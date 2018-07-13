DNB ASA (DNBHF) CEO Rune Bjerke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call July 12, 2018 7:30 AM ET

Executives

Rune Helland - Head, IR

Rune Bjerke - CEO

Kjerstin Braathen - CFO

Ida Lerner - CRO

Thor Tellefsen - CFO of DNB Life

Analysts

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Nick Davey - Redburn

Adrian Cighi - RBC

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobance

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Sofie Peterzens - JP Morgan

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Jakob Kruse - Autonomous

Andreas Hakansson - Exane

Kim Bergoe - Deutsche Bank

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the DNB Quarter 2, 2018 Conference Call. My name is Anna and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. For the duration of the call you will be on listening only, however, in the end of this presentation you'll have opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand over to Head of Relations, Rune Helland to begin today's conference, thank you.

Rune Helland

Thank you very much and welcome to all of you to DNB and the conference call for the second quarter being here in Oslo and represented by the CEO, Rune Bjerke; the CFO, Kjerstin Braathen; CRO, Ida Lerner and we also the CFO of DNB Life or Liv, Thor Tellefsen. CFO, Kjerstin Braathen will start by giving you the highlights for the quarter and then we will open up for questions. Kjerstin?

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you, Rune, and good afternoon everyone. Just briefly a few comments to touch upon some of the highlights of the quarter. In aggregate, we believe the second quarter results are showing many points of strong performance in all the lines of business areas in DNB and looking at the 12 months rolling average of the return on equity, we are up to 11.6% returns, 11.8 return on equity for the quarter which are strong signs that we are continuing to bridge the gap towards our most important goal that we talked about namely achieving a return on equity above 12%.

The results underpinned by a very strong macroeconomic condition and situation and outlook in the Norwegian economy. Growth has picked up through the quarter in particular with the doubling of the growth in the personal customer segment, but also positive growth contributions from both SME and large corporates. And the growth picks up through the quarters, so at the end of the quarter, there is a higher level, higher activity throughout the second quarter and a smaller growth when you consider the average volumes on the balance sheet.

Earnings per share grow alongside return on equity and are up by [60] that's from the second quarter last quarter, underpinning our dividend strategy to pay an increasing cash dividend and combining this with share buyback. Another strong point of the quarter is the development in fees and commissions, in total an increase of 10% compared to the same quarter last year. All of the areas are performing satisfactorily, but the two elements to highlight is the investment banking for one, which is up close to 60% compared to same quarter last year and the other one, money transfer and banking services that have continued to show increasing revenue as a result of a series initiative in this area.

Improved asset quality and strong net grow is also visible in the losses, that's for the second quarter in a row, it’s a positive contribution for us, continued very low losses in both personal customers and SMEs. Some movement in both directions, if we look at the large corporate portfolio and it's in all majority offshore related exposures that move, but more positively so than negative, with a net positive contribution in large corporate of 189 million, capital remains strong. We have announced a buyback as you are well aware of 1.5% during the second quarter and the full capital consumed in the buyback of 1.5% is deducted from the core capital position at the end of the quarter which now stands at 16.52%.

And with that, I think we can open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Johan Ekblom from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johan Ekblom

Just a couple of questions, firstly on NII. You said that the activity in personal customers ticked up during the quarter and I guess that means we should expect bigger rise in average volumes. Is the same true for the large corporate segment? Or how should we think about the fact that average volumes were just marginally up quarter-over-quarter in deposits and lending, but there’s almost 9% increase in net interest income? So that’s the first one. The second question is just. How should we think about the P&L impact of both the I guess the deconsolidation of Vipps and then of your P&C insurance operations I guess towards the end of the year?

Rune Bjerke

Very good question, Johan, and let me start by saying that the ambitions for the SME segment as well as the personal customer segment, remain firm. We intend and plan to grow those two segments at levels higher than 4%, if possible in a profitable manner. When it comes to large corporate client segment, we are more dynamic and pragmatic regarding growth.

