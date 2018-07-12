Alibaba: Why I Bought The Dip

The Chinese bear market has created a dip in the company's value that investors should look into.

Alibaba (BABA) has provided investors with a chance to buy in at a discount. This is thanks to the bear market that is occurring in China currently. The macro fears that are driving down Chinese equities are setting the stage for massive gains for long-term investors.

Alibaba has a history of dominance in its segment and delivery on its initiatives. The company is also very diligent when it comes to reinvestment, and this is prepping them for future dominance in expanding services.

Headwinds/Tailwinds

Alibaba has been a winner so far this year, despite there being a bear market. The stock was up ~20% at its peak year-to-date, and is currently up 11.51% so far this year (as of 7/6/18). During pullbacks like this, investors should always ask themselves: Is this for a reason, or is this an opportunity?

The fall in price that happened over the last month took the stock from its peak of $210.86 on June 14, to $192.27 on July 6. This is a decrease of about 8 - 9% in just under a month. The discount was even deeper reaching $185.02 on June 27, representing a 12.25% decrease in ~2 weeks.

This fall can be attributed to the politics and bear market that are surrounding the country. Trade tensions are high between China and the US, and over the last month the so-called "trade war" has begun to ramp up. However, nearly all of Alibaba's sales last year came form within China. This should shield the company from the effects of the imposed tariffs. As a result, if there was any sell-off from the trade war fears, they were more emotional.

The bear market in China however, is a different story. The markets have seen large pullbacks so far this year, and the cause may actually be propelled from the trade war discussed earlier. Since the beginning of the year, the Shanghai Composite index has entered bear market territory by declining 17.95%. Its actually worse since the highs experienced in January, with a decline of 22.79%.

Some good news for the company is that there are some strong tailwinds pushing revenues further. The retail market in China is huge and is growing as the middle class expands. The company has experienced very strong macro-trends as the Chinese retail market has expanded rapidly. Below, shows the 37% CAGR the retail space has experienced since FY13. For FY18, this total increased to $781 billion, a 43% increase from FY17. This total is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2020. As of FY17 Alibaba controlled 11% of the market.

Another tailwind is the market positioning of the company. Alibaba is the number 1 platform in China for both eCommerce and for Cloud computing. As of 2017, these platforms were both #1 with eCommerce having $16.6 billion in sales while Cloud had just under $1 billion in sales. For FY18, both of these platforms experienced very high growth for the past few years, with Cloud revenue growing at 100%+ every quarter since 2015.

Future Developments

Alibaba is investing heavily in its Cloud platform and this is sure to be where the majority of new revenue occurs. According to Synergy Research, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS is the worldwide market leader with ~40% marketshare. Alibaba clocks in at 4th, behind Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Amazon.

A fact that might stick out to some, is that as of Q1'18, Synergy states that Alibaba is bigger than IBM (IBM). This is technically true, but its also false. In total sales, the figure is false. IBM generates more cloud revenue than Alibaba, much more. Q1 data showed that IBM's total cloud revenue increased 22% YoY to $17.7 billion, compared to Alibaba at ~$2 billion. However, breaking down the cloud into its segments (private, public, and hybrid), Alibaba generates its revenue from the public cloud, whereas IBM focuses on private/hybrid. So for further clarification, the chart above is ranking public cloud competitors.

The Cloud service from Alibaba is relatively new, and as a result it is still small compared to competitors. This is why we have seen 100%+ growth for the last 7+ quarters. However, it is scaling rapidly with Alibaba reaching deals with companies across Europe. This includes:

Vodafone (VOD) in Germany

Bollore SA in France

BT in Britain (potentially)

The European expansion forces Alibaba to compete directly with AWS and this is sure to find its way into the states in coming years.

Another major asset to the Alibaba name is Alipay, operated under Ant Financial. This service is a goldmine within the Chinese economy. Contrary to the US, digital wallets are extremely popular inside China. During a recent visit, guides shared how Chinese citizens seldom carry their wallets because everything from department stores to food stands accept digital wallets, such as Alipay or WeChat Pay.

Not only is the Alipay service huge within its domestic country, but its is also expanding into global markets. There have been deals with Qatar Airways and companies inside Finland. There was also a recent deal in Toronto, with start-up Motion Pay.

Promise Moving Forward

A major reason for my purchase of BABA stock recently is the long term potential of the cloud computing segment. Gartner Research estimates that IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) will grow at a CAGR of 29.16%, going from $30 billion in 2017 to $83.5 billion in 2021. PaaS (Platform as a Service) is expected to increase at a CAGR of 23.07%, from $11.9 billion in 2017 to $27.3 billion in 2021.

According to CNBC, Alibaba only holds ~5% of the global market compared to AWS at 40%. However, within China Alibaba is the market leader at ~30% (as of 2015). In 2015, reports estimated that the Chinese cloud market would grow 20% to reach $20 billion in 2020. This was surpassed in 2016 when the market reached $26 billion. As of late 2017, the estimates had increased to $103.6 billion in 2020. This would represent 25% of Gartner's global estimates of $411 billion in 2020.

If Alibaba were to remain at 30% market share within China in 2020, the company would control $31.08 billion of the cloud. This would represent 7% global market share. This market is huge and is still growing quickly. Alibaba does not need to pass any competitors in order for investors to be rewarded, all it needs to do is continue to grow.

Conclusion

Alibaba is stable giant within the Chinese economy. The company is becoming increasingly aggressive, with global expansion in its scope. Thanks to unique advantages, such as the "Great Firewall", Alibaba does not need to worry about international competitors encroaching on its home market. However, competitors need to worry about Alibaba encroaching on them.

The company is a diversified portfolio on its own, as investors would receive exposure to financial services, information technology, and retail all under the same stock. The downturn in the Chinese markets has provided investors with a buying opportunity that they should take advantage of.

