Tesla Model 3 Drama Continues

Despite the NASDAQ hitting a new record high on Thursday, one stock that did not participate in the rally was Tesla (TSLA). As investors continue to digest the disappointing Q2 numbers, shares have fallen back to the low $300s. Unfortunately, things don't seem to be getting much better with the Model 3, which puts the promise of future growth in question.

First, the company has detailed that it did in fact hit the 200,000 vehicles delivered in the US milestone recently, which starts the clock on the phase-out of the federal EV tax credit. Of course, there have been questions of when the number was really hit, as the link in my opening paragraph discusses how InsideEVs thinks the mark was hit in June. Perhaps the IRS will chime in at some point to give us the official news, because it wouldn't be the first time that Tesla claimed something that later turned out to be quite false.

For now though, let's assume the level was hit in July. That means that when 2019 starts, the EV credit is halved from $7,500. That's quite significant for those that were hoping to get the Model 3 for $35,000 before incentives, but it also could slightly impact Model S and X demand, especially as competitors for those higher end vehicles come out and have full access to the credit for several quarters moving forward.

While on the subject of that $35,000 vehicle, it has now been over 9 quarters since that price was floated at the Model 3 reveal. Unfortunately, the Model 3 page has been completely overhauled and that price is no longer seen anywhere. The order page seen below says that the standard battery will be available in 6-9 months, but it doesn't list a price for that variant. By the way, that time frame puts us into 2019, meaning no full tax credit.

(Source: Tesla Model 3 order page)

Unfortunately, it's not just consumers in the US who find themselves disappointed this week. Thanks to a change in government in Ontario, Canada, the EV subsidy has been killed there. Only deliveries before July 11 qualify, or for inventory sold before September 10. Unfortunately, that has put a number of people who configured their vehicle but have not received it yet in limbo, and they've taken to Twitter to find out if there is anything they can do about this major problem:

(Source: Mark Spiegel Twitter page retweet)

Tesla said it had about 420,000 net reservations at the end of June, so it will be very interesting to see if we get an update on that figure at the Q2 earnings report. The lack of a $35,000 version is quite troubling, and those who were hoping for tax credits (US or Canada) may not get them in full or at all. Not only would a flood of cancellations hurt the balance sheet and significantly reduce the chance of the Model 3 becoming mass market, but it could put in jeopardy the possibility of Tesla being GAAP profitable and cash-flow positive in the second half of the year. Analysts have quickly cut their Q2 numbers on the delivery disappointment, so will that start happening for future periods as well?

While on the subject of Q3 and Q4, it would be nice to know how the Model 3 production story is evolving. While the company did hit its 5,000 a week burst rate around the end of Q2, there were reports that the factory was being shut down for a few days around the July 4th holiday. Now that we are almost halfway through July, many are wondering if Tesla has been able to sustain that production rate, or if things are back down around the say 3,000 a week level. While VIN registrations have spiked recently, mostly estimated to be dual-motor versions, the Bloomberg tracker paints a bleak near-term future:

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seen here)

While the tech sector rallied to new highs on Thursday, Tesla shares didn't participate, and still remain well off their post-Q2 delivery announcement and all-time highs. The Model 3 drama has certainly continued, with Ontario killing its EV subsidies and the US credit being confirmed to come down starting in 2019. Of course, those benefits are most important for those hoping for the $35,000 version, for which any mention seems to have disappeared for the moment. Will Tesla use this latest news as another excuse for missed results? Disappointment is certainly adding up for deposit holders, and the Bloomberg tracker says that the burst rate week has not been sustainable as most were expecting. One more bit of bad news, and Tesla shares could easily drop below $300 again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.