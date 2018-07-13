Taking Stock Of The State Of Retail

With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, it seems like a good time to take stock of the state of retail. Are brick and mortar retailers truly going the way of the dinosaur (a la the recently defunct Toys R Us)? Will online shopping supplant our need (and perhaps our desire) to “go to the store” for the items we either need or covet, or will we always be able to delight in the tactile joys of the physical shopping experience? The jury is still out, but for now, it seems that brick and mortar and ecommerce retailers have found a way to coexist side-by-side, and in many cases, even complement each other.

Retail investing expert Joseph Harry believes brick and mortar purveyors will always be a part of the landscape. In particular, off-price retailers like Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) help fulfill our natural inclination toward the “thrill of the bargain hunt,” which ecommerce isn’t likely to quench anytime soon. Joseph follows famed investor Peter Lynch’s philosophy of turning over lots of rocks to find gems of opportunity in the retail, restaurant, and consumer sectors, and shares his findings with members of his Marketplace service, Harry’s Retail Report. Within those sectors, he invests in both dividend growth and traditional value names. Joseph joined the Roundtable to talk about why he’s so enamored of retail, illustrate how his dividend growth and value strategies work together, and share a really cool retail investing idea from Zurich that’s definitely off the beaten path.

Seeking Alpha: Your investing approach is primarily retail-focused. How did you come to this preference, and what metrics or criteria do you use to evaluate your ideas?

Joseph Harry: I like following the consumer spending trail that the retail sector leaves, especially since it can also be used as an economic indicator. Studying the retail landscape often leads me to good consumer brands with wide moats as well, and often, these companies with durable consumer franchises make very good long-term investments. Following the retail sector for changing trends also helps gauge where the consumer’s spending habits are going, which is obviously very important for the future of most brands.

I generally like to look at return on invested capital against a firm’s weighted-average cost of capital to gauge a firm’s profitability, and I tend to gravitate towards firms that earn excess returns on their capital (aka ROIC exceeds WACC).

I also like to break down return on equity to analyze what’s driving a company’s underlying fundamentals. Sometimes, a company can expand ROE for years despite weakening efficiency (less sales but more assets) and declining margins, just by adding increasing amounts of leverage, for instance - so I think breaking apart ROE with a Dupont analysis provides good insight into what’s going on “under the hood.” For the retail industry specifically, I also like to look at comparable store sales, or comps, as a gauge of true “topline growth.”

SA: You also talk about “balance sheet blind spots.” What are they, and why are these metrics important to you? Moreover, why should other investors in the retail sector pay attention to them?

JH: Within the retail industry (or any industry with a large brick-and-mortar footprint), debt, along with capital leases, is usually readily displayed on the balance sheet. Operating leases, however, usually aren’t. These leases are almost always long-term and non-cancelable in nature, buried in the footnotes to the financial statements, and more-times-than-not completely bypassed by most investors.

I like to capitalize these “off-balance sheet” leases and add them back into the capital structure. Some firms carry no traditional debt or long-term liabilities on the books but have a massive amount of operating leases held “off-book,” which understates the firm’s financial position.

This is changing, with a new leasing standard (IFRS 16/ASC 842) taking place, starting on January 1, 2019. Some companies already factor in their operating leases as well. Target (NYSE:TGT), for example, adjusts for its operating leases when it calculates its return on invested capital in its annual reports, which I think is much more helpful for users of its financial reports compared to other companies that don’t share this information as readily.

I’ll continue to estimate the impact of adding the operating leases onto the balance sheet in the meantime, at least until the new leasing standard takes place, which I believe requires firms to start doing so going forward.

SA: On your service, Harry’s Retail Report, you offer both dividend growth and value investing ideas. Are these strategies meant to complement each other, and if so, can you talk about how that works without giving away your “secret sauce?”

JH: I think that they complement each other well, since retail tends to be cyclical and more volatile. That makes it a good sector in which to look for deep value. The consumer staples and, to a lesser extent, consumer discretionary sectors tend to be more recession-resistant with strong cash flows, which is why I think many of them have impressive dividend growth track records. I like to focus on both sectors so investors can “mix and match” between the cyclical value plays and more “steady-eddy” dividend ideas to complement their own unique portfolio needs.

SA: There are all different views on the current state of retail. Some have written that the retail apocalypse is overblown, while the prevailing drumbeat for a while was that brick and mortar retail is dead. Where do you fall on the spectrum? What are your thoughts on the current state of retail, along with what the sector holds for the future?

JH: I think there will always be brick-and-mortar retail, especially for perishable things like fresh produce and other groceries. It’s why Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) bought Whole Foods. Click-and-collect will also continue to blend brick-and-mortar with ecommerce as well, in my opinion. If anything, I think that increases in automation, and things like automated check-outs will continue to eliminate some labor costs, making physical brick-and-mortar more competitive.

I also think that off-price retailers that provide a reason for customers to show up will continue to thrive. Companies like Ross Stores or TJX Companies that provide a “treasure hunt” experience are good examples of this, for instance. I think people go to these stores wanting to bargain hunt without a specific product in mind - or maybe just for “the thrill of the chase?” - which is something ecommerce likely won’t take away anytime soon.

SA: How does the current tariffs situation impact how you’re looking at retail stocks? What should investors be aware or wary of when it comes to investing in retail in this environment?

JH: I think tariffs will lead to higher input costs, and I see this taking effect already on many consumer brands’ margins. Higher costs lead to potentially less consumer spending, but it might be too early to accurately gauge the long-term effects. I think retailers will be stung by tariffs more so than consumer brands with pricing power that they are able to pass on the increased costs to consumers.

