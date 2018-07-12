Natural Gas Is Not Filling Storage Quickly Enough Before Winter

So far the price of natural gas has not responded to the deficit in storage, but the price of natural gas will respond to a colder than normal winter if-it-occurs.

If the upcoming winter is much colder than normal, then there is a real possibility parts of the country will run out of storage of natural gas leading to shortages.

Natural gas is not making any progress in whittling down its significant storage deficit. This will not be a big issue if the upcoming winter is warmer than normal, or even normal. However, if the upcoming winter is much colder than normal, then parts of the country will run out of natural gas in storage and shortages will occur before the winter is over. This could cause a large rally in natural gas prices before the end of winter, if the winter is much colder than normal. At this point in time it is too early to know what the temperatures will be for the upcoming winter.

The latest EIA Natural Gas Storage Report shows the following:

Stocks billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago (07/06/17) 5-year average (2013-17) Region 07/06/18 06/29/18 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 480 460 20 20 585 -17.9 593 -19.1 Midwest 477 455 22 22 716 -33.4 642 -25.7 Mountain 143 139 4 4 192 -25.5 168 -14.9 Pacific 260 257 3 3 291 -10.7 305 -14.8 South Central 843 841 2 2 1,144 -26.3 1,014 -16.9 Salt 238 245 -7 -7 328 -27.4 291 -18.2 Nonsalt 605 596 9 9 816 -25.9 723 -16.3 Total 2,203 2,152 51 51 2,928 -24.8 2,722 -19.1

According to the EIA: "Working gas in storage was 2,203 Bcf as of Friday, July 6, 2018, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 51 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 725 Bcf less than last year at this time and 519 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,722 Bcf. At 2,203 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range."

The key number to focus on is that natural gas in storage is 519 Bcf below the five-year average, which is almost 20% below normal. What is also concerning is that natural gas in storage is getting closer to falling below the five-year minimum. Below is the EIA chart of the five-year average of natural gas in storage:

The report states as of July 6, 2018, the five-year minimum in storage was 2,053 Bcf. With the latest storage levels at 2,203 Bcf, we are now only 150 Bcf above the five-year minimum. The five-year minimum occurred in 2014 when storage fell to 825 Bcf at the end of March. In 2014, the summer was mild and natural gas in storage rose at an above normal rate. That is not what is happening this summer.

In early 2014 natural gas futures nearly doubled and spiked to over $6 per Mcf based on storage concerns. At that time natural gas prices were depressed based on a belief that growing supply was outpacing demand. The same conditions exist in today's natural gas futures market. Hence, if storage concerns become real in early 2019 it is reasonable to expect a significant increase in natural gas futures prices from current levels.

It is likely natural gas in storage will get much closer to the 2014 minimum storage levels before the summer is over. That is because more above normal heat is on the way according to the latest forecasts from AccuWeather:

The above forecast, if accurate, indicates natural gas in storage will not make up much ground on the five-year average. Additionally, it will move much closer to the five-year minimum over the next two reports. A more normal summer pattern is expected for the Midwest and Northeast the last part of July. But if above normal heat returns in August, then it would not be surprising if natural gas in storage falls below the five-year minimum before the end of summer. That may be when the market sits up and notices that storage considerations should start to become a factor in the pricing of natural gas futures.

Investors need to be aware of the situation with storage and should consider possible ways to invest in natural gas if the weather stays hot, and especially if the early winter forecasts come in colder than normal. The United States Natural Gas Fund ETF, LP (UNG) is designed to reflect the price movement in near-term natural gas futures traded on the NYMEX. It is the easiest way for most investors to purchase a stake in near-term natural gas futures for a potential upward move in natural gas prices. Below is the one-year chart for UNG from Edgar Online:

Investors should view a purchase of the United States Natural Gas Fund as a trade for 2018 and not as a long-term buy and hold. While supply is up for natural gas over last year, so is demand. The upcoming heat makes is a good time for investors to add a little UNG with an eye on adding more based on the temperatures later this summer and in the winter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.