If we see short term profitable growth opportunities, we’ll grab them. And as you can see in this quarter we have some exposures being taken on the balance sheet, both short term on balance sheet commitments, and short term off balance sheet commitments, and these commitments will vary from quarter-to-quarter and will be pursued in a more dynamic pragmatic way.

We have said that growth ambitions for the group in total should be between 3% and 4% and we’re now saying that you potentially should look for position in the range in the high end instead of in the low end, so closer to 4 than 2, 3. But you’re absolutely right that going forward, the plateau level for NII is higher entering the third quarter than we have had in average during the second quarter.

Johan Ekblom

So, I understand that on the LC&I, you are essentially saying that I guess there’s a mix shift towards higher margin product on balance sheet and then there’s off balance sheet commitment. Does that mean we should expect the margin improvement seen in LC&I to be sustainable?

Rune Bjerke

It’s both off balance short-term transactions and on balance short-term transactions that we only take on because they’re profitable, and we can maneuver even more dynamic way regarding such kind of activity than we actually can do in the PC segment and the SME segment where you have much more stable going business cycle. So, we are firm when it comes to growth ambitions related to these two segments and the large corporate segment will have a more development exactly, as we said quarter of the last quarter. We will not see the decrease that we have seen in the past, it might be a flattish or modest growth all in all when we move forward.

Kjerstin Braathen

But it's important to highlight, I mean this is a very natural development in relation to what we’ve talked about strategically transitioning to than originate to distribute business model where we do underwritings and then we syndicate distributes the exposure and this has been particular what Rune is referring to. Then we've done some largely towards the end of the quarter that will go off the balance sheet again coming into the third quarter.

You've also asked about the P&L effects and Vipps, BankAxept, BankID, I think you've seen the effect of this quarter is 465 million that was books. When it comes to non-life insurance deal, it’s a bit early to talk about details, but what we can say in relation to timing is that the first possible closing window for the transaction is first quarter next year. So, this will not be a deal that will close during the course of 2018.

Johan Ekblom

And just a finish on Vipps then et cetera, I mean, should we expect it to have any meaningful impact on costs or revenues in coming quarter? Or is it too small to make a difference?

Rune Bjerke

I mean Vipps is that part of the total payment strategy that we peruse. Establishing Vipps outside the bank and putting more emphasis on understanding the value chain in the payment sector as well as negotiating in a different way, by having more products and more opportunity, brings all advantages on the commotional fee line related to transactions and payment services. As you can see, we have a 5% increase in the second quarter this year compared to second quarter last year in that particular area and Vipps is part of the explanation.

We’re doing a lot to improve this line going forward as well and hopefully you will see small effect both on our P&L, but also related to what will happen in Vipps as an entity outside the Company. But we will give you more flavor about Vipps when they're up and running in the third quarter and they will present themselves for investors in due time.

Kjerstin Braathen

And just to make sure that I’m clear enough when we're talking about the future, hopefully a merged entity with us and SpareBank 1 on non-life insurance, post-closure of that transaction that company will be booked and have P&L effects in line with Vipps for example. It's not the consolidated line by line, but be included in the P&L as the growth of this company.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Nick Davey from Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Nick Davey

Two questions please. The first one on the trading income and if I look into the splits of that trading income and just focus on markets trading revenue down 74 million, I just wondered if you could comment specifically on what happened to that markets trading line this quarter? Is there a cyclical event? And have they responded badly to volatility? And if so, what volatility particularly is makes that line vulnerable? And is it more structural, anything to do with MiFID II? Just some comments there please. Second question onto the capital ratio please, just 16.2 clearly not far away from your 16.1 requirement. And I guess the main question here for me is you were talking about upgrading your growth aspirations now towards 4% of the buyback, I know is deducted. But I suppose people are settling into thinking about as permanent. If you're distributing 75% or so if your earnings are growing at 4% it just feels like the capital generation becomes a bit of a challenge, put so close to your targets. So can you appease any of our concerns that might be building on that side?

