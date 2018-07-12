Time To Buy The Dip In L Brands Stock, Again

VS faces numerous challenges going forward, the biggest of which is a shift in the intimates market from bombshell beauty to natural beauty.

A few months ago, shares of L Brands (LB) dropped in a big way following an ugly April sales report which highlighted continued weakness at the company's core Victoria's Secret brand. Under the assumption that Victoria's Secret will eventually rebound, we identified that sell-off as a buying opportunity. Indeed, over the next several months, LB stock rallied from below $32 to nearly $38.

Now, LB stock is dropping in a big way (again) after the company reported an ugly June sales report which highlighted continued weakness at Victoria's Secret (again). We think it is time to buy the dip (again). Victoria's Secret is facing some serious headwinds, but those headwinds should begin to moderate going forward, and LB stock should be able to head back towards $40.

The story at VS is really bad right now. Comparable sales were down 1% in June, against a -17% lap, implying comparable sales that are down 18% on a two-year stack basis. Unfortunately, this seems to be the new norm for VS. Comparable sales are flat year-to-date against a -15% lap.

What is going on under the hood? Simply, VS is losing intimates market share as the market shifts away from bombshell beauty and towards natural beauty. Whereas VS made a killing over the past decade on bombshell beauty trends that increased the popularity of push-up bras and provocative intimates apparel, those trends have now been replaced with natural beauty trends. Consequently, push-up bras are being subbed out with bralettes and provocative intimates apparel is being subbed out with more natural looking lingerie.

The net result is big losses for VS, and big gains for more natural-oriented lingerie company Aerie, owned by American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). Aerie posted comparable sales growth of 38% in the first quarter of 2018. That follows 34% comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2017, and 25% comparable sales growth in the year ago quarter. Clearly, Aerie's growth trajectory is only accelerating. Moreover, the company has reported 14 consecutive quarters of double-digit sales growth, reported 50% digital sales growth last quarter, and had record sales volumes in core bras, undies, apparel, and swim last quarter.

Clearly, Aerie is winning where VS is not. This is bad for two reasons. First, it has a direct hit on VS sales volume. Second, because Aerie is notably cheaper than VS, VS is being forced to discount items to drive traffic. That is dragging merchandise margins down by a ton. For example, in June, the VS semi-annual sale got off to a soft start. In response, management extended the sale time period and reduced pricing to drive traffic and clear inventory, the sum of which resulted in significantly lower merch margins.

These trends against VS seem to only be building, and as such, VS will remain challenged into the foreseeable future. But the market for push-up bras and provocative lingerie isn't going away any time soon, and comparable sales at VS are flat on the year, implying that the worse of this decline is over. Thus, VS should be able to post flat to mildly positive comparable sales growth over the next several years from 2017's depressed base.

That, coupled with still strong results at BBW (June comparable sales were up 10% on an 8% lap, and year-to-date comparable sales are up 9% on a 4% lap, while merch margins are stable), should be enough to keep revenue growth in the 3% range, versus largely greater than 4% annual revenue growth over the past several years. Margins have been in free-fall, and there is very little chance they get back to peak 2016 levels in the high-teens given adverse pricing trends at VS. But, margins have fallen by a ton from 18% in 2015 to 13.7% last year. As comparable sales start to stabilize at VS, margins should also stabilize. Thus, we are projecting a long-term stable operating margin rate for LB of 12%.

The combination of 3% revenue growth going forward and margins stabilizing around 12% leads us to believe that LB can net earnings per share of roughly $3.60 in 5 years. That seems roughly in-line with consensus estimates.

A market-average 16x forward earnings multiple on $3.60 implies a four-year forward price target of $57.60. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present value of nearly $40.

Overall, while we acknowledge that VS faces some big headwinds going forward in the intimates market, we also acknowledge the staying power of bombshell beauty and the continued strength of BBW. All together, this is still a company with stable, mild growth prospects going forward, and those growth prospects are not appropriately reflected in the valuation when the stock is hovering above $30.

