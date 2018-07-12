NXP Semi: Nothing To Sweat

The company has EPS potential above $8 in 2019 making any dip into the $90s attractive.

NXP Semi has more initial downside risk on a deal failure, but a $2 billion breakup fee provides support for the stock.

The on again, off again approval of the NXP Semi (NXPI) buyout by Qualcomm (QCOM) by Chinese regulators has the semiconductor stock bouncing around in a volatile manner. With an offer price of $127.50 on the table, the stock becomes a bargain on these dips below $110.00 caused by the escalating U.S. China trade war.

Image Source: NXP Semi website

Per Qualcomm, the wireless giant has given the Chinese regulators until July 26 to approve the deal. If not approved by that time, the company has given the impression it will abandon the deal and pay the $2 billion breakup fee. CNBC deal expert David Faber confirmed this likely scenario giving NXP Semi shareholders only two more weeks to cash in the $127.50 lottery ticket.

Qualcomm already has a backup plan in place to boost EPS via a $25 billion share buyback plan. With the stock at $58, the company wants and needs to get moving on either opportunity that will boost earnings by ~$1.50 per share. This further backs the theory that the wireless tech giant is likely to walk in a few weeks.

This leaves NXP Semi in the odd position of failing to close the buyout due to Chinese regulators. The White House just announced plans to impose 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that makes closing the deal in a couple of weeks highly unlikely. Per the WSJ, China lacks items to slap tariffs on so the next best option is to block technology mergers. Hence, NXP Semi collapsed to recent lows.

The two companies could agree to extend the merger, but MOFCOM approval appears fleeting at this point. The only hope is that ZTE Corp. (OTCPK:ZTCOY) appears on the threshold of restarting business with U.S. suppliers after the telecom company reached a deal with the Commerce Department. A deal at this stage could make for a sudden approval and last minute save for the Qualcomm buyout.

Regardless, investors need to prepare for a life without Qualcomm that my previous research provided the financial roadmap to a life back as an independent semiconductor company. NXP Semi. is hardly worth $37 billion now and the $2 billion breakup fee provides a huge boost to a buyback hungry company.

The downside risk is that the stock falls back into the $90s. The negative reaction following the Q1 earnings report isn't likely to repeat, but investors need to prepare for another test of the $90.83 low no matter how unlikely.

At $91, NXP Semi would have a market cap of $31 billion. The stock would trade at only 11.7x updated '19 EPS estimates that appear too low.

NXP Semi still appears situated correctly to benefit from the connected car and IoT future. With net debt close to zero after once reporting the Q2 free cash flows and obtaining the $2 billion breakup fee, one should assume an aggressive buyback that easily reduces the share count by 5% boosting 2019 EPS estimates back above $8.

The key investor takeaway is that the easy option is for NXP Semi shareholders to quickly get a near 20% gain from a surprise last minute approval by Chinese regulators. Investors though need to prepare for a dip like back in April when NXP Semi fell into the $90s on fears the deal wouldn't get approved. Those investors got a quick gain and a similar move is likely to reward the prepared people buying another similar dip.