Rune Bjerke

Start with the trading line. It's obviously the basis swaps that lead to the most negative impact this quarter, and it's not related to MiFID II at all. So far we haven’t seen any negative impacts on DNB markets results related to MiFID II. On contrary, they have actually managed to increase most customer driven revenues not only in IBD, but even in some of the areas of the fixed side. It's also fair to say that trading on our own book as such has not been a success neither in the first quarter or in the second quarter, but all the timing this has been a very stable and profitable business for DNB, and we should expect some volatility in the results coming from trading on our outlook. So going forward, it should be a kind of average number of the last 10 quarters and that’s definitely a positive numbers for the group.

Second question was about dividend policy and capacity Kjerstin?

Kjerstin Braathen

Yes, it was about the capital ratio. And I think it's important to look at this over more than one quarter specifically. And this quarter growth was trending higher than we were looking for in the year and in particular talking about some larger temporary exposures in the large corporate. For the year as such, our expectation is within the interval we have indicated three to four maybe towards the higher end but definitely still with the higher pace in SME and personal customers which is a more capital efficient growth.

We have said that as long as we have room for profitable growth it maybe even a little bit above that but we are definitely mindful of maintaining our dividend policy and remain very committed to that as such. Our dividend policy as you are well aware is to pay a minimum cash dividend above 50% with an increasing nominal cash element per share, and then buyback asset tool to optimize. In fact this is exactly what we have done this quarter announcing the 1.5% buyback initiative. And we are comfortable at 16.2 above our targeted ratio. And bear in mind that we are building substantial capital on a quarterly basis from our revenue that are consistent.

Rune Bjerke

And let me also add to that we have said that we give priority to profitability before growth, and if you look at the composition of growth in this quarter, it’s very profitable even the growth we have had in the large corporate sides area have shown a return on allocated equity higher than 14%, and based on the fact that this is kind of short-term commitments that we have added on top of the ordinary business. It should be looked at as a positive and not as a negative. We have flexibility to maneuver going forward. We have shown in the past that we have ability to deliver on the flexible maneuvering positions we have and this is expect that to be continued going forward.

Nick Davey

Could I ask just one follow-up question about trading on your own book? I mean as you said in the past that delivered between 500 million and 700 million a quarter. This quarter about 70 million. So how many quarters of patients you have if that kind of volatility continues? And how many sort of big loss events or loss making days did you experience in the quarter? Was there something extra ordinary on that side? Thanks.

Rune Bjerke

I mean DNB markets as such is very profitable in total they yield a return higher than 19% in the quarter, if you add on all the elements. And we are patient when it comes to DNB markets, they have been extremely successful in the past, and we expect them to deliver in future as well. But what really is important regarding DNB markets is the growth in IBD commission and fees, and if you look at the numbers, they are at 45% in the quarter compared to last year and this is really the IBD platform, we have been talking about in the past where we have said that this is a strategic initiatives that we invested.

So when I evaluate DNB markets in this quarter it obviously so that it’s below the 1 billion we have been used to, but the quality of the revenues and the composition of the revenues as such is much more, I would say comforting that's what we have seen in the past, less volatility, more stability and more customer driven revenues.

Operator

The next question comes from Adrian Cighi from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Adrian Cighi

Two questions please, one on NII and one follow-up on capital. So, we've seen personal loan spread compression in part due to the increase in money market rates, and I know we can't talk about future pricing. But conceptually one would expect to see higher cost of funding being passed on to the customers which are now seeing here. Now, we have an upcoming rates looking likely in September. How confident are you that we can pass even part of that increase and cost of funding to the customers? On capital, the timing on the convergence of Basel I transition with Basel III is getting closer, yet you're still at 16.9% on the Basel III. Do you expect to see this as only as optical excess capital? Do you have any indication of this higher capital requirements and the Basel III framework?

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you for your question. First on the NII, it is true that movement in the money market rates has a different impact in the various customer segments and as expected there is a negative development in personal customers, and yes, a positive one in SMEs and large corporates. And as we have stated, we are relatively neutral when it comes to these movements in view of the mix of assets and debt on our balance sheet when you also take into consideration the increased revenue on the equity.

