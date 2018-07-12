Establishment Labs Prepares For U.S. IPO

ESTA is showing strong revenue growth, but even higher growth in SG&A and interest expenses.

The firm is attempting to obtain U.S. regulatory approval for its silicone breast implants it sells in 60 countries.

Quick Take

Establishment Labs (ESTA) intends to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company develops and sells silicone gel-filled breast implants for aesthetic and medical reconstruction applications.

ESTA is growing rapidly but expenses and debt service are also growing even more rapidly.

Company And Technology

The Costa Rica-based company was founded in 2004 to develop, manufacture and commercialize breast aesthetics and body shaping implants for cosmetic and post-removal reconstruction purposes.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Juan Jose Chacon Quiros, who was previously President of the Rugby Federation of Costa Rica.

Establishment Labs has developed a clinic for plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Below is a brief overview video of Establishment Labs’ production process:

(Source: Motiva Implants)

Establishment Labs has developed three products - Motiva implants, Divina, and Puregraft. The Motiva implants use a proprietary Ergonomix design which reacts to gravity and movement allowing it to have a more natural look and feel.

Divina is a 3D simulation device used in breast surgeries which is currently being sold to plastic surgeons. Puregraft is used to remove blood, lipids and other components from adipose tissue and ESTA is the sole distributor of the Puregraft line of products outside the US and Canada.

5% or greater shareholders in the firm include Kilowatt Capital, Crown Predator Holdings [CPH], Sariel and Global Silicone. Equity investment to-date is $69.3 million.

Customer Acquisition

Establishment Labs operates in nine of the top ten countries for breast implants - Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Colombia, and Turkey. In most countries, it sells its products via exclusive distributors, or through its direct sales force, as in Brazil.

Most of the firm’s sales to-date have been its Motiva line of implants. The firm is currently selling the fourth-generation implant and is seeking approval in the United States with its first patient study begun in April 2019. Management expects to complete enrollment in early 2019.

The United States constitutes 20.1% of worldwide total demand by the number of procedures, currently the greatest demand by some distance over second place Brazil at 13.1%.

Selling, general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue have been highly variable, as the figures show below:

Q1 2018: 58.4%

2017: 88.9%

2016: 117.1%

2015: 49.3%

The above results are difficult to derive a conclusion from, other than great variability. Such variability may be due to a number of factors, such as initial start-up costs in various countries where the firm sells products as they become approved for marketing. Alternatively, management may be cutting back on SG&A in Q1 2018 for IPO window dressing purposes. With such wide variation, there is no discernable trend from the figures at this time.

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the total breast implants market size has reached $1.2 billion and is projected to grow at a significant rate.

The main factors driving market growth are a greater number of women with the desire to enhance their body appearance and the raised awareness of breast cancer, which is sometimes cured by organ removal. The silicone breast implant sector is experiencing the highest growth rates, thanks to its natural feel and shape.

North America represents the biggest market share due to increased spending on health care and breast cancer cases. Europe saw its numbers growing due to a rising number of cosmetic surgeries. Finally, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow due to an increase in disposable income and medical tourism in developing countries.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing breast implants include:

Allergan (AGN)

GC Aesthetics

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Mentor Worldwide

Sientra (SIEN)

Polytech Health and Aesthetics

Financial Performance

ESTA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing top line revenue, at an increasing rate of growth.

Consistently increasing gross profit.

Slightly uneven but high gross margin.

Increasing losses from operations.

Increased cash flow used in operations.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: ESTA S-1)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $14.8 million, 114.1% increase vs. prior.

2017: $34.7 million, 75.3% increase vs. prior.

2016: $19.8 million, 106.3% increase vs. prior.

2015: $9.6 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $7.9 million

2017: $17.7 million

2016: $10.1 million

2015: $5.0 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 53.4%

2017: 51.0%

2016: 51.0%

2015: 52.1%

Cash Used in Operations ($)

2017: ($32.0 million) cash used in operations.

2016: ($14.3 million) cash used in operations.

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $6.6 million in cash and $67.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ESTA intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the IPO. It is typical for life science firms to have at least one shareholder ‘support’ the IPO in this fashion. Some commercial stage medical device firms have gone public without such support.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $286 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $5.0 million to $8.0 million to fund a PMA study through the end of 2019 in order to obtain regulatory approval to market and sell our Motiva Implants in the United States; approximately $5.0 million to fund the repayment of indebtedness due to former Class Z preferred shareholders pursuant to promissory notes we issued to such holders in exchange for such shares; and the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 18, 2018.

