Helen Of Troy: Brains And Beauty

The company was smart to offload the nutritional supplements line, now it should consider carefully how to ramp up its beauty segment.

There are several recent trends to take into consideration before making an investment in Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy Limited's (NASDAQ:HELE) shares have been rallying in recent weeks. We liked the name under $100, especially when the stock dipped under $90, where we considered it a buy. Operationally, the company has struggled in early 2017 where it saw diminishing growth and narrowing margins. That said, over the past month shares have been rallying. Should you ride the name higher after its recent move? In this column, we discuss recent trends to take into consideration before making an investment in Helen of Troy. Ultimately, several challenges are being addressed and we continue to have a cautiously bullish outlook.

Recent price action

The stock has been a winner of late. Take a look at the year-to-date run of shares:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, shares have been moving higher, but before we chase the momentum as some traders often will, it is wise to conduct some due diligence. We have been bullish on the name in the past, but before getting long, we still think the name has work to do, especially after the stock has risen 20 points this year. We do feel that the value play approach that we saw when shares were under $90 has played out with this rebound, but the name is growing.

Fiscal Q1 summary

The stock is pulling back slightly after the fiscal Q1 report. The first-quarter fiscal 2018 results really show the company was firing on all cylinders. Specifically, the company showed revenues well ahead of expectations (but down from last year), product demand, and earnings growth that was strong. That said, there were a few concerns to be aware of in certain business lines, which we see as key for the future, in addition to strong direct-to-consumer sales figures.

Top line

The strength from this quarter started with sales much higher than the Street was expecting. The pace of sales growth has stalled, however, as the company has offloaded losing business lines to increase margins and profitability:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Coming into the most recent quarter, we had seen a number of sales figures that were flat to down in recent 2017 reports. This report showed the same, but is not necessarily due to weakness in business lines, but it is a reflection of recent moves to offload losing business lines. We were expecting sales to be down 5%, so with sales coming in down just 1.4%, our expectations and that of the Street were far surpassed. Sales came in at $354.7 million, crushing consensus estimates by nearly $21 million. We are encouraged by these results. Let us dig deeper.

Key lines of business

To understand where these sales are coming from, we believe it is important to look closely at the key lines of business. More importantly, we believe it is important to look at trends in these lines. The core business saw beautiful organic improvement of 7.9%. Houseware sales were up a strong 18.6%, while health and home segment sales jumped 10.2%. These lines of business continue to be strong leaders for the company and have registered growth in recent quarters.

While these positive sales numbers in the aforementioned segments helped lift overall sales year-over-year, there continue to be concerning trends in the Beauty segment. We know the company offloaded the nutrition supplements business, which we think represented some solid brains from management. However, more must be done. Take a look at the past year of sales growth (or lack thereof) relative to the year-ago quarters for the past year.

Sales changes in Helen of Troy’s Beauty segment year-over-year for the past six quarters:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While some pressure was expected, given what we have seen over the past year beauty sales seemed to be recovering. However, in the quarter sales fell again by 5.8%. Declines in beauty have been attributed to challenges in the personal care category, which offset positive benefits from new products. We believe moving forward a key indicator for an investment in this stock will be whether it can return this line to sales growth. Looking forward, we hope management can use its brains to effectively improve the beauty segment. The Nutritional Supplements business was a laggard and we are extremely pleased that the company sold this line of business. We do not see the beauty line going anywhere. We do, however, expect sales to decline here in fiscal 2019. That said, we expect margins to improve moving forward.

Helen of Troy gross margins over the last six quarters:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Gross profit remains strong but had been narrower since last year, thanks to increased promotional spending in many quarters, as well as higher general expenses. Expenses as a percent of sales continue to be under 60%, but have crept higher in the last few quarters. That said, these costs were down year-over-year to 58.7%, versus 59.6% last year. This remains a solid gross margin of 41.3% and widened from last year’s 40.4%. With the sale of the Nutritional Supplements segment a few months ago, we predict the lack of this lower margin business will boost future gross margins.

Earnings growth

Profit is what matters at the end of the day, and earnings were solid in the quarter, and the name has returned to growth. Take a look at the growth in earnings in the last four years in the fiscal first quarters:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, growth in earnings really took off. A chunk of this was of course due to better tax rates, but the company really has been focused on trying to improve operating margins. On a GAAP basis, the company posted earnings of $1.43. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share growth was solid, coming in at $1.87, compared to $1.37 in the same period last year. We consider this growth strong. Much of this earnings growth stemmed from a stronger-than-expected top line. However, even with the growth and the strong outlook, shares are expensive over $110.

Looking ahead

Right now, there seems to be little in the way of forward catalysts. While sales are still expected to be flattish given the sale of the supplements line of business, we are looking for $1.5 billion on the year. With that top line figure and expectations for margins around 41.5-42.5%, earnings should grow to $7.55 on the year. We believe earnings are growing at a fair valuation rate in our opinion, relative to the share price of $110. At $7.55, shares are trading at about 15 times forward earnings.

While some would argue this is below industry peers slightly, we think this positive is offset by the fact that sales growth is very low, and the business is shifting. What we think investors must focus on is the ability of the company to increase online sales, save its beauty line from further sales declines, as well as expand margins moving ahead. While we are cautiously bullish long-term, in the near term we see the stock as expensive at $110, but should the name pull back under $100 it would become compelling once again. Wait for a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.