Price To Sales Ratio For The Brazilian Index IBrX 50

For the readers who have not yet read my article "The P/E Ratio For The Brazilian Index IBrX 50" that explains why I decided to do this project of calculating the P/S and P/E ratio, here is a quick overview. I had a position in the Brazilian Index Ibovespa (IBOV) that I purchased several years ago, and I felt that it was overvalued. I could not find any price ratios to confirm this feeling which irritated me, to say the least. So, I vowed to do this project so that I and any investors of a Brazilian Index ETF like iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ), Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU) (3x leveraged), First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX (FBZ), and ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (UBR) could be able to make better decisions.

My thesis is simple. The IBrX 50 is almost perfectly correlated with IBOV, correlation of 0.9989. EWZ was created to fully replicate IBOV. Therefore, any conclusions that I can draw from IBrX 50 will apply to IBOV and consequently, the equity returns of EWZ. It is important to remember that the returns of EWZ come from both FX and equity returns.

While calculating the Price to Sales ratio for the companies listed in the IBrX 50 index, I had to handle several issues. When a company has both common and preferred stocks, the income is attributed up to each based on various company-specific criteria. That means that an X% of the income is attributed to common shareholders and a (1-X%) is attributed to the preferred shareholders. This same percentage must be applied to the company's sales in order to correctly calculate the P/S ratio. Next was the decision to use the company's Net Revenue instead of its Gross Revenue. This decision was based on the fact that the majority of analysts here in Brazil focus on the Net Revenue and not the Gross Revenue.

Lastly is the importance of the accuracy of the denominator when calculating any per share ratio. I used this opportunity to verify the information that I used to calculate EPS was correct. During this process, I found a company with an EPS way higher than I remember them having a year ago. At first, I thought I had typed in the information from another company, but after further analysis, I realized that I had fallen prey to a trap. Which leads me to a lesson that I have learned the hard way a couple of times. Companies like to create versions of market indicators to make their poor performance seem not as bad. Kind of like what people do when they take selfies that emphasize their better attributes in order to hide their not so good attributes. The EPS that I used was calculated from Net Income plus nonrecurring expenses (which recurred the past 4 quarters) plus adding back negative income from a merger. They identified this with a little star (*) and an 8-font light-grey footnote. Bottom line, remember that an Investor Relations department is more oriented towards marketing than any other function.

At this time, there is not enough past data for the reader to establish a trend. It is possible to see that the market value for IBrX 50 and EWZ have declined greatly over the past couple of months. In my last article, I attributed this decline to the two-week truck driver strike and the uncertainty towards the upcoming presidential election in Brazil. As seen in the graphs below, most of the EWZ recovery is because of the recovery in the Brazilian equity market. The Brazilian Real to US Dollar has varied very little over the past two weeks, so we cannot attribute the increase in the price of EWZ to the FX rate.

Brazilian Real to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts EWZ data by YCharts

I expect that EWZ, due to the currency volatility, will remain volatile until the end of this year which is when the elections end. In the next article, I will begin to use this data and the data from the P/E article to review possible short-term scenarios. So, please follow me via Seeking Alpha in order to receive these new studies and the updates to this study.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.