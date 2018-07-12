A Touch Of Grey: Domo Technologies, Sprinklr And The Expensive Cloud Trap

Should investors and customers be wary of Sprinklr as a potential DOMO-like example of where to exercise good judgement in the cloud IPO market?

However, investors need to be wary when it comes to the cloud (or, every silver lining has a touch of grey) and "unicorns."

The market is on track to double the number of tech companies going public this year over last; in particular, cloud companies are being credited for driving this resurgence.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Investment Survivor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

After much hand-wringing on the part of bankers the past few years, the IPO market for tech companies is clearly wide open. The market is on track to double the number of tech companies going public this year over last, and in particular, cloud companies are being credited for driving this resurgence.

However, investors need to be wary when it comes to the cloud (or, every silver lining has a touch of grey). While Spotify (SPOT) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) feel familiar to investors (given their products are directly available to consumers), the same can't be said of the B2B set operating in the cloud, including recent IPOs, as well as several companies widely discussed to be in the pipeline. It is therefore imperative that investors ask some basic, but crucial, questions before jumping on for a ride in these clouds-as we'll see from looking at two companies in particular, Domo Technologies (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Sprinklr.

DOMO: Storm Clouds

Before taking at deeper look at of the next wave of unicorns with the stated the intention to go public, let's have a look at a recent IPO that serves as a good reminder of the key questions investors need to ask when it comes to determining a reasonable, sustainable enterprise value for companies in this category.

Specifically, I'm talking about DOMO, which recently went public, but offered astute investors clear signs that amazing-sounding capabilities are no offset for a business model that, regardless of growth, relies on customer acquisition models that simply don't create the conditions for profitability.

DOMO belongs to a sub-class of SaaS-focused unicorns that try to create value by offering companies better information in the form of business intelligence, analytics and software that help other companies manage either their operations or their stakeholder interactions, or both. Yet, as is obvious from DOMO's prospectus-and as is implied by many public aspects of still-private businesses in this space-investors and customers need to have a clear sense of just how much it costs these businesses to acquire customers, and the kind of operational pivot that will be necessary to make an acquired customer a subsequently profitable one.

By many measures, including the track record of its almost cultishly admired founder and CEO, Josh James, DOMO does indeed radiate success. The eight-year-old firm has raised roughly $700 million in private money; boasts 1,500 customers; and has grown its "enterprise" customer base at 75% CAGR since 2014, to 385 companies with more than $1 billion in revenue.

Yet the big black mark that was hard for both the S-1 and the underwriters to offset, despite the many, many metrics cited in the prospectus, was its significant unprofitability. In the first quarter of 2018, DOMO ran -135% and -142% GAAP operating income margin and GAAP net income margins, respectively-burning $40 million in cash just to generate $8 million in implied net new annual recurring revenues.

The company cites huge total addressable markets-including both the traditional business intelligence market that IDC estimates is $24.4 billion, as well as data integration, warehousing and collaboration markets where BI typically doesn't focus, estimated at another $20.4 billion. But in doing so, it also freely admits it is competing for the highly fragmented market with giants-like Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Tableau, Olik, and Looker as well as Salesforce and Infor.

Given this, their cash burn isn't surprising-and while they spent millions to acquire 73 new net customers in their recent quarter, the fact is that a CAC per new net customer of $430K is significant and likely unsustainable-especially given an average customer value of less than a sixth of that cost, at $66K.

The math that has to happen for DOMO to make money is stark: they must increase the value of each customer exponentially for their business to profit. While the business is growing fast, it's not growing in a way that clearly demonstrates economics that work both for customers and for DOMO.

In the most stripped-down terms, commentators point out that, if you include DOMO's $100 million drawdown of their credit facility alongside their $730 million fundraise, you can reasonably conclude the company has spent over $800 million in eight years to generate about $100 million in annual recurring revenue, which from a SaaS-economics perspective is an nearly unprecedented burn rate. Not even Box, known for its rapid burn, had a raise/ARR ratio that skewed (the company spent $400 million to generate $233 million in ARR).

