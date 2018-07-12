AngioDynamics Slowly Building Confidence In Its Turnaround

It's going to take time for the benefits of AngioDynamics's turnaround strategy to show, but today's valuation still leaves room for execution-driven upside.

The current CEO of AngioDynamics (ANGO) has referred to his restructuring plan at times as "fixing the plane while its flying", and that's not a bad description. Years of questionable management choices and changes in direction left AngioDynamics with a dated, not particularly competitive, line-up of products that have long consigned the company to weak growth and feeble margins, but management's restructuring plans look sensible and achievable.

Investing in AngioDynamics means taking some measure of a leap of faith that those restructuring efforts will lead to actual organic revenue growth - something the company has lacked for the better part of a decade - and improved margin leverage. The valuation would seem to suggest that the market is still skeptical that AngioDynamics can ever achieve meaningful growth, leaving some upside for intrepid investors if management can in fact deliver.

Still Waiting For Godot… I Mean "Growth"

Revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter came in at 1% on a constant currency basis, a marked improvement from the trend of the last few quarters (the first growth in almost two years), but still less than the Street had forecast.

The Peripheral and Access businesses both shrunk more than 2%, as the company continues to lose share to Medtronic (MDT) in venous insufficiency (down 23%) and the company continues to lose ground in its deprioritized PICC business (down 6%). Fluid management was surprisingly strong, though (up 6%), while AngioVac continues to grow well (up 19%) off a small base. Within Access, dialysis products were up 3%, while ports were up 1%. Oncology was something of a star, with 38% growth and growth in both Solero (up 39%) and NanoKnife (up 6%), but this business can be choppy and inconsistent on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Management has been working hard to improve the margin mix of the business, sacrificing revenue growth in some cases as part of deprioritizing lower-margin businesses. With that, gross margin improved about two points after adjusting out some recall expenses from last year. Operating income was also significantly better, as the company better leveraged some of its overhead expenses.

A Solid Plan Is In Place… But Delivery Is Not Guaranteed

AngioDynamics has had longstanding issues with growth, and that has led to some instability at the top. Since the appointment of Jim Clemmer as CEO in 2016, though, I have seen a more coherent and achievable plan for growth emerge for the company.

AngioDynamics used to try to supplement/augment weak internal R&D by acquiring smaller, more innovative companies but that plan really never worked out well - around the time Clemmer was hired, less than 10% of the company's revenue was coming from products introduced within the last 36 months. Not only was AngioDynamics bringing a nerf ball to a knife fight by under-investing in R&D, it was continuing to go up against some well-heeled and well-entrenched rivals like Medtronic in venous insufficiency and ablation and Becton, Dickinson's (BDX) Bard and Teleflex (TFX) in access products.

Now, the company is trying to retrench around its strengths and build upon what innovation it has established. BioFlo, a thrombo-resistant polymer that is used to manufacture PICCs, midlines, ports, and catheters, continues to offer strong growth potential (approximately 10% per year), as the cost of resolving occluded products and/or treating thrombosis is significantly higher than the cost of a BioFlo product. Wisely, in my view, management has shifted its focus toward chronic patient applications (like ports and dialysis products) and away from PICCs, where its lack of tip location technology makes its products almost a non-starter against BD and Teleflex.

AngioDynamics is also focusing on the untapped potential of AngioVac, a high-margin product designed to remove thrombi during heart bypass procedures that has fairly strong support from those doctors who use it, but that has come up well short of initial sales expectations. It's going to take a stronger, more focused sales effort to drive this product, but the underlying device/system performance is very competitive. I'd also note that management continues to view VenaCure as a growth driver; while the market for varicose vein treatments is indeed very much under-penetrated, I think the company has a harder row to hoe here.

Can NanoKnife Finally Live Up to Its Potential?

The final core growth product at AngioDynamics is one that has been on the table for many years now - the NanoKnife electroporation/ablation system. Already approved for soft tissue ablation but seldom used in the U.S. because of lousy reimbursement, the long-term potential of this product platform has always been in tumor ablation, but it has taken a long time to develop.

The company recently got an Expedited Access Pathway designation from the FDA and hopes to start a PMA study in pancreatic cancer relatively soon. Prior studies have shown that ablating pancreatic tumors with NanoKnife can add about 12 to 15 months to a pancreatic cancer patient's life, roughly doubling what is available with standard of care today. AngioDynamics has already secured a hard-to-get recommendation from the U.K.'s NICE, and approval in/for Stage III pancreatic cancer could open a $50 million revenue opportunity (assuming around 45,000 Stage III diagnoses per year, of which 25% are candidates for surgery). That may actually be understating the opportunity, though, as the enhanced safety of the NanoKnife approach (it doesn't damage or destroy critical nearby structures like nerves, vessels, or ducts) could lead to a reconsideration of who is a good surgical candidate.

There are also potential applications for NanoKnife in areas like liver cancer and prostate cancer, but I think it is premature to count on any revenue from those. For now, the company is still focused on getting a U.S. label for tumor ablation and getting acceptable reimbursement in place.

The Opportunity

I believe good things are slowly starting to happen at AngioDynamics. The company has refocused itself around its best growth opportunities (those products where it has a technological/performance edge) and smartened up about managing its other businesses - including shifting its focus away from PICCs toward chronic care, reducing SKUs (especially in fluid management), and reducing manufacturing and distribution costs.

The question remains whether this will translate into meaningful revenue growth. There's been no growth to speak of over the last five years, making my expectation of long-term growth of 4% rather ambitious (NanoKnife approval and use in pancreatic cancer is assumed/included in my model). Likewise, my expectation that AngioDynamics can leverage higher sales volume and cost-reduction/efficiency efforts to produce consistent mid-teens FCF margins is aggressive relative to the recent track record.

More to the point, though, today's valuation doesn't seem to expect a lot of AngioDynamics. Although the shares don't look especially undervalued on a DCF basis, that's not uncommon with smaller med-tech. Med-tech tends to be valued primarily upon revenue growth, and if the company can get revenue growth back up to 2% to 3% a year, a 2.75x forward multiple to revenue is reasonable. That's not likely to happen until FY2020, though, and so I discount that back to 2.5x for now.

The Bottom Line

AngioDynamics could be 10% or so undervalued today, with more upside if and when that revenue acceleration materializes. Keep in mind, though, that this is a small fish playing in some large ponds, and the track record before this new management team was not good. Likewise, med-tech valuations are at a multiyear high, and there is a risk that AngioDynamics could do things right and still suffer from sector-wide multiple compression. Still, for more aggressive investors this may yet be worth a closer look.

