A $42 Trillion Fire Waiting To Happen - Today's Editors' Picks

Is China’s economy a few moves away from collapse? Today, one contributor argues that the global trade war may very well be the spark that ignites a $42 trillion fire in the Chinese markets. Do you think this is a possibility?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach, Herding Value, Chris Ciovacco, Todd Akin, Mr. Bert, Chris DeMuth Jr., Nairu Capital, and First Genesis Consulting bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: iShares MSCI China A ETF

Comment of the day, by contributor mwhan

Great article. I’ve been saying the same thing since 2013, and thought the equity crash in 2015 might be the “pin”, but somehow the Chinese bureaucrats always seems to engineer a comeback. They are a lot masterful and could deleverage their banking sector and still engineer a soft landing for their real estate market.

Image of the day: France Vs. Croatia

Fun Fact Of The Day:

Iceland has an elf whisperer who inspects construction sites before anything gets built to make sure no elves are hanging around.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason