4 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

This list is a trimmed down version only covering increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

Why Should I Care?

Trees don't grow to the sky and neither do dividend yields. It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. Dividend stocks can also offer increases better than many of us see in our paychecks (if we still receive a paycheck).

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Other Notes

I built this dynamic list to facilitate my own investing, so I hope it helps you too.

Lastly, I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 2 Challenger 1

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 11 0.92 16-Jul-18 4.23% Contender PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) 7 2.76 16-Jul-18 26.67% Challenger VSE Corporation (VSEC) 15 0.66 17-Jul-18 14.29% Contender Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 25 2.52 19-Jul-18 10.26% Champion

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: The amount the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High KWR 160.03 129.98 165.93 82.27 24% Off Low 1% Off High PNC 137.68 119.77 163.59 12.66 14% Off Low 15% Off High VSEC 48.82 41.95 59.9 13.68 16% Off Low 17% Off High CAT 136.76 105.11 173.24 37.23 29% Off Low 20% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3-Yr DG 5-Yr DG 10-Yr DG Chowder Rule PNC 2.76 22.6 11.4 10.9 0.6 12.9 CAT 2.52 0.6 6 9.6 8.9 11.6 KWR 0.92 5.3 8.4 7.6 5 8.5 VSEC 0.66 13 11 11.6 13.2 12.2

Bonus Chart

Caterpillar is interesting as it is a cyclical stock though has managed to maintain a 25-year dividend growth history. Even after a recent pullback, shares had more than doubled in the past two years since their lows.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.