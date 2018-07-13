Proto Labs: Still Thriving

I had planned to tell readers to take profits after an incredible year, but I believe 2018 and 2019 hold more upside potential.

PRLB has a premium valuation due to its impressive and consistent ROE, ROA and ROIC, along with its strong fundamentals and lack of debt.

I wrote my first piece on Proto Labs, Inc.(PRLB) back on August 3rd, 2017. At the time, I lauded the company’s 3D printing and CNC machining capabilities, revenue growth, lack of debt, strong cash positions and consistent profitability. Today, things haven’t changed much for Proto Labs as the company continues to thrive. The late 2017 acquisition of Rapid Manufacturing has increased CNC machining revenues and added a sheet metal business, but overall business is as usual at PRLB.

If you invested the day my article came out almost a year ago, your annualized return would be 111.94%. Rapid price appreciation like what we have seen in Proto Labs over the past year is difficult to find. In this case, I happened to search across the company while looking through potential 3D printing plays. Surely, this is a good enough excuse to use yet another of my beloved cliché quotes:

Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you'll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you'll find two. - Peter Lynch

Recommending a Buy on Proto Labs didn’t take a genius back in 2017. Rather, like Mr. Lynch says, it just took someone with the time and patience required to search through many rocks before finding one with a grub under it. Now, almost a year on, I wanted to take another look at PRLB to see if even after this year’s significant price appreciation, the company might still be worth holding.

Rapid Manufacturing Acquisition, Divestment from A Low margin 3D Printing Business

There have been some major changes at Proto Labs in the year since I first recommended the company. First off, in November 2017, Proto Labs inked a deal to acquire Rapid Manufacturing Group, LLC (RAPID) for $120 million. RAPID is a CNC machining and rapid sheet metal manufacturer whose services fit in perfectly with what Proto Labs already does. According to Proto Labs' Chief Executive Officer Vicki Holt, the acquisition is set to expand and improve on current capabilities:

We listen to our customers very closely to understand their needs. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our capabilities to serve our existing customers and to expand our customer base. RAPID not only adds quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled sheet metal services to our portfolio, it also expands our machining capabilities to support larger and more complex projects. In addition, RAPID’s culture is highly aligned with that of Proto Labs, with a talented and experienced team that we are very excited to welcome to the Proto Labs family.

This acquisition is evidence of a trend at Proto Labs, whereby the company is moving away from some of its lower margin 3D printing businesses and towards more CNC machining. This was evidenced yet again in the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report when management revealed it reached an agreement to divest the company’s Finland 3D printing operations to a local management team. The results will be an additional $600k in one-time revenues in Q2, as well as slightly improved margins and slightly reduced revenues overall going forward. This isn’t to say all PRLB's 3D printing businesses are going by the wayside. In fact, it’s just the opposite, as we will discuss further when we get to Q1 results.

The purchase of a new manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, for CNC machining during Q1 also emphasizes the company’s goal to maintain high margin businesses while building out to support their growth. The new plant isn't scheduled to become fully operational until the end of 2018 though, so the company won’t see any benefit from the capital spend until then.

Strong Fundamentals

Proto Labs is consistently strong fundamentally. The company has grown revenues every year since its inception in 1999 and net income has followed suit almost without exception.

PRLB is able to do this because its rapid manufacturing of 3D printed, CNC-machined, sheet metal, and injection-molded custom parts is only for low volume prototyping and short-run productions. This means consistently high margins. That is why the company divested from its Finland 3D printing business whose margins were historically weaker.

The fact that Proto Labs is debt free and always creates strong cash flow is also especially positive, particularly given the current trade war and yield curve inversion concerns. Not many companies PRLB's size have the ability to make an $100+ million acquisition, then purchase an entire new manufacturing facility, all without using any debt. This did, however, affect PRLB's cash position and FCF for the past two quarters. Although, even after the expenditures the company remains FCF and cash and equivalents positive.

Q1 Results

EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.03

Revenue of $107.75M (+ 34.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.87M

Q1 was another strong quarter for Proto Labs. Revenues jumped 34.4% YoY and the number of unique product developers served increased 22%. Net Income was also up to $18.1 million, an increase of 48% vs. Q1 2017. This was partly due to the impact of the Rapid Manufacturing acquisition. Still, the quarter saw strong organic revenue growth across the board at PRLB. Injection molding grew 7% YoY, CNC machining grew 67% YoY, and 3D printing increased 22% YoY. The CNC machining business saw the most impressive YoY increase due to the Rapid Manufacturing acquisition, but also strong demand and an improved ability to handle quick turnaround orders.