Having said that and you know that we can't talk to margins, we obviously are aware that there are expectations of increasing interest rates and can say some on a general basis that this is very important for our business. And over time looking at history, there is a rational market there that would react upon events. And what is important to state on our side is the flexibility and the nature of the assets that we have on our books. And we've talked to this before but 90% of the loans in mortgage books can be re-priced with a six-week notice. 30% of the loans on the SME books can be re-priced with an eight weeks notice and 75% of the deposits can also be re-priced.

So, we are not locked into long term assets at fixed price, and this in addition to the fact that it's very beneficial for the life insurance business and the solidity there with increasing interest rates. That is a very positive outlook for the business. Onto capital, I'm sure you're aware as you're referring to that the Norwegian FSA has sent a letter to the Department of Finance suggesting that the Basel floor that we are currently tied by is removed as a preparation also for the transition to Basel III.

When it comes to Basel III and the floor we said that we are well positioned for this and have ample capital on our balance sheet already. What the FSA is proposing is that the floor is removed and that is one possibility at the end of the year this year that it will be removed. At the same time we think it's important to stress that you should not expect any capital relief from this I think they're also clearly stating that they would look at measure in a way to maintain what they consider to be a very sound capital situation for Norwegian bank.

Operator

The next question comes from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobance. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Good afternoon to everybody. Two questions if I may. The first one is on the growth in securities issued on the liabilities side. I was just wondering whether you have let's say done some pre-funding and if that had an impact on the NII in particular in this quarter? The second question I have is more of a perceptual one. If you could explain like we were children at five years why short-term rates which have constantly gone up systematic of the past six to nine months in Norway while it’s like we see nothing on your NII yet? And the third question I have is on its more kind of strategical one. If I look at Vipps, you have developed it internally than you have decided to spin it off to let's say share the investments with other banks, some you together with other Swedish banks have recently announced that you one-off let's say share the cost of the KYC procedures. Is there any other area where you think some of the costs which are common to all banks could be dealt in a similar manner you know sharing or let's say creating kind of consortiums, so I don’t know how to call them to share the costs?

Rune Bjerke

Thank you for three very interesting question. Let me start by the last one, regarding the initiatives you mentioned related to KYC. This is a very sophisticated meaningful example and how banks can cooperate to share the cost related to complicated matters, belonging to all of us. So we got part of the Nordic KYC initiatives and that is one example as you mentioned. We are doing exactly the same when it comes to the so called P27 initiative where the bank the biggest banks in the Nordics have decided to support each other in establishing real time clearing systems, for the currencies in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland i.e. the euro.

So that we can have a clearing system open real time for all the different currencies and that will be a great advantage not only cost wise, but it will also open up plenty opportunities to built platforms or products on top of the Nordic infrastructure, we’re obviously looking into other areas as well but the two initiatives clearly show that we have ways on bringing down costs by cooperating.

In Norway, the Vipps example will be expended to the bank infrastructure belonging to BankID and BankAxept, and it will not only be a Norwegian game going forward because that new company will have bits and pieces being very suitable for added markets in Europe. So, you’ll see new initiatives coming from Vipps, not only to cut costs, but also to increase the top line by selling some of the experienced competence and products in the value chain to new markets, but that is news that Vipps company itself have to talk more about going forward.

Kjerstin Braathen

And I believe you asked about short term movements in interest rates and why this is not happening in impact? Was that correctly understood?

Riccardo Rovere

Yes, exactly the question yes.

Kjerstin Braathen

I am not sure I am going to succeed by explaining this in a way that a five-year old could understand, but I am sure I’ll try and make you follow-up. As we said earlier is that we are more or less neutral for short-term movements and then I guess your question is how can that be and that is related to the structure of the assets and liabilities on our balance sheet and this impacts the segments differently. So let’s just take an example in the personal customer segment.