SA: You think there’s some value left in Hershey (NYSE:HSY). You recently wrote an article comparing Hershey to Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCPK:COCXF) (which if I’m being honest, wins in the chocolate superiority department!). They’re both chocolatiers, sure, but even you pointed out that’s where the comparison ends. What do you like about Hershey, and would you say it’s the “better” name, at least from an investing perspective?

JH: I think Hershey is the better stock, because unlike Lindt, it owns about 45% share of the US chocolate market (according to Morningstar research), which is also by far the largest chocolate market in the world by retail sales. It would be hard for another company to usurp Hershey from its throne. In its most recent investor presentation, Lindt puts the US chocolate market at a value of over 18 billion CHF in sales (or $18.14 billion at the current exchange rate of 1 CHF = 1.00789 USD).

Its geographical advantage allows Hershey to own higher margins. It also generates more sales from its asset base, with an asset turnover (revenues divided by average assets) of 1.36x that’s more than double that of Lindt's asset turnover ratio of just roughly 0.61x. The higher margins, better efficiency, and domestic market dominance make it the chocolatier to own, despite my agreement that Lindt’s chocolate is probably superior in quality overall (although I prefer Hershey-owned Dark Chocolate Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups myself).

SA: Are there specific sectors in the retail space where you’re seeing opportunities emerging? Why are these sectors appealing right now?

JH: As of now, I like the dollar stores and the retailers that offer consumers a “treasure hunt” experience. I like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) for the former subsector, and Ross Stores for the latter. Dollar General reminds me of a “baby Walmart” (NYSE:WMT), as it’s branching out past just offering products for a dollar or less. The majority of its stores are rural, with roughly 70% of them located in towns of 20,000 people or less. It constantly seeks ways to reduce (or at least control) costs without negatively affecting the shopping experience for its customers. Many of its customers are primarily in a lower income bracket (household income of $40,000 a year or less), and the company is able to offer value with most of its merchandise offerings below $5.

Speaking of Walmart, there was a Business Insider article that explained,

“Walmart launched a series of mini express stores in 2014 with the aim of winning back the midweek shopper from Dollar General. The strategy was not successful, and Walmart ended up closing these stores and selling 41 of the locations to Dollar General.”

I think the above example illustrates just how fierce of a competitor Dollar General really is. It’s one of the few recession-resistant retailers that can out-compete even Walmart, and expanding its grocery business is a clear growth driver, as its CEO indicated that Dollar General’s comparable store sales were three times higher in its locations with fresh produce. Its lean and mean cost structure makes it tough to compete with.

Ross is another discount retailer that weathered the last recession well. It offers consumers that classic “treasure hunt” atmosphere that can’t really be duplicated by ecommerce, and I think that the evidence of its staying power is there – as it continues to generate respectable growth in comps.

Both firms are domestic companies as well, and like many retailers in general, they will benefit from a lower tax burden going forward now that tax reform has been passed.

SA: What’s a retail investing idea you’re currently excited about, and what’s the story behind it?

JH: I’m actually most excited about an indirect investment in a very large retail center that’s currently under construction in Zurich, Switzerland called The Circle. Flughafen Zurich, also known as the Zurich Airport (FHZN.CH on the Swiss exchange), owns 51% of The Circle (Swiss Life AG owns the rest). So, by investing in the airport (already abundant with many successful retail shops and duty-free stores), you also get an indirect investment in Switzerland’s largest current construction project, which is slated to open in 2020.

Anchor tenants include Zurich’s premium department store Jelmoli and Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY)-owned watchmaking giant, Omega - just to name a few.

According to its website,

“With an urban atmosphere that is open to all, THE CIRCLE represents the logical next step for the airport's retail centres - over 150,000 passengers, commuters, visitors and employees frequent Zurich Airport every day. Drawing on the airport’s footfall and infrastructure, THE CIRCLE is a uniquely attractive business location.”

The location of the Circle will be right next to the airport, and less than 15 minutes away from the city center of Zurich itself. There is also a partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in place that will “digitalize” the Circle, which it thinks will give it a competitive advantage. Besides Microsoft Switzerland’s main headquarters, the Circle will also host one of the country’s largest convention centers, along with hotels. It will also host the University Hospital of Zurich, a healthcare center for outpatient medical treatment, as well as walk-in clinics.

The Circle will be somewhat of a “city within a city,” attached to Europe’s leading airport, making it an elite retail center with business and healthcare tenants that make it all the more attractive as a location for international shoppers.

It’s one of those “crown jewel” locations I think, where you have hundreds of thousands of “captive” consumers walking around daily, whether they are waiting for a connecting flight, arriving, or leaving - with an added bonus of people arriving for business meetings or even to visit the hospital. It’s so close to the city center of Zurich (and so connected with the highly efficient train system) that I could see people going there just to visit the large, 80,000 m² park and potentially stumbling into a shop or store to buy something, or possibly even enjoying some fine-dining on one of the rooftop restaurants.

***

Big thanks to Joseph for sharing his retail acumen on the Roundtable. If you’re interested in reading more of his work, you can do that here. For actionable long-term dividend and value investing ideas focused primarily on the retail, restaurant, and consumer sectors, check out Harry’s Retail Report.

What are your thoughts on the retail sector - do brick and mortar retailers still have room to run, or will the ease and convenience of online shopping extinguish our “treasure seeker” mindset? Are you watching any interesting opportunities? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments below.