Although CNC machining does seem to be the strongest growth area at PRLB, the 3D printing segment is also doing extremely well. PRLB's expertise in 3D printing (aka additive manufacturing) is now world-renowned, as evidenced by MIT staff asking the company to contribute to an upcoming course for professionals entitled Additive Manufacturing for Innovative Design and Production.

Finally, PRLB also reported $6 million in revenue in its newest reporting segment (acquired from RAPID), sheet metal manufacturing. Although revenue may be low for this segment, the new service will allow for increased e-commerce business and a new stream of customers.

Moving to profits and margins, gross profit was $57.9 million for Q1, an increase of $12.6 million YoY. Gross margins were still strong at 53.7%, although a temporary 200 bps effect from RAPID did hurt the quarter's results. Operating margins did fall slightly YoY as well to 20.2%. Thankfully, tax reform and cost-cutting more than offset the temporary margin compression seen in the quarter. PRLB's effective tax rate dropped from 32% to 23.5%. Operating expenses were 31% of revenue in Q1 vs. 31.3% last quarter and 32.3% in Q1 2017. Sales and marketing expense also dropped to 15.4% of revenue, down from 16.3% last quarter.

Overall, Q1 was filled with strong organic growth for PRLB. However, the quarter's numbers were undeniably buoyed by tax reform and acquisitions. Still, the first quarter of 2018 revealed PRLB is on the same growth path it has been for some time.

Worth The Premium Valuation?

When your company consistently has great returns on equity, assets, and invested capital while holding zero debt, the market will put a premium on your stock. Looking at PRLB's valuation, ROE, ROA, and ROIC vs. other 3D printing peers we can see the company is in a league of its own. Many may look at PRLB's valuation and think overvalued. A company trading at 23.64x forward earnings and over 9x sales isn't exactly a steal. However, when comparing PRLB with its peers the value starts to reveal itself.

Take voxeljet AG ADR (VJET), for example. The company is a more pure 3D printing play that sells its 3D printers to manufacturers. Although the past five years have seen revenues double, the company has consistently lost money posting terrible margins. In fact, it is not just VJET which continually loses money and posts poor margins, but every 3D printing play other than PRLB. The high margin CNC machining business, along with the low volume, limited production business model of PRLB, gives it a competitive advantage (higher margins) vs. industry peers.

Looking at Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), a more direct competitor to PRLB, we can see the company trades at 67.11x forward earnings. SSYS has been able to grow revenues on the level of PRLB; however, it has also posted losses since their inception and have a small amount of debt. Looking at PRLB's 23x forward earnings multiple after seeing where SSYS trades make me think perhaps there is still value in this well-run company.

PRLB SSYS DDD VJET Price/Earnings (fwd) 23.64 67.11 100 -- Price/Book 7.10 0.96 2.77 1.38 Price/Sales 9.33 1.63 2.54 2.45 Price/Cash Flow 38.95 16.97 331.90 -- ROE (NYSE:TTM) 13.10 -3.47 -12.35 -16.83 ROA (TTM) 11.81 -2.85 -8.75 -11.87 ROIC (TTM) 13.10 -3.39 -12.19 -18.77

Table Compiled by Author From Morningstar (1) (2) (3) (4)

Conclusion

Although Proto Labs trades at a premium valuation and has seen remarkable price appreciation over the past year, I still believe the company is worth holding. I'll admit I was expecting to write an article telling my readers to take profits in this name and not get too greedy (and I still wouldn't fault them for doing so). However, after reviewing PRLB's business I believe there is still more upside in 2018 and 2019. The RAPID acquisition, coupled with key divestitures, will allow for revenue growth to continue while sustaining the high margins that make PRLB so attractive. All of these, with the company's new lowered effective tax rate, make them a compelling investment. PRLB's strong fundamentals and lack of debt also give it staying power in a recession. Simply put, PRLB is a company whose core business is thriving and as long as that is the case I will continue holding my shares.

