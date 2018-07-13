McKesson: Why One Shouldn't Be Selling Poor Man Covered Calls

Coming from both an investing and trading background, I see both pros and cons in each area. For me, trading is usually anything between 1 and 3 months depending on volatility. In investing, the time frame is usually much larger and can involve years if not decades. Warren Buffett is on record as saying that hands-off investors should simply buy an index and hold on through thick and thin. Dave Ramsey puts it another way by stating that the only way one can get hurt is if one jumps off the roller-coaster when the going gets tough.

If one has time on their side, there is probably no better advice. Being "in" the market and letting dividends, for example, compound your capital makes 100% sense over the long term. However, what about the person who does not have time on their side? Should they be buying the market up here and "hope" that they will earn 7%+ annualized every year over the next 10 years? Nobody knows but this is why instruments such as high yield stocks, options trading and leveraged ETFs will always be able to create demand.

One such strategy, for example, is the Poor Man Covered Call which is being touted online as a viable alternative to the traditional covered call. In the Poor Man Covered Call strategy, a long call option (usually a LEAP) is used instead of buying stock. This way less buying power is used on the trade, meaning more capital can be put to use in other areas of the portfolio. This, in my opinion, is the only advantage which is that the trader can make similar gains (much better return on investment gains) to the traditional covered all strategy. However, the disadvantages are numerous. Let