There you can see a drop in the lending margins, and the average lending margin is a 153 basis points and there the client would pay the same interest rate so when the reference rate increases they don’t pay anymore and the margin that we are then having in excess of the reference rate decreases. On the other hand we are not paying anymore either for the deposits, so you would see on the other hand -- other side of the balance sheet, an increase in the margins that we’re having on the deposits. On the…

Riccardo Rovere

One thing, just on -- sorry to interrupt you, but the vast majority for your funding is deposits and those by definition are valuable and I would imagine also the asset size from an asset/liability management should be one way or the other swapped to valuables too. Now I doubt, I’m not sure but I doubt, if I were a Norwegian I got, let's say, 50 or 70 basis points higher remuneration on my current account, given the movement in NIBOR three months. So I was wondering how this is not -- still don’t get it, why you see nothing on that, maybe just competition. Just is eroding the whole possible benefit maybe. But I doubt that you’ve transferred the whole direct movement, short time movement on your funded side, because that is not the case by the way.

Rune Bjerke

This is a factor of the mix of the assets how large part of the portfolio on the lending side is then floating rate and how large part of the funding side that are deposits are floating. And then the other element on the funding side is covered box where there is reference rate and the margin. And the vast majority of the lending in LCI and 70% of the SME are also based on the reference rate and the margin.

So if you add these up together with the equity position, it is more or less a full match, which is why we are not impacted in the short-term. And we are not structuring any derivatives in addition to this on this portfolio. Of course what is important for us is the flexibility to reprise if that is opportune way the development overall in the market and the competitive situation.

Riccardo Rovere

And on the prefunding and the growth of the securities issued by DNB in the quarter, is it the case you have done prefunding this quarter?

Rune Bjerke

We have increased our funding somewhat, but we are not extremely long on funding. What you might be referring to is that we have a higher activity over the quarter on our balance sheet related to short-term money markets taking deposits from customers and placing them with central banks. And this is an interesting business but at low margin, because it’s very short-term and overnight position. So you won’t see the same P&L effect but they are visible on our balance sheet.

Operator

The next question comes from Jan Erik Gjerland from ABG. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Just had two follow up questions, the one is the equity method, which is $267 million this quarter, up being negative for many, many quarters. Could you give us a split of the different line in the area between Luminor, Vipps and export finance or at least give us a hint of what level we should expect going forward. And finally on the life insurance side, you see risk results being week in the quarter, while the financial return is good. What has happened underlying in those lines? Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

The results from the associated companies are substantially up compared to what we’ve seen. We are not giving details on each of the companies as this portfolio has grown, but we can say that there was some and I think we talked about some write downs in the Baltics early phase after closing the merger, and the result development there has picked up as expected.

When it comes to this and the other trends I think we have talked to this and Rune Garborg, the CEO, has also talked to expect the development in this. When it comes to the risk results in the life insurance business you asked about, there is some volatility in those numbers. There has been very good results. This quarter, there is a one-off effect from some additional reservations made on its historical portfolio where we’ve seen that the reserves are a little bit low, but that’s a one-off.

When it comes to the financial results, they are very much in line with expectations. But if you compare them to last year, there was a substantial effect from the ownership in the Oslo Stock Exchange, and there was also a one off from the sale of Nordic Trustee. So life insurance business, $359 million well within what we have guided for and that’s based on sound day-to-day operations and no large one-offs.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Could you just give us what's -- tell us what Rune Garborg has told the market, because I don’t think everyone knows what he has told the market if you can shed some light to that.

Kjerstin Braathen

He has said that this cost should come down due to the fact that we are moving peer-to-peer transactions from using the Visa, MasterCard schemes to the bank to bank account fee, which is about one sixth of the price taken by the big global schemes. So this cost related to peer-to-peer transactions should come significantly down. He has also said that transaction wise Vipps should be positive in the first quarter of 2018, which is already proven, but this is transaction wise. You obviously have cost on top of that.

So when it comes to the cost of transactions, going forward, they will continue to go down as more and more banks participate in the account-to-account payment scheme instead of the Visa, MasterCard schemes. But on the other hand they would probably take on some more costs, especially if Vipps plan to go internationally with some of the products and services. But that’s not me to talk about, its more the Vipps management who should answer such questions, going forward.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Finally, on the Luminor then, if I made the correct -- calculation correctly, it looks like you had some $150 million in gain on the bottom line in the past, or pretax of profit. Is that level you are seeking these days on an annual basis, or is that little too low?

