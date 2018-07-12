Cannabis Producer Eyes Pet Meds, Outdoor Cultivation

[Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information is indicated in Canadian dollars.]

CannTrust: Pick of the Crop?

CannTrust Holdings (OTC:CNTTF) is a Canada-based producer of medical cannabis with distribution in Canada, Denmark and Australia. In addition, the company plans to branch into the recreational and pet markets. The company will need to draw on the experience of its management team and maintain its conservative approach as competition heats up. The stock’s price is low among its peers.

A major medical cannabis producer

CannTrust started production of medical cannabis under license from Health Canada in 2014. The company currently operates two production facilities.

The largest is the 450,000 square foot commercial greenhouse located in Niagara, Ontario. This is a perpetual harvest facility that delivers 5 or 6 crops per year with an annual yield of 200-300 grams per square foot. This is a high yield facility that has a moderate production cost of $0.75 per gram and a current production capacity of 50,000 kilograms of cannabis per year.

The Niagara plant is located on 46 acres of land, which can also be used for further greenhouse facilities or outdoor production. Outdoor production – which has just been sanctioned by the government – is considered a low cost, low yield option with production costs of $0.1 per gram and an annual yield of 25 to 50 grams per square foot.

The second plant is located in Vaughan, Ontario, and is a 60,000 square foot hydroponic indoor facility. The typical annual yield for this type of facility is 250-400 grams per square foot at a production cost of $1.20 per gram. The current production capacity of the facility is 3,600 kilograms of medical marijuana per year.

A balanced business strategy

Medical marijuana: The company's primary focus is to produce and deliver high quality, pharmaceutical grade cannabis products, to grow its market share in Canada and to establish positions for its products in legal cannabis markets abroad.

In Canada, the medical use of cannabis has been legal since 2001; there are currently about 270,000 registered patients. Health Canada estimates that medical users could grow to 450,000 over the next few years, consuming 163,000 kilograms of cannabis. Medical marijuana is the core business of CannTrust where the company has 40,000 active patients or about 16% of all registered medical users.

The company also has a joint venture with Apotex, the 7th largest generic pharmaceutical product manufacturer in the world, to develop dosage formats and products. They intend to sell these products when permitted, into more than 85 countries where Apotex currently has a presence.

CannTrust also has a 25% equity interest in Stenocare, a Danish company, to produce and sell medical cannabis in Denmark. CannTrust also holds a license to produce and sell medical cannabis in Australia and has an export partnership with a large German pharmaceutical distributor.

Recreational marijuana: CannTrust plans to enter the recreational Canadian market which is much larger than the medical market. The Canadian Statistical Service estimates that the country currently has 4.9 million medical and recreational cannabis users, who together consume about 773,000 kilograms of cannabis. The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that recreational marijuana users could increase to 5.2 million by 2021, consuming 734,000 kilograms of cannabis.

CannTrust is in the process of developing three branded products for the recreational market and also plans to deliver cannabis in beverage and edible form when legislation allows, probably in 2019.

Animal health: Apart from the medical and recreational markets, CannTrust is also in partnership with Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc., to develop and market cannabis products for the pet market. Pet spending in Canada is estimated over $8 billion per year, mostly for pet food.

An Experienced C-Suite

The CEO of the business is Eric Paul, a qualified pharmacist and has been a senior business executive with over 40 years in the healthcare industry. That includes his time at MediTrust, Canada's first mail order pharmacy, a hospital medication management software system company and as president of one of Canada's largest discount retailers.

Brad Rogers is CannTrust’s president and chief operating officer (COO). He was a co-founder and COO of Mettrum Ltd. (now owned by Canopy Growth Corp.) from January 2013 until December 2015.

From 1996 to 2012, he was the VP Product for Mood Media.

CEO Paul holds 12.9% of the common shares of the company while the executive staff and directors hold about 24% of the shares of the business.

A Healthy Balance Sheet

At the end of March 2018, CannTrust had debt of $10.3 million versus shareholders equity of $88 million and cash of $21 million. The company will incur substantial further expenditures to complete the expansion at the Niagara facilities and upgrading of facilities at Vaughan to be able to serve the recreational market.

CannTrust issued 16.6 million shares in two tranches priced at $2.00 and $5.00 per share in August and November 2017, respectively. In June 2018, the company issued 11.2 million shares at $9 per share. The common shares currently in issue are 103.8 million.

Reasonable valuation

The legalization of the recreational marijuana market in Canada will change the dynamics for all participants and key market metrics such as market size, pricing and market share will only become clear by 2019-20. Meanwhile, we’ve used industry analyst sources for market size estimates and pricing combined with public company information to estimate future profitability. As we work with highly uncertain outcomes, we produce a range of estimates which should cover the most likely outcomes.

Market assumptions (2021):

Canadian market size : We estimate 5.2 million recreational users and 400,000 medical users by 2021, which will represent 18% of the population over 15 years. This compares to the estimated 4.6 million current recreational users and 270,000 medical users. All told, that equates to 16% of the over-15 population.

: We estimate 5.2 million recreational users and 400,000 medical users by 2021, which will represent 18% of the population over 15 years. This compares to the estimated 4.6 million current recreational users and 270,000 medical users. All told, that equates to 16% of the over-15 population. Canadian demand : Our central total demand assumption is 910,000 kilograms dried cannabis based on 5.6 million users by 2021. Most estimates indicate that annual demand would fall between 600,000 and 1,100,000 kilograms.

: Our central total demand assumption is 910,000 kilograms dried cannabis based on 5.6 million users by 2021. Most estimates indicate that annual demand would fall between 600,000 and 1,100,000 kilograms. Price: Statistics Canada estimates that since 1990, the price of cannabis for non-medical purposes has declined by an average of 1.7% per year and had dropped to around $7.50 per gram by 2017. Legalization, increased competition and the possibility of overcapacity will continue to force prices down over the longer term. Our central assumption is for a retail pre-tax price of $6.75 per gram with a range of between $6.25 and $7.25 per gram by 2021.

CannTrust assumptions:

Market share: CannTrust is a mid-sized cannabis producer in Canada with a production capacity of over 50,000 kilograms. That can be further expanded. However, the major producers including Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and Medreleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) are all ramping up production. Given the announced expansion plans of the top producers, capacity could exceed 2,000,000 kilograms by 2021. Health Canada has so far licensed 104 facilities indicating stiff competition among the license holders.

We estimate a Canadian market share for CannTrust of 12% of the medical market and 4% of the recreational market by 2021 for a total market share of 5.1%. This will allow for annual production of 51,662 kilograms of dried cannabis.

In addition to the local Canadian market, CannTrust has agreements in place to export medical marijuana to Germany, Denmark and Australia and hopes to add other countries to the list. These can potentially be large markets, but until we see further progress we add only 5,000 kilograms per year by 2021 to the overall sales volumes.

The U.S. cannabis market should eventually be much larger than the Canadian market, but CannTrust and other cannabis producers listed in the Toronto Stock Exchange are prohibited by Canadian Securities regulations to operate in countries where the sale of marijuana is not legal nationally. It, therefore, excludes the U.S. market at this point.

The medical cannabis market for pets as well as the edibles and beverage markets are other sources of potential sales for CannTrust. These could potentially be lucrative markets but until we see positive developments on this front, we will not factor in any sales from these sources.

Price: CannTrust is a producer and distributor of dried cannabis as well as higher margin oils; for the most recent quarter, the company achieved an average sales price of $7.89 per gram with 60% of sales arising from cannabis extracts such as oils. The company may also be able to charge a premium for its products given its roots of medical quality production and its intention to move into higher margin edibles and beverages when legislation allows. We, therefore, ascribe a 4% premium over our market price assumption.

Based on our assumptions, we estimate that CannTrust can produce sales of around $362 million in the 2021 fiscal year. That will come mainly from sales to the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets with a small portion derived from exports to Denmark, Germany and other international markets. This implies an almost tenfold increase from the 2018 estimated sales of $40 million.

To estimate longer-term sustainable profit margins, we take guidance from liquor manufacturers and operators in the Canadian market, which operate under strict regulations and often compete with government-owned entities. This is the scenario that cannabis producers and retailers will also face.

Andrew Peller (OTC:ADWPF), a Canadian producer and retailer of wine, and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), a major producer and marketer of liquor with operations in several countries including the U.S. and Canada, have achieved average EBITDA margins of 12% and 32%, respectively, over the past 5 years.

We think that CannTrust’s margins should fall between Peller's and Constellation's. We use EBITDA margins of 24.1% for CannTrust to arrive at an estimated EBITDA of $87.2 million in 2021.

To derive an enterprise value for CannTrust, we use Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratios for Andrew Peller, Constellation Brands and Diageo (NYSE:DEO). These ratios are in the same ballpark with an average value of 13.2 times, based on 2021 consensus profit estimates.

For CannTrust, we apply a smaller company discount (with a shorter track record) and note that growth will moderate from 2022 onwards after 4 years of significant growth. We use an 11 times ratio but offer a range of 10 to 13 times.

Based on our central assumptions, we arrive at an enterprise value of $959 million, which is 22% higher than the company’s current enterprise value of $784 million. Adjusted for the net cash position, this equates to an equity value of $9.33 per share.

On the most optimistic assumptions, it is possible to arrive at an equity per share of $32.50 while the most pessimistic assumptions offer a value of $2.21 per share. This is a very wide range of potential outcomes, but it illustrates the high risk (and potential high returns) involved with an investment in this company. Outside of the risks stemming from the current crop of competitors, CannTrust faces the likely challenge of tobacco giants entering the market and undercutting the much smaller marijuana-focused producers if industry profitability lures them in.

Conclusion: Risks Abound but Reasonable Valuation

CannTrust certainly has interesting and attractive growth opportunities ahead - especially considering its plans for low-cost outdoor production and its current, much more realistic valuation. We also appreciate its seemingly conservative approach to capacity additions and focus on quality and value-added products. However, it faces aggressive competitors in the Canadian market, which may eventually result in an oversupplied market with downward product pricing pressures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy for TSI Wealth Network