Silver Sits Not Far Off The 2018 Low

Less than one month ago on June 14, the price of silver reached a peak at $17.43 per ounce on the active month COMEX September futures contract. The high turned out to be eight cents lower than the previous peak in the September contract on April 19.

Silver's attempt at a rally could not make a higher high which has been a repeating theme for the precious metal dating back to the July 2016 peak of $21.095 per ounce. On the continuous contract chart, the June 14 peak was at $17.35, while the April high was only one cent higher at $17.36 per ounce. While silver came close to eclipsing a previous peak, it failed by just one penny.

Since the most recent high on June 14, which feels like ages ago, the price of silver slipped to lows of $15.78 on July 12 which was a new low for 2018. A failure to make a higher high led to a lower low in the silver market. While silver recovered to $16 per ounce level, as I write this piece it does not feel like it is running away on the upside anytime soon.

The range widens, slightly

The trading range in silver has been narrowing steadily since 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in 2016 the precious metal traded in a range from $13.73 to $21.095 or $7.365 per ounce. In 2017 the band narrowed to $15.15 to $18.655, or $3.505 which was less than half the range of the previous year. The recent move to a low of $15.73 on the nearby COMEX silver futures market in early July means the range so far in 2018 has been $1.975 as the high for this year in late January was at $17.705 per ounce. The range widened over recent sessions, but silver has still traded in a tighter band from high to low this year compared to 2017. The weekly chart illustrates a continuation of lower highs in the silver market dating back two years to July 2016, and while price momentum continues to trend lower, the slow stochastic has declined into oversold territory.

Silver moved to an oversold condition

Silver's most recent journey to a new low for this year that took the price below the $16 level was short-lived.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, while silver has probed below the $16 per ounce level on eight of the past ten trading sessions as of July 12, the September futures contract only settled below the level on three occasions. Price momentum on the short-term chart crossed to the upside in oversold territory on July 3 as the price of the precious metal is attempting to recover. Other technical metrics are not indicating any significant signals these days as open interest has been flatlining around the 207,800 contract level over recent sessions, and daily trading volumes have been sluggish. Silver has not traded over 100,000 contracts during a daily session on the COMEX futures market since June 28.

Silver has become an afterthought

The recovery in the dollar, more hawkish monetary policy, and trade issues that have caused bearish price action in other precious metals and other commodities market, except for oil, has taken the spotlight off the typically volatile silver market. In one sign that silver has taken a backseat in the minds of traders and investors is that the open interest metric decline from 232,754 contracts in mid-June to its current level at 207,802 as of July 12. The fall of 24,952 contracts or 10.7% came at a time when July COMEX futures rolled to September, the next active month. The decline is a sign that market participants exited risk positions on both the long and short side as price volatility has been less than exciting these days. Daily historical volatility at around 16% is a reflection of a trendless market in the short-term, and narrow daily trading ranges which do not offer a lot of opportunity for market participants has been a reason that silver has become an afterthought.

The trend suggests lower

Lower highs over the past two years is a bearish sign for the silver futures market. On the longer-term charts, the price action has been equally bearish.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price momentum indicator crossed to the downside and is approaching an oversold condition. Technical support is at the July 2017 low at $15.15 which could be a line in the sand for the silver market over coming weeks and months of the current downward trend continues to weigh on the price of the precious metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart looks even worse than the monthly pictorial in the silver futures market. The slow stochastic turned lower after the price failure in April 2018 as silver continues to threaten to move to a lower level.

The technical picture in silver looks bearish, which is a function of market sentiment. When it comes to silver, the sentiment is always the primary factor when it comes to the price path of the precious metal. Fundamentals take a backseat to sentiment in the silver market as investment demand and herd behavior are the primary drivers of the price.

The world suggests higher

While technical factors are pointing to a lower silver price, the political and economic conditions these days remain in a state of flux. From the Middle East to North Korean the potential for conflict and hostilities remain a daily possibility. Trade disputes between the U.S. and China as well as with Europe, Canada, Mexico, and other countries could cause fear and uncertainty to return to markets quickly. Complicated relations between the U.S. and the Chinese and Russian leaders could cause periods where precious metals become more attractive to investors and traders over coming weeks and months. Moreover, the ongoing investigations of the special prosecutor in Washington DC could derail not only the President's agenda but his continuation in office. The upcoming mid-term elections in the United States will likely highlight the unprecedented divisiveness in the nation. In emerging market countries like Brazil and Argentina, economic woes compounded by ingrained corruption have caused their currencies to plunge. The IMF recently provided Argentina with the most substantial bailout package in history. Additionally, while some commodities prices have declined over past weeks, crude oil remains near its high which could stoke inflationary pressures over coming months.

Precious metals often attract investment and herds of buying during times of uncertainty and fear in markets. Enough issues are facing the world these days on the economic and political landscapes that could suddenly cause a return of buying to the silver market. Meanwhile, gold recently held its critical level of support at the December 2017 low at $1236.50 per ounce. On July 3, COMEX August gold futures traded to a low of $1238.80, just $2.30 above the technical level that is a line in the sand when it comes to the pattern of higher lows in the yellow metal since December 2015.

Silver is a metal that tends to surprise. The silver market can sleep for days, weeks, months, or years before making a move. These days, silver is hibernating when it comes to price action.

I have been trading precious metals since the early 1980s and have learned that the odds tend to favor rallies when they look worst and dips when prices look like they are going to the moon. Silver is looking pretty sick these days, so my experience tells me that it could be preparing to rally, perhaps to another lower high. COMEX silver futures and options are the most direct route for participation in price moves the precious metal. For those who do not trade in the highly leveraged and volatile world of futures, USLV and DSLV are triple-leveraged ETN products that do a reasonable job replicating short-term action in the silver futures market. These instruments do a poor job when it comes to medium and longer-term positions because their leverage works like options positions which suffer from the effects of theta, or time decay. However, on a short-term basis, they offer market participants the opportunity to position for moves in the silver market that reflect the action in futures.

Silver volatility has been shrinking for years as the price range narrowed. With silver trading near the bottom end of its band for 2018, the odds favor a bounce towards the $17 level if the current environment of contracting volatility remains in place for the second half of this year. However, the recent price action in copper which fell by 60 cents or over 18.5% from its June 7 high could be a warning sign that things are different for silver this time. Friday, July 13 is not only a superstitious day but summer Friday's can be volatile days in the precious metals markets. We may get a clue as to the path of least resistance for gold and silver today as they are both sitting within striking distances of critical areas of technical support.