Rune Bjerke

I think I believe we -- upon the closing, we issued historical figures for Luminor, so that should be a basis. And I’m sure you appreciate and I think we’ve stated that we feel even more comfortable with our position today. We believe there’s the potential in amongst other cost synergies and the stronger market positions in the merged companies. So there is a business case that will take us in the right direction profitability wise in the new entity.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Sofie from JP Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Sofie Peterzens

It’s Sofie Peterzens from JP Morgan. Your fee growth was exceptionally strong in the second quarter, and you made some comments that investment banking division has being going according to plan. But how should I think about fee growth going forward? I guess, the growth levels that we saw in the second quarter are unsustainable at least -- or to maintain those run rates is going to be tough. So if you can just talk a little bit how do you think about fee growth going forward? And my second question would be on the basis swap. In the past, you talked about -- or in the past, the thinking around basis swap was always that over time it will be mark-to-market neutral given that you hold most of those swaps until maturity. Is that still the case? Or how should we think about the basis for movement going forward? And lastly, I know you don't really give that much guidance on recoveries, but we saw recoveries again this quarter in the LCI division. How should I think about potential recoveries going forward? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

We have been confident when we have been talking about the commission fees, and that is due to what's delivered from the investment banking division as you said, as well as the development in commission fees for money transactions and payment services. If you look into the future for IBD and adjust for seasonal effect, the trend should be positive. When I asked the IBD people today about the pipeline, they at least smile for a while and they are pretty positive to what is happening in the quarter to come.

But on the other hand, this is obviously also related to market conditions at such. In the quarter, we were especially successful related to corporate finance and ECA activities, debt capital markets wasn’t that fantastic in the quarter. So all-in-all we believe to have a stronger platform with good growth opportunities going forward adjusted for seasonal effects. We continue to believe that there will be a positive trend in money transactions and in payment services. We have also good faith in the asset management area where we haven't booked any performance fee so far this year as we did last year. So there should or could be a positive effect coming up in next two quarters.

Life should also continue in the same positive way opposite of what we have seen in the past. And real estate brokering will be more or less the same as it looks now, high activity level profitable and well linked and connected to what we are doing in the mortgage business in the back. So all-in-all there are commission fees should continue to develop in the positive way.

Rune Bjerke

And you asked about the basis swaps, and indeed the basis swaps are still zero sum game. The basis swaps are hedging of our funding that we do in foreign currency against our lending in Norwegian kroner. And we do not -- we are not sitting on any risk exposure there related nor to the currency nor to the interest rates. So overtime, it's a zero sum game, but we are of course exposed to the volatility on a quarterly basis in relations to the market-to-market adjustment. And I thought I would ask Ida Lerner, our CRO to talk to the companies.

Ida Lerner

I think it's important to highlight that we -- as Kjerstin said in the presentation out there today, we don’t expect being impair -- these reversals to continue quarter-by-quarter as it has the last two quarters. And also it's important to say that we still see some cautiousness in the offshore segment. We know that there's still some instability in that segment and we know that there will be further restructuring going on.

On the other hand we feel very confident that we've taken most of the impairments that is associated with those customers within offshore and oil related industries. But as we're not giving any guidance on impairment, on the other hand I think with IFRS 9, you have far more visibility than you had at this point in terms of our portfolio and the stages.

Operator

The next question comes from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Matti Ahokas

Two questions please. Firstly, could you give us some estimate for our run rate for the trading income, excluding basis swaps and the 81 costs? It seems like it has been trending down, not only with you but your competitors. So some guidance on the run rate would be excellent. The second question is regarding the NII and the personal customer side. The lending spread was down 23 basis points in the quarter. How much of this was due to interest rate and how much of other factors like competition and product mix? Thanks.

Rune Bjerke

I am not sure we can give you a run rate for the trading income. I think we do not talk to the development for the trading part of the financial income as such. Even so there are a couple of factors to keep in mind when you are making your estimates. One of them is and this is why you're seeing this development across the market. One of the factors is the results that we are seeing over time for some of the reform in the U.S. money market, leading to lower volumes in that market and also some pressure on the market.

I think this has led to various -- historically very high revenue in this sector. On the other hand or in addition to this, there has also been positive elements that you've seen overtime in our numbers from CVA, DVA, SVA, resulting from a narrowing of credit spreads and improved credit quality. And obviously, we're getting to a level where it's hard to see how much further that can actually go. So we do believe there is potential beyond what you’ve seen first and second quarter. We're not able to give you a run rate, but maybe these are a couple of points that you could also bear in mind.

When it comes to the margin movement in personal customers, I think all we can say is that for the vast majority, this is related to the movement in the money markets rate. There is a slight element also in the book -- of a back book pressure on margin development. However, we are all the time looking at optimizing as best we can within the segment and across the segments without having done any larger re-pricing in this quarter as such. But you can see when we are not having movements in the money market rates it's been very stable over time. And that is what we continue to believe also going forward given a stable money market environment.

Matti Ahokas

If I may have the follow up on that if I look at the 23 basis points decline, the average LIBOR is probably up around 13 basis points. So that still leaves 10 basis points on this competition and mix effect. Is that a fair assumption?

Kjerstin Braathen

You could also add in other elements among the mix between mortgages and consumer finance products. And as you know, we haven’t targeted to grow in the consumer finance area. We have been more cautious and strict when it comes to following up on the guidelines from the Norwegian FSA. So that’s why we have had stronger growth in other product areas than we’ve had in consumer finance, which is a typical product with extremely high margin, so that is another element. So we thought that’s easy to make assumptions.

Rune Bjerke

And I must also refer you to the development in the deposits mix that is also an increase of 21 basis points. So I don’t think you can actually be you are directly related to the money market movement as such. When you see harmonized effects on both sides that is money market movement.

Operator

The next question comes from Jakob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Jakob Kruse

Could I just ask first on the other division, the decline in NII of about $100 million was that effectively treasury? Is that the comment you make on money markets in your presentation? And secondly the core Tier 1 decline, it seems like part of the effect that it was increased expected loss deductions and increased deductions for financial holdings. So is that Vipps and how do you get increase in expected loss deduction if you’re seeing stronger credit quality? Is that just very low loss -- very low actual losses being compensated for? Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

The last question is a little bit technical, but I’ll try to shed some light on it. And I think you’re on to what is actually -- there’s a correct -- a deduction in the capital calculation related to the aggregate loss level that we have on our balance sheet. So if we have less losses in aggregate on our balance sheet than what is normalized losses in the model there is an additional deduction in the capital ratio.

When it comes to the holding in the financials company that’s also very technical where we are deducting capital in a different way. The holdings in aggregate are more than 10% of the group as a whole. And given the fact that we have written down our capital, the subsidiaries are relatively increasing and thereby there is also an effect from that. I am not sure I got the NII question. I haven’t seen another NII element that’s decreasing…

Jakob Kruse

So I am just looking at what you call the other operations segment where you made 449 of NII in Q1 and I think 330 or so in Q2?

Kjerstin Braathen

Jakob, do you have it -- is this in the table in the fact book?

Jakob Kruse

Yes, it’s table 2.11.

Rune Bjerke

2.11, where it’s net interest income and net other operating income?

Kjerstin Braathen

Let me just clear this, its 2.11 last quarter and this quarter it was 2.11. So it’s net interest income from other operations. This quarter was 340 and if I look at Q1 fact book, it was 449. So that’s just decline of $109 million quarter-on-quarter.

