow given lower utilization rates, have combined to send the units’ valuation much lower in recent quarters. Indeed, shares are trading for just 5.1 times our 2018 EBITDA estimate of $6.77 per unit. That compares extremely favorably to our estimate of fair value, which is 7 times EBITDA. That is well below the company’s historical average valuation of 8.2 times EBITDA, but we recognize that Buckeye does have some short-term issues to work through, as well as the headwind of higher long-term rates. Still, Buckeye offers significant value for new shareholders here after the recent, protracted selloff.

In total, we expect that the valuation rising from 5.1 times EBITDA to 7 will produce a tailwind of 6.5% to annual total returns in the coming years. This is the cheapest valuation Buckeye has traded for since 2010 as the headwinds we’ve discussed have conspired to sour investor sentiment on the stock. However, it appears to offer meaningful long-term value here in addition to an above-average yield.

Speaking of the yield, Buckeye’s distribution is good for 14.7% at today’s price. Buckeye’s yield is typically half that value – around 7% – so on this measure as well, it is very cheap today. We think the rising valuation will cause the yield to fall to more normalized levels in the coming years, but even so, we are forecasting Buckeye to still have a nearly 9% yield in five years. For income investors, this is truly an opportunity to own Buckeye for a cheap valuation and very high yield.

Concerns over Buckeye’s distribution coverage have also been among the reasons investors have sold the units, but it looks like Buckeye will do everything possible to defend the distribution. Distributable cash flow was down meaningfully in Q1, falling about 11% against the comparable quarter last year. However, management has proven it will pay the distribution regardless of what it takes, even if that means issuing new units to do so on a temporary basis.

We think Buckeye’s distributable cash flow is at or near a bottom today, given the utilization challenges it is facing, and that it can weather the storm until cash flow improves and once again covers the distribution. To be fair, its coverage ratio was still 91% in Q1, so it isn’t like Buckeye is struggling to fund the distribution; it is only servicing a small deficit today. Overall, we see the distribution as sustainable.

Indeed, this slide from a recent investor presentation defends the distribution and highlights the reasons why management is optimistic about Buckeye’s prospects. Management highlights that Buckeye has never cut its distribution despite periods where its coverage ratio was below one, as it is today. In addition, cutting the distribution is an option of last resort, meaning the fundamentals would need to deteriorate significantly in order to see that option on the table.

Further, Buckeye is forecasting a distribution coverage ratio of 95% for the full-year, which means it must finance only a very small deficit. Finally, it is predicting higher tariffs in 2019 and beyond as well as gains from its capital projects that haven’t yet come online. In total, management is painting a picture of 2018 being a transitional year for the distribution, but it appears to us that weakness is temporary and that the distribution will sufficiently covered longer term. Once investors have confidence in the distribution being covered, it should lead to a higher valuation as we believe this is a significant overhang for the units today.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we see Buckeye as a strong buy here. The company’s fundamentals have deteriorated of late due to what we perceive as temporary headwinds, including investors’ reaction to higher longer-term rates, as well as low utilization rates for the company’s capacity. That has led to a valuation we haven’t seen since 2010 as well as a yield that Buckeye hasn’t seen at any point in the past decade. We do not believe the distribution will be cut, and we see the valuation as rising significantly in the coming years.

As a result, Buckeye should see tremendously high annual returns of 27.2%, consisting of 6% EBITDA-per-share growth, a 6.5% tailwind from a rising valuation, and the current 14.7% distribution yield. Buckeye is therefore attractive for value and income investors. We rate Buckeye as a strong buy here for those investors with a long-term horizon.