Interestingly, DOMO's S-1 flagged this instability fairly clearly, acknowledging that an IPO will only fund the company for a year. Also clear from the S-1: DOMO belongs to the large set of unicorns that offers founders complete control over the company, via a class of super-voting shares of which Josh James owns 100%, giving him ~92% of the share votes overall. … which, in addition to the company's historic cash burn, has translated into significant and notable operating expenses like $2 million in corporate jet fees (a jet that is owned by the founder) over two years, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in catering services from a company owned by James's brother.

A final note, perhaps the most notable to the integrity of DOMO's "unicorn" label and all that goes with it, is the $600 million valuation of the company when it priced its IPO. For a sense of scale, the previous reported valuation was over $2 billion: June's IPO was thus a substantial "down-rounding," which itself raises questions about both the business model and the pressures that its existing cap table puts on the company.

As other commentators have noted, the downsides of DOMO are clear, while the upsides are far less so.

Sprinklr: Silver Lining or Touch of Grey?

As with DOMO, by many observable public standards, Sprinklr is a highly successful, fast-growing company in the SaaS space-in this case, with a core capability in helping companies track and manage their social media interactions across millions of customers and hundreds (if not thousands) of channels, in one of the fastest-evolving data markets in business.

The company has raised over $200 million since it was founded in 2009, and the most recent round in 2016 firmly cemented the company as a unicorn, pegging its valuation at $1.8 billion. While exact revenue is not available, the company's CEO appears to be comfortable with speculative revenue numbers of $150 - $200 million. And a 10x revenue multiple for a growing cloud-based SaaS company is not, on its face, a problem.

Even though the company has yet to formally embark on the path to an IPO, its executives have been clear-including as recently as May 2018-that they expect to go public and are laying the foundations required to access the public markets.

So, to get right to the $1.8 billion question: should investors and customers be wary of Sprinklr as a potential DOMO-like example of where to exercise good judgement when it comes to the cloud IPO market?

While Sprinklr has not filed an S-1 that documents its financials and competitive position, at the least a questionable public fact pattern surrounds its commercial operations and decision-making-a pattern of the kind that suggests all unicorns are not created equal and that valuations do not necessarily equate to value, especially for customers and employees.

From an investment perspective, one of the first things I always look at in a public or soon-to-be-public company (and a critical part of its business model) is the company's management. For years now, Silicon Valley has been highly founder/CEO centric-an articulate, aggressive front-person who can sell both the company and its services is required. In this, Sprinklr's Ragy Thomas fits the requirements, as does DOMO's iconic founder.

But institutional investors and the public markets also look for a fully fleshed out and reliable management team, and on this front, Sprinklr's leadership roster invites skepticism. Three new executives have been appointed to C-level positions in 2018 alone: a COO, a CMO/Chief Experience Officer, and a Chief Culture and Talent Officer. A fourth - a Chief Revenue Officer - was hired late in 2017. While bolstering the ranks of core management is a tried and true facet of scaling and especially for preparing to access the public markets, the sheer pace of high-level hiring, versus building out ranks of sales people and engineers, is unusual.

All of the hires have blue-chip pedigrees, but as a practical matter, many experienced investors would question whether changing up nearly 50% of the management team truly supercharges, versus destabilizes, the business. All of these executives are inherently unfamiliar with the company's customers and partners; none of them was responsible for its growth to this point, and the open issue is, why aren't more long-term Sprinklr staff capable of taking the company to the next level?

Of note here is that a critical element in stable operations is, of course, the COO. And on this front, Sprinklr has cycled through two highly credentialed executives in less than 24 months-hiring Tim Page in late 2016, and then switching to Vivek Kundra in 2018. A third high-profile executive, with a Cisco pedigree, Carlos Dominguez, was actually given both the COO and President titles in 2015 and blogged proudly about his new role in February of that year. This brings Sprinklr's COO total to three in three years.

And while Sprinklr, as a still-private company, need not disclose high-level departures, the total silence on the part of the company regarding turnover in the COO role could be cause for concern, especially when paired with the significant uptick in new senior-level hires.

When and if Sprinklr opts to go public, a very interesting component of the S-1 will be the management team's compensation table. As troubled unicorns such as Zynga have shown, recurring high-level hires are tremendously expensive in terms of both cash and shares.

Also worth referencing here is the general point that this turnover isn't just the often-natural progression of startup executives replaced for seasoned professionals with public markets experience. It's multiple waves of seasoned executives rotating through the business.

Another investment-facing criterion useful in evaluating high-growth companies is litigation. Similar to shifts in management teams, legal complexity is often a reality for fast-moving businesses. The presence of a lawsuit in and of itself may not be an indicator of anything other than the typical US climate of legal aggressiveness. That said, the nature of a lawsuit and the circumstances around it do in fact matter for investors, and should potentially concern large customers.

Why? For one, significant and protracted legal action is expensive. Like awarding large sums of cash and stock for high-priced leadership, paying to defend a company from a series legal threat costs a significant amount to both the top and bottom lines of a business. Another key "expense" is the opportunity cost involved in such a suit for the defendant. Major legal action, especially if or when it becomes public, is highly distracting and time-consuming for executives.

In this regard, the suit filed against Sprinklr in Oregon should trouble stakeholders and students of IPO pipelines. While the details of the complaint are complex, the fact that Opal, a business partner of Sprinklr, would accuse the larger company of stealing intellectual property, via misuse of an Opal employee account used to help service a major joint customer, raises a number of alarms. At base, companies like Sprinklr and Opal are stewards of tremendously valuable consumer brands-including Nike, the customer named in the suit. Indeed, every Sprinklr press release boilerplate touts the visible household-name brands the company counts as clients. This stewardship carries with it a tremendous amount of trust, which the lawsuit alleges was violated extensively, as a component to Sprinklr hiring an executive from Nike to help oversee part of its product development. Software and social media management are, of course, competitive businesses, but the allegations that internal, shared-customer knowledge about a major brand and partner product would be used to derail a collaborative relationship should give Sprinklr customers, partners and potential investors pause.

And, interestingly, the company doesn't seem to have attracted very many new investors over time. Its Crunchbase profile confirms that the same small number of entities and institutions have provided almost all of the firm's private capital since it was founded.

On the one hand, as Thomas points out, this shows stability and a commitment to long-term growth that can be unusual for private money, which often looks for an exit, even on the private secondary markets in the five- to six-year timescale.

On the other hand, it also shows that no major new investors have gotten under the hood of the company or conducted new due diligence on the business and its worth. An up-round from the same investors, who all benefit from an increasing valuation, does not carry the same weight as a fresh set of eyes.

But the real issue to me is this: away from legal issues, management turnover, and the optimism of the venture market, any enterprise has to figure out how to convert customers into not just revenue, but profits, to sustain and grow value.

In DOMO, we have example of a company that spends an enormous amount of money to win customers, and which now faces the consequential challenge of completely rebalancing that equation (or, running out of money in a year). We have no idea what Sprinklr's cost structure is like, but assuming they file, it will be interesting to learn how it monetizes its client base.

It may take some time for profits to emerge: consider that Twitter's IR team touted a marketing partnership with Sprinklr broadly in early 2017, noting it was a $90 million, multi-year deal. At the time, Sprinklr revenue was reported to be over $100 million, so the company was comfortable paying away some version of 30% of its prior-year revenue-every year for three years-to a single counterparty.

It's difficult to believe that Twitter is the only digital platform that matters to Sprinklr's customer base. This is to say, it seems logical that partnerships with other global social channels-Facebook, anyone?-would be critical to Sprinklr. And there is a strong argument to be made that a partnership with Facebook would be more valuable than a partnership with Twitter, based on the data and user base Facebook could offer.

If Sprinklr simply cut the same deal with Facebook that they did with Twitter, that's $60 million out the door every year before a single employee has been paid and the espresso machine in the kitchenette is restocked (not to mention those 21 pesky brick & mortar office leases).

Rain, or Just a Sprinklr?

Two individual companies cannot fully predict the success of failure of an entire class of startups.

But every company that comes to the public markets offers important lessons to investors that can be applied to the next. There should be little question that among the most important things to evaluate is whether or not claims of value that track with a businesses' ability to routinely deliver that value in the face of competition are sustainable from a cost and revenue perspective.

Ambition and aggressiveness can buy scale, especially with enough patient, private money. Whether that scale is self-sustaining depends entirely on balancing the value the company creates with what it can charge over and above the cost of doing business.

And at least some of the current crop of high-value unicorns should give potential stakeholders pause on this front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.