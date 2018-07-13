Did Gold Find A Very Significant Bottom?

Gold had been making higher lows since December 2015 when the price fell to the lowest level since February 2010 at $1046.20 per ounce. The low during the final month of 2015 was only $1 above the 2010 bottom when the yellow metal was on its way to its all-time nominal peak at $1920.70 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

After the 2015 bottom, gold rose to a high of $1377.50 following the shock of the Brexit referendum in June and July 2016 which still stands as the level of critical technical resistance. In 2018, gold made two attempts to challenge the upside wall of resistance, once in late January and later in April. On both occasions the price reached a high of $1365.40 per ounce putting in a double top in the market. Both times, gold failed at just $12.10 below its 2016, and after the most recent attempt, the price dropped by $126.60 per ounce to lows of $1238.80 in early July.

Over recent sessions, the price of the precious metal attempted to recover, but a failure above the $1260 level leaves gold not far from its recent low.

A decline to near the December 2017 lows

During the first week of July, gold continued to make lower lows for 2018 as the price approached its level of critical technical support.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gold fell to another new low for 2018 last week, and price momentum declined into oversold territory where it remains. The recent recovery to $1266.90 failed sending it back below $1250 per ounce. At the same time, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market had increased as the price moved lower. The metric stood at 464,439 contracts on June 14 when August gold was trading at a high of $1313 per ounce and was at 494,164 contracts on July 3 when gold hit its most recent low. Typically, an increase in open interest when the price moves lower is a technical validation of the bearish price trend in the yellow metal. Meanwhile, the metric has continued to rise and stood at 507,347 contracts on July 11.

The bullish pattern remains intact

As the weekly chart shows, while gold broke various short-term levels of technical support as the price moved to a series of new lows for 2018, the critical level stands at the December 2017 bottom at $1236.50 per ounce on the continuous COMEX futures contract.

Even though the price of the yellow metal bounced from $2.30 above that bottom, at just under $1250 per ounce on July 12, it remains within striking distance of the level that would negate the bullish trading pattern over the past two and one-half years.

Perhaps the most significant indicator of the path of least resistance for the price of gold these days is the value of the U.S. dollar, and over recent weeks, the upward correction in the dollar stalled after challenging its technical resistance level.

The dollar turned

When gold was at its high for the year in late January, the dollar index was making new lows. In mid-February, the index hit its bottom for 2018 at 88.15.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index illustrates, the index remained below the 90 level in late January and early April when gold hit highs for the year. However, a rebound in the dollar starting in late April took the index back to just over the 95 level. The higher dollar weighed on the price of gold over May, June, and early July. However, the dollar index seems to have run into a wall of resistance at the 95 level and turned lower over recent sessions. The dollar index was trading at the 94.55 level on July 12 as gold continues to take directional clues from the greenback..

A seasonal bottom?

In 2017, gold hit a low at $1204 per ounce in July and recovered to almost the $1360 level by September. 2016 was an odd year because of the Brexit referendum that took gold to its high at $1377.50 per ounce in early July, but the price of the yellow metal had been slumping until the shock of the vote in favor of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. In 2015, gold hit a low in July at $1072.30 and recovered over the following months. We witnessed short-term lows in gold in June and July in 2013, and in other past years. July tends to be a weak month for the price of the yellow metal which typically leads to a price recovery in the months that follow. While past price performance is never a guaranty of the future, gold does seem to exhibit some seasonal weakness at the beginning of the summer in June and July with recoveries in the months that follow. If $1238.80 turns out to a significant low for the yellow metal, it will be another example of weakness for gold in July.

Gold looked its worst, which is the best news for bulls

I have been writing that gold always tends to look worst when it is at or close to a bottom, and best when it is at a top. Gold could not have looked much worst last week as the price fell within a hair of the December 2017 low and level of critical technical support.

If gold holds to its bullish trading pattern that has resulted in higher lows since December 2015, risk-reward favors a long position in the yellow metal. At $1247 per ounce, there is $10.60 of risk on the downside before gold breaks below its level of support at $1236.50. Below there, the yellow metal will negate the pattern of higher lows. On the upside technical resistance stands at the double top at $1365.40, the high from late January and early April of this year. Therefore, at $1247 with around $11 downside risk, the upside potential could be $118.40 or a risk-reward ratio that demonstrates a much smaller downside risk than upside potential reward in the yellow metal. However, in these days of increased volatility, it is possible that stop hunters will look to trigger sell stops at just below the December low.

Source: Barchart

UGLD is the Velocity Shares 3x Long Gold ETN product with net assets of $120.80 million and average daily trading volume of over 700,000 shares. UGLD was trading at just under the $9.20 level on Thursday, July 12 after hitting a low of $9.07 when gold was close to its recent low.

As a leveraged ETN, UGLD is a short-term trading instrument, but it could be a useful tool for those who do not trade in the futures arena when it comes to taking advantage of the current favorable risk-reward position in the gold market. We will find out in the days and weeks ahead if gold put in another higher low and significant bottom at $1238.80 on July 3. If that is the case, we could see a substantial recovery in the price of the yellow metal by the time the summer season comes to an end. Friday's during the summer can be highly volatile days in the gold market. I will be fastening my seatbelt for the price action of Friday, July 13.

Copper recently broke its pattern of higher lows that had been in place since January 2016. We should find out very soon if the same fate awaits the gold market as $1236.50 stands as a technical line in the sand for the yellow metal.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.