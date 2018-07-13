Good News: U.S. Government Posts A $75 Billion Deficit For June 2018

Private credit growth has so far added $36 billion to the net money supply; last year, it was only $23 billion. At this rate, it could total $100 billion for the year.

Further net inflows are expected for the rest of the year from the Federal government and private credit growth.

The good news is that dollars are being added to the economy by the Federal government, and it grows the economy.

The US budget deficit narrowed to USD 75.0 billion in June 2018 from USD 90.2 billion in the same month of the previous year, and below market expectations of USD 98.2 billion.

Why Is This Good News?

To understand this better, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the US economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

Professor Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G]+ Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of the sectoral balance flows is presented below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The chart below shows the newly released data.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period.

The chart below shows the current account over a similar period.

The chart below shows the stock market over the same period.

Comparing the charts above, one can see the impact on the stock market:

The impact of the surplus budget drain in January 2018 was felt in February, when the stock market retraced 10%. Adding to this drain was a large current account deficit for the same quarter, and that got larger in the following quarter as well. Federal government spending resumed at a healthy $200 billion per month in February and March 2018 and helped the stock market almost make a "V"-shaped recovery. A huge $200 billion surplus budget in April 2018 put an end to the "V"-shaped recovery. Private credit creation jumped in April 2018 and could well have been because some people were going into debt to pay their tax bill. As expected, the Federal government spending pattern follows the pattern for preceding years and is a steady net add into June, July, and August 2018. This will see the markets generally rise.

The overall macro picture is supported by a steady growth in private credit creation. Credit growth is weak at the moment, and for now, plays a minor but positive role.

The positive flows from Federal government spending and private credit creation offset the negative outflow from the current account. President Trump's efforts on international trade may lead to lower tariffs overall and could improve the current account picture. The current account drains, on average, $37 billion per month from the private domestic sector.

Impact on Fiscal Flows

Federal government net budget expenditures for June 2018 show that $75 billion was added to the economy. To fully expend the $804 billion congressionally approved Federal budget, the government must on average spend $67 billion per month to get there.

The gap for the fiscal year, which began last October, was USD 607 billion, compared to a deficit of USD 523 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. To reach a year-end total of $804 billion through to September 2018, the end of the fiscal year, the Federal government must spend an additional $197 billion. This is an average of a further $66 billion per month. These positive fiscal flows entering the private sector will tend to push the asset markets upwards.

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private sector balance:

[P] = [G]+[X] is an accounting statement of fact.

Inserting the numbers

[P] = [$75 billion]+[-$41 billion*]

*Estimate: The current account deficit is -$124 billion for the last quarter, and this works out to -$41 billion per month.

[P] = $34 billion net add.

To this number one can add the impact of credit growth to work out the net increase in the money supply.

Credit Growth

The credit growth is shown in the chart above at the start of the article.

This year, credit growth has added $38 billion to the private sector and is stronger in the current year than last. On average, credit growth is adding $7.6 billion per month to the money supply in 2018. This would total $91 billion for the year and add 0.5% to GDP if it can be sustained. 2017 saw a meager $23 billion. 2018 is looking much stronger.

When one adds this to the Federal government contribution, one can see that the money supply is growing monthly, as per the table below

Year Government [G] Credit Growth [C] Total 2018 $67 billion per month $7.6 billion per month $74.6 billion per month

The chart below (M3 for the USA) shows that the net money supply is growing.

This is good short-term news for investors, as it means that assets in the private sector, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, can expand in value to fill this fiscal space.

The stock market and other asset markets in the USA can be expected to rise into the end of the year.

Longer-Term Picture

The private sector balance in the US is positive, and credit creation adds further to aggregate demand. One could be quite sanguine about the direction of asset markets. There is one caveat, though. There is an unfortunate global trend developing, as illustrated in the chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and this recent article.

The simple takeaway is that when the monetary base of the big global central banks falls, so do asset markets. While the domestic front looks relative good, though tax exemptions are expiring at the end of 2018 and a big drop in Federal discretionary expenditures is coming up, the global outlook is bleak.

The black dotted line on the chart above is falling in line with central bank balances as assets are sold. This line can be projected into the future due to announced buying and selling rates by the central banks.

Every recession is different from the one before and catches most by surprise. If that were not so, mainstream economists could recognize them a long way off. The fact is they cannot because their models and paradigm are still stuck in the days of the gold standard that ended back in the 1970s and no longer apply.

It has never occurred before that the world's central banks have unloaded their balance sheets all at the same time. QE has never occurred before on a global scale. QT has never occurred before. This is new territory. The way politicians and central bankers are mishandling this is a guarantee of a recession and stock market panic "that no one could foresee." They have to be different each time, otherwise they would not occur. It will be glibly termed a "Black Swan" event, an external shock that no model could predict except for Professor Steve Keen's Minsky Model.

There will be three broad effects:

Paper asset prices will generally fall as global central bank support is withdrawn. Bond yields will rise and face values fall. The yield rises only because the face value has fallen. The US dollar will soar as liquidity gets soaked up by the bond buying despite the "twin deficits."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.