Scotiabank: MD Financial Acquisition Will Be Beneficial In The Long Term

Scotiabank (BNS) (TSX:BNS) recently announced to acquire MD Financial Management, a firm that focuses to serve Canada's physicians and its families. This acquisition allows Scotiabank to reach to a group of customers who have high net-worth. In addition, this group of HNW customers generates stable and excessive incomes that are not impacted by an economic recession. Moreover, the acquisition will allow Scotiabank to cross-sell its products and services and realize cost synergies. Scotiabank is currently trading at a valuation slightly below its Canadian peers. Therefore, we believe investors should be careful given the bank's exposure in Latin America.

Who is MD Financial Management?

Let us first begin with a quick summary of MD Financial Management. The company is the only financial services firm exclusively dedicated to serve Canada's physicians and their families. The company currently has about 110 thousand clients with C$49 billion of assets under management. These are mostly high net-worth customers. In fact, 63% of MD's assets under management are from clients with over C$1 million invested with MD.

We are concerned about the price paid

Scotiabank's acquisition is expected to close in its Q4 fiscal 2018. The bank will acquire MD for C$2.585 billion in cash consideration. To fund the acquisition, the bank has raised about C$1.5 billion through share issuance. Scotiabank disclosed that the acquisition has a price to AUM ratio of 5.3%. We feel this is a bit pricey if we compare it to its recent acquisition of Jarislowsky Fraser. In its recent acquisition of Jarislowsky Fraser, Scotiabank paid for a price to AUM ratio of only 2.5%. This was much lower than its MD Financial acquisition. In addition, the number of years for its MD acquisition to be accretive to its EPS is one year more than its previous Jarislowsky Fraser acquisition. Hence, we believe Scotiabank may have paid a higher price for this brand.

Reasons why we like Scotiabank's MD Financial acquisition

Despite higher price paid for this acquisition, we still like Scotiabank's MD Financial acquisition for the following reasons:

Its agreement with Canadian Medical Association will be beneficial

Scotiabank's MD acquisition also include a mutual agreement with Canadian Medical Association ("CMA") whereby CMA will exclusively promote Scotiabank as the preferred provider of financial products and services to physicians and their families in Canada for 10 years. We like this agreement as it allows Scotiabank the opportunity to attract new physicians, residents and medical school students. The bank will be able to develop long-term relationships with them throughout their career.

Positive fund flows even during a recession

As we know, physicians' incomes are not dependent on whether the economy is booming or in a recession. Even during an economic recession, patients still need to see doctors if they have any illness. Therefore, MD's clients are able to continue to allocate money for investment. This has resulted in positive fund flows every year over the past decade. Even during the Great Recession, MD's fund flows are still positive.

MD Financial acquisition should result in cross-selling opportunities

Since Scotiabank does not have high exposure to high net-worth consumers prior to the acquisition, its acquisition allows the company the opportunity to reach to this group of people. It also means that there is little overlap between Scotiabank and MD's existing customers. The acquisition therefore allows Scotiabank the opportunity to cross-sell its existing products and services to MD's clients.

Synergies expected

When asked by an investor in its announcement of the acquisition about synergy, Scotiabank's management mentioned that there would be cost savings with its suppliers (e.g. mutual funds). In addition, there are also synergies in mid-office and back-office. In other words, this acquisition should be able to achieve better economies of scale.

Bank of Nova Scotia is Fairly Valued

Share price of Scotiabank has appreciated by about 17% in the past three years but declined by about 4% in the past year. In the table below, we have calculated the P/E ratios of Scotiabank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Scotiabank's price to 2018 EPS ratio of 10.7x is slightly below the average P/E ratio of its Canadian peers. Its price to 2018 EPS ratio is also slightly below its own 5-year average of 11.1x. Similarly, Scotiabank's price to 2019 EPS ratio of 10.5x is also slightly below the average of its Canadian peers. Using Scotiabank's historical P/E ratio of 11.1x, and apply it to the bank's consensus 2019 EPS of C$7.49, we derive a target price of C$83.14. Taking into consideration of Scotiabank's dividend yield of 4.4%, we have a target return of about 15%.

Share Price (C$) on July 6 Consensus 18 EPS (C$) Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS (C$) Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year PE Ratio (Forward) Scotiabank $75.10 $7.01 10.7 $7.49 10.0 11.1 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $102.18 $8.84 11.6 $9.41 10.9 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $75.98 $6.34 12.0 $6.65 11.4 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $100.20 $8.43 11.9 $8.93 11.2 11.6 CIBC (CM) $115.26 $11.97 9.6 $12.32 9.4 10.1 Average 11.2 10.6 11.1

Investor Takeaway

We like MD Financial Management's business and the niche market it operates. However, we are also concerned about the price that Scotiabank pays to acquire this business. Nevertheless, we do see great potential that the acquisition will bring as this will allow the company to cross-sell its current products and services. In addition, Scotiabank should be able to realize significant cost synergies. The company's share price is currently trading at a value slightly below its Canadian peers. However, given the fact that a significant portion of its business are in Latin America (economic growth tend to be more volatile in the region), we think investors should be careful finding the right entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

