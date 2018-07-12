It Is Not Easy For The U.S. To Win A Trade War

There are several reasons for me saying this, and the trade balance itself is not enough to understand the issue.

When it comes to the U.S. stock market, the opposite would seem to be true.

The view held by the U.S. President driving the present trade war with China is that winning such a war is easy.

Trade walls going up do not assure a U.S. victory. Indeed, they seem to assure a loss for U.S. corporations and stocks.

According to the U.S. President, Donald Trump, who is the man driving the current U.S. trade policy, winning a trade war (against China) is easy. This notion is based on the fact that trade with China is extremely lopsided, since:

The U.S. has a ~$375 billion trade deficit with China (2017).

The U.S. exported just ~$130 billion to China.

The U.S. imported ~$506 billion from China.

It follows that the U.S. can always affect a larger import base with added tariffs than China can retaliate on with its own tariffs.

This seems logical. However, there are many reasons why it’s actually a fallacy to think that this makes winning a trade war something simple for the U.S., especially when "winning" or "losing" is to be measured in terms of the impact on U.S.-quoted stocks.

I’ll leave aside that the tariff rates could be different on each side. The whole argument that “winning is easy” is actually based on a doomsday scenario where both imports and exports would go to zero. As it were, that scenario would hardly be favorable for the U.S. Let me explain why.

The Trade Gap Is Somewhat Illusory

The first reason, and one which has seen some exposure in other media, is rather obvious. A lot of the U.S.-China trade gap simply represents U.S. (and other multinational) companies importing their own outsourced products into the U.S. for selling. I already covered this in an article titled “Apple Faces The 'Unpredictable Trump' Risk”, when talking about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) exposure.

In that article I showed how the iPhone alone could represent a full 19% of the entire “telecommunications equipment” trade deficit - the very segment which shows the largest trade gap between the U.S. and China. It could also represent up to 5% of the entire U.S.-China trade deficit.

What’s happening here is that many iPhone components will be exported from other countries into China, and then the whole iPhone will be imported into the U.S. at cost. In the process, the entire cost of the iPhone will contribute to the U.S.-China trade deficit, when in fact, China is only responsible for the value it added in manufacturing the iPhone. The rest of the deficit should effectively be ascribed to the countries supplying the iPhone components.

This happens over and over, not just with the iPhone but with most physical, U.S.-branded (including store-branded) products. A tariff on these products would thus mostly be a tariff (added cost) on U.S. companies, not on Chinese companies. It could hardly be called a “win” if the losers would end up being U.S. companies.

Another associated problem is that even when manufacturing is happening in the U.S., many Chinese imports are components for that manufacturing. This includes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) components, for instance. Indeed, Tesla is a loser both on the supply side (tariffs on Chinese companies) and when it comes to Chinese retaliation (added tariffs on Tesla exports to China).

In short, when U.S. tariffs hit U.S. companies sourcing in China, they can’t easily be called “a win”. Of course, the logic could be that “if they don’t source those in China, they’ll source them in the U.S.”. Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth. If U.S. companies quit on China (which would indeed be a loss for China, except in as much as it would still supply the same companies with components for products built elsewhere), they will most likely still move to other foreign shores (the 2nd-best alternatives after China).

This doesn’t seem to kill the “easy for the U.S. to win a trade war” all by itself, though. But there’s another angle most are missing.

China Is A Gigantic Market

China is now the largest market in the world for a lot of traded goods. This has severe consequences for the “trade war is easy to win” thesis:

The relative impact on U.S. exports is made smaller by the fact that it’s just one export market and the Chinese internal economy is gigantic all by itself. So, a Chinese producer will only lose a percentage (part of the sales) of a part of the end markets it serves (the U.S. export market). After taking out U.S. corporations manufacturing in China, the losses for Chinese corporations are likely tiny.

Second, the Chinese market is also a huge market for U.S. corporations. U.S. corporations need not be exporting into China to be selling in China. And therein lies the rub.

You see, when China retaliates on U.S. trade tariffs, it needn’t just retaliate on U.S. exports. It can just as easily retaliate on U.S. corporation sales within China. First, China will likely harass those companies. Second, it can easily use suasion on Chinese corporate buyers against those companies. Third, it can influence the consumer at large against those companies. And that’s even before it starts putting up actual taxes and regulations focused on U.S. companies.

Japan has seen this happen over much less of a “war”. During late 2012, Japanese car makers saw their sales plunging 40-50% over simple island disputes. Imagine what a well-publicized trade war can do.

Indeed, this very ability to affect U.S. sales within China now makes it very risky to bet on U.S. stocks with a large China exposure, even if they don’t directly export into China (thus, even if they source locally).

There is yet another problem here. For nearly everything U.S. corporations brand and sell in China, there are multiple local alternatives. So, punishing U.S. sales within China actually favors “purer” Chinese producers. That is, taking this route leads to a direct win for China. The U.S. can’t do the same, simply because China doesn’t have nearly as many omnipresent brands selling in the U.S. And also because the U.S. actually already implements this kind of punishment a priori (as can be seen by the way incipient Huawei smartphone sales in the U.S. were killed).

For instance, just the 20 companies within the S&P 500 with largest sales within China represented $158.4 billion in sales within the Chinese market. This is just a sample, and the overall number will be much higher.

A Few More Curiosities

Here are a few more general data points on the issue:

During 2017, exports represented 18.54% of China's GDP.

During 2017, the U.S. represented 18% of China's exports.

It follows that during 2017, China exports to the U.S. represented 3.33% of China's GDP. However, this is a gross number. For instance, if iPhone sales dropped massively, the net impact on China would be much smaller than the value of exports lost, as the components to build iPhones within China's imports would also dive. The relevant impact on China would be just the net (of imports) number.

China represents 4.3% of the S&P 500's (SPY) revenues.

The general data obscures much larger potential impacts on specific companies. For instance, both Apple and Tesla have around 20% of their revenues coming from China.

Conclusion

It’s far from a certainty that the U.S. will win a trade war against China. Indeed, for the U.S. stock market, it’s a near certainty that the U.S. will lose such a trade war. The reason is simple - there are U.S. corporations (and thus stocks) exposed to:

China as country into which they export products.

China as a country from which they import components.

China as a country from which they source production.

China as the biggest market in the world, into which they sell their brands even if sourced locally (or elsewhere).

The winners from such a trade war will likely be non-U.S. corporations which present an alternative to U.S. suppliers and brands. They’ll likely also be local Chinese brands which have little U.S. exposure as a final market but compete domestically (in China) with U.S. brands.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.