Netflix's Silly Price

Netflix was overpriced before but now it is beyond that.

Investment Thesis

Netflix's (NFLX) stock continues to climb, causing many investors that had remained on the sidelines to become enchanted with its prospects, not realizing that investing in Netflix now is possibly the most dangerous it has ever been, as the competition has now woken up to the prospects of streaming content.

Investor Psychology

I'm simply astounded by three separate aspects when it comes to Netflix's valuation.

Firstly, that its stock has jumped 1,000% in the past five years and more than 150% in the past 12 months alone.

Secondly, the resounding overlap that Netflix's valuation has with the dot.com bubble.

Thirdly, SA readers' comments that if one does not wish to go long its stock, then one needs to go short Netflix, implying that no other positions are allowed. When in fact, the best position, often times, is having no position and being highly selective on the occasions when we ultimately believe that we have a highly confident view, but a position which is also contrary to that of the crowd. Because, otherwise if we are only highly confident and together with the crowd, it typically offers low returns and not worth the risks of investing in a public security.

Financial Health

High yield has rarely seen an equity cushion so thick. - Netflix's Q4 2017 earnings.

This comment gives me goosebumps. Equity cushion? Who even made up this term? And more importantly, what does it actually mean? Is Netflix claiming that its equity is strong enough to help the company offset its never-ending use of debt? How exactly would its equity cushion help it what-so-ever in repaying its never-ending reliance on debt?

As a brief reminder, Netflix finished Q1 2018 with total debt obligations of approximately $9.1 billion (principal plus interest payments), offset by $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents, for a net debt position of $6.5 billion.

Then, fast forward towards the back end of April 2018, and Netflix raised the most amount of debt it has raised in a single offering - $1.9 billion. In that offering, Netflix discloses that it intends on using the proceeds for,

[...] for general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures

With no mention of refinancing any of its nearing maturing debt. Furthermore, note that the interest rate on these notes is 5.875%, which together with the fact that this offering is so large will cause Netflix's weighted average interest to increase from roughly 3.7% to closer to 4%, a significant difference for a company with no realistic prospects of generating any free cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Contractual Obligations

Netflix's cash drags are not limited to its debt, as not 'reflected' by Netflix's balance sheet (for accounting purposes). Netflix carries a further $10 billion of streaming content obligations, bringing its total obligations to roughly $18 billion. These streaming content obligations, together with its outstanding debt as well as other obligations, bring Netflix's total contractual obligations to $28.4 billion.

Further, particularly unwieldy for Netflix will be that in less than 1 year's time, Netflix has approximately $8.6 billion in obligations due, which given that the company is forecast to use $3 to $4 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2018, will cause Netflix to find itself in a highly restrictive environment with very little room for execution mishaps.

Valuation

Ironically, the bigger Netflix becomes, and the smaller the stock's prospective returns are likely to be (because of the law of diminishing returns), the higher the multiples which investors are willing to pay for Netflix's stock.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have included in the table Alphabet (YouTube) (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (FB), given that these two companies compete for users' time by offering entertainment. I also included Walt Disney (DIS) which is an obvious competitor. In spite of these competitors having somewhat similar offerings, they are significantly more cheaply valued.

Also, I know that SA readers are the demographic which uses Netflix the most, and sometimes it becomes difficult to dissociate and see that there is a world outside ourselves which is not willing to pay for Netflix's streaming content. However, with this anecdote aside, we can see Netflix's P/Sales ratio over the past five years on average was being valued at roughly 5.9X, whereas now, as Netflix grows and its financial position becomes increasingly fragile and risky, investors are actually willing to pay nearly 2.5 times more for Netflix than in the past, which makes little sense.

Business Risk

As I alluded to in the introduction of this article, Netflix's aggressive revenue growth is likely to slow down in the medium term as several competitors are now looking to enter this space with their own streaming content, as a way to increase the stickiness of their own ecosystem.

For example, in a previous article, I discussed how Facebook is venturing into this space by putting down $1 billion as it invests into its own original video content. Additionally, Amazon's (AMZN) Prime is also investing heavily into its own content and is rumored to spend $5 billion this year alone.

Previously, Netflix had the streaming content space practically to itself. However, given that it was so successful, its competitors are now looking to carve away at Netflix's strong market share, and will ultimately impair Netflix's ability to increase the price of its offerings, as several competitors' offerings are significantly cheaper or even free.

Takeaway

In summary, I do not believe that Netflix's stock offers much in the way of a safe return. And anything else apart from investing with a safety-first approach, is simply speculating.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.