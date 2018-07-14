Retirement Strategy: The "Best" Of Regarded Solutions And Dividend Growth Investing

If you have time on your side, I believe dividend growth investing in solid blue chip companies is a great path to a secure financial future.

While I am taking the easy road now, I can still give you my best articles detailing the dividend growth investing approach that worked for me.

With nearly 1000 articles, I am going to make it simple for everyone to read my approach.

Editorial management here at Seeking Alpha is giving me some leeway with this article. Rather than rewrite my former personal investing approach, I will list the "Best of the Best" of my most educational articles. The important thing is to take note of the approach and to see if you feel it makes sense to you.

I am not stating that the strategy is the best for everyone, nor is it the only path to a more secure financial future. What I am stating is that it has worked for me! Just to kick off this article, let me give you the essentials to success that I do believe pertains to everyone.

Save as much as you can for as long as you can, as soon as you can.

Spend less than you have coming in, forever.

Utilize as many tax deferred and/or tax free IRS approved accounts that you can qualify for.

Eliminate debt as soon as you can, as fast as you can.

Know your risk tolerance so that you invest with less stress.

Now, while equities are secondary for now, I believe in investing for the long term, in dividend "super-stars" to grow a reliable income stream for your own future financial needs. My own personal all time favorites are AT&T (T), Altria (MO), Procter & Gamble (PG) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Coca Cola (KO) That does not mean they are right for everyone and you must do your own research into companies that YOU feel will be the best for you over the long term.

I also advocate re-investing the dividends, either automatically into the same stocks, or selecting the stocks that you want to at any given time. That will give you exponential growth with more shares of each equity compounded by whatever the annual dividend growth happens to be with the stocks you select.

While you still need focus, discipline and continual due diligence, if you set your mind to it, you can more than likely have the financial future you want!

I Urge You To Read, Review, And Bookmark The Following Articles

I almost feel as though I am putting together one of those "greatest hits" albums that were so popular back in the day. I personal hope is that you might learn something that will help you, as well as other folks you think might need some. PAY IT FORWARD!

My Approach As It Applies To Portfolio Management:Buying and selling, as well as my simple valuation approach

A Must Read:My investing formula

Step By Step: Simple investing steps I took

Patience Is A Virtue: This is not a competition

Save, Save, Save...Then Invest With Caution: Saving is more important than any investment in my opinion

Another MUST Read!: The do's and don'ts of my simple approach

I am hoping you get some educational value from these and you can certainly find even more within my profile.

Thank you for everything!

My Status Update

I am feeling positive and actually better right now. No signs of Cancer anywhere, so whatever has been done is working. In my heart, I believe that YOUR blessings has had an unbelievable impact on my attitude!

In the meantime I am not thinking about money very much these days, but I am thinking about the TRUE "riches" of my life, and bringing my family into all decisions.