Rune Bjerke

I think we’d have to come back to you on that, I am not that familiar with that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from Andreas Hakansson from Exane. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Andreas Hakansson

We gone through most areas, I just want to follow up on the NII. Riccardo was asking you why we don’t see any impact of rising market rates. And if we assume instead that would get the Nordea's Bank hiking in September. If we assume that you will pass on the right path on your asset side, but not on your liability side. Is the old number you used to give us that will have impact of 100 bps being a positive $1.3 billion? Is that the right sensitivity still, or are we -- have you changed that number? Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

We haven’t given a specific number. But I think if you think about what we talked too earlier that 90% of the mortgage book can be re-priced now to 30% of the lending -- of the SME book can be re-priced. It should be relatively straight forward as long as you look the side on the assumption, I think that’s all…

Andreas Hakansson

So the $1.3 billion that’s -- whatever number it’s small than what we see for some of the other Nordic banks. And is the reason that you still have a fairly big chunk of the SMER book, the large corporate book where you actually see a margin contraction. Is that your understanding?

Rune Bjerke

I don’t think we can give you a conformation on the $1.3 billion it’s not the number that we are using. And I haven’t looked at it…

Kjerstin Braathen

But you can easily be calculate these yourself based upon what said about the re-pricing potential, and you can make the assumptions you want and then you get the number.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And we do have a follow up questions from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Just one quick follow up. For the first time in many, many quarters, I’ve seen a little tick-up in the exposure default in oil and gas, while shipping keeps going down. So I was wondering whether you are starting to get maybe worried about tariff was or is that anything that the decline that we’ve seen shipping has anything to do with what’s going on outside in the whole world. Or is it an area you are starting to get more worried about or you are monitoring more closely? Thanks.

Rune Bjerke

I think we have been reducing our exposure in shipping for a long-term from more than 10% when the financial crises hit down to the low 4% for the first time this quarter. And we have said that this is a part of our plan to reduce the volatile elements of our portfolio. And we have continued that direction for quite a while without setting a target as to how low it will go, because it is important to say that we will maintain activities within shipping an and offshore and we are selectively doing transaction, but doing transactions based on the business model and the customers that are profitable overtime.

Our view, in particular on the shipping segment as such, has not changed. Some of the segments there have been struggling for a while, and the outlook is different from segment-to-segment but there is no in particular concern for us related to the current situation. Also, in the oil and gas area, we are doing selective new transactions that we do consider to be profitable.

One element you may catch up on it if you read into the details is that there is an increase in the non-performing exposure. And there is a simple explanation for that and that is that we have done a cash-back secured transaction, or provided the guarantee that is secured by cash deposits to one other customers in this portfolio. And that would also appear as an exposure on offshore. So there is higher volume but there is no risk attached to the transaction on our behalf.

Operator

The next question comes from Kim Bergoe from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Kim Bergoe

I think most of my questions have been answered, but just one quick follow up. When I look at your outlook statement and they look like it's pretty much unchanged from Q1 to Q2, except from where you used to say in Q1 that the volume-weighted spreads are expected to be stable. You are now saying that net interest margins are expected to remain relatively stable. Everything else looks to be the same, should we read anything into this or why the change?

Rune Bjerke

No big reason for the change, it's just that. And I think we did say except maybe we didn’t write it in the first quarter that the movement in the money market rate that we've seen more of that has an effect, higher effect on the combined rates than actually on the net interest margin where you also get the revenue element from the equity/liquidity, so whether more volatile environment for money market, it seems better to try to give you an outlook on the NIM.

Kim Bergoe

Okay, that’s very clear. Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

It's the same message when you think about the underlying pricing for our customers that we would always look to optimize also.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow up question from Jan Erik Gjerland from ABG. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Jan Erik Gjerland

I am just curious to see what levels of consumer finance you put into your personal banking division. And if you can split it into consumer finance and core financing and leasing, et cetera just so I understand the variation on the spreads? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

Out of competitive reasons, we are not giving the product mix in the segments. I mean, this is part of the strategic decisions we are taking all the time, and we are reporting segment-by-segment not product-by-product when it comes to different products and lending products.

Rune Bjerke

But again, I highlight 23 basis points reduction in the lending spreads and 21 basis points increase in deposit spread in the personal customer market. You can see that’s a symmetry that’s related to money market rates in majority.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Rune Helland

I think we will stop here. And if you have any more questions, please call the IR. We would just like to thank you for all participating, and wish you a great summer. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for joining today's conference. You may now replace your handsets to end the call. Thank you.