10 Wannabe SWANs To Own For The Next 10 Years

If these REITs are able to develop over the next few months and years, they could become coveted “blue chips”.

A few days ago I wrote an article on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), shares are up 15% over the last 90 days, and within that article a follower/friend stated,

“I would advise most REIT investors to think of retail/commercial/lite industrial (jiffy lube etc) ... as dead man walking. No, it is not dead, but the best days are behind. And in 10 years the demand equation will be making it a buyers mkt.”

Of course as any REIT activist would do, I decided to write an article attempting to debunk the “dead man walking” theory, instead providing a few macro-economic tidbits regarding commercial real estate in the U.S. For example,

“REITs’ low leverage and low exposure to interest rate increases suggest that they will continue to post good operating performance even as interest rates move higher. And the steady increases in REIT earnings translate into higher and higher dividend payments to investors. In Q4-17, total dividends paid by equity REITs and mREITs increased 4.5 percent, to $13.7 billion.”

Recognizing the importance of owning high-quality dividend paying REITs, I opted to write a follow-up article, with a list of my top 10 SWAN REITs to own over the next 10 years. In that article I focused on the underlying REIT drivers that add fuel to extended real estate cycle.

Funds from operations (or FFO) has risen from $4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2010, to $15.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, an annual growth rate of 16.6 percent (chart below), and several factors have fueled this impressive growth: (1) Rising rental income year after year from the (same-store) properties owned by REITs; (2) Acquisitions of new properties by existing REITs, as their access to capital markets and their skills at managing properties efficiently have created profitable opportunities to expand holdings, and (3) IPOs by new REITs and conversions of existing companies to REIT status.

As I read over the comments from that article I began thinking out loud,

“what about the up and coming SWANs? It’s not fair to build a portfolio for just the blue-chip names. I should provide readers with a list of 10 more buy-and-hold REITs to round a diversified portfolio.”

Then I asked myself,

“The SWANs are the steadiest dividend growers, so I must pay close attention to the up-and-coming SWANs. These REITs don’t have the established dividend growth records, so it’s critical to pay close attention to dividend safety.”

Why?

Why Dividend Growth Is Essential To An Intelligent REIT Portfolio

One of the most important reasons to invest in REITs is for the dividends they payout. Because REITs “must” payout at least 90 percent of taxable income in the form of dividends, there is enhanced predictability as to what an investor can expect each month or quarter.

Take Omega Investors (OHI) and Sabra Inc. (SBRA) for example, these two REITs are yielding 8.4 percent and 8.0 percent respectively – suggesting that investors are less optimistic about skilled nursing. However, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), a Life Science REIT, yields 2.9 percent – signifying a more optimistic outlook.

The dividend yield and dividend payout ratio are two critical valuation tools and analysts and investors use these to identify the best REITs to own. The payout ratio is especially useful for evaluating a company’s financial condition and the prospects for maintaining or improving its dividend payouts in the future.

Many of you know that I frequently refer to REITs with high payout ratios as “sucker yields” and this simply means that the company is not earning enough to cover its dividend, and is more likely to cut its dividend. One of the reasons that I opted to downgrade shares in Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) a few months ago was because of the company’s high payout ratio.

So today – in my final “Dead Men Walking” series - I want to provide you with a list of my top 10 Wannabe SWANs to own for the next 10 years.

10 Wannabe SWANs To Own For The Next 10 Years

To begin, let me recap the 10 SWANs listed in the article yesterday:

The average dividend yield for these 10 SWANs is 4.81 percent and the average year-to-date Total Return performance is -.87 percent. As I explained in the article,

“I’m counting on all of these REITs to grow their dividend annually, it’s not an option, it’s a requirement. I’m ok with modest growth in one year, or even two years, but in order for me to commit to a buy-and-hold strategy, there must be a commitment on the part of the management team to maintain discipline in its risk management practices.”

Now, with the new basket of SWAN wannabes you’re going to see a different plan unfolding. Because many of these companies are newer, they don’t have the same track record, and I am referring specifically to their dividend growth record.

In fact, as you will see, a few of these REITs have not grown their dividend, but I’ll touch on that later.

So here are the 10 SWAN wannabes: Getty Realty (GTY), Physicians Realty (DOC), Easterly Government (DEA), City Office (CIO), Iron Mountain (IRM), Store Capital (STOR), UMH Properties (UMH), Crown Castle (CCI), Monmouth Real Estate (MNR), and CyrusOne (CONE).

For comparison purposes, the average dividend yield for these 10 REITs is 4.89 percent (SWANS were 4.81 percent) and the year-to-date total return is 2.12 percent (SWANs were -.87 percent). What’s interesting here is that these wannabe SWAN’s have a more robust earnings (FFO/share) profile as the SWANs.

The average P/FFO growth profile (2016-2020 using analyst estimates) for the 10 SWANS is 3.5 percent and as you can see below, the average P/FFO growth for these wannabe SWANS is 300 basis points higher, or 6.5 percent.

Recognizing that the reason that these REITs aren’t SWANs “yet” is because they don’t enjoy the same balance sheets and diversification as the all-stars, however, because of their size, they are able to grow their earnings per share at a healthier clip.

But, as I said earlier, it’s critical to make sure that the dividend is well-covered, or that the investor is aware of the higher payout. As you will see below, several of these REITs have higher payout ratios, but our research has given us comfort that the payout ratios are widening. I have provided a few notes in the chart below to illustrate the likely payout ratios for 2019:

Remember, there is a reason that these 10 REITs aren’t SWANs “yet” but we are comfortable owning them in a diversified REIT portfolio. If these REITs are able to develop over the next few months and years, they could become coveted “blue chips”, but given the lack of established dividend growth, we are maintaining their status non-SWAN status (i.e. – we call them SALSA’s).

Finally, and this is perhaps the most important paragraph of this article (and the series of “Dead Man Walking” articles), intelligent investors should ALWAYS diversify. I have provided you with a list of 10 SWANs and 10 Wannabe SWANs and this means that an investor could conceivably build a portfolio for all 20 REITs with an equal-weight allocation (5 percent each). I am not suggesting that this portfolio meets your risk profile criteria, but I consider all 20 REITs sound. In fact, these 20 REITs are now owned by my children (in a family trust) and because of the diversified allocation, we all sleep well at night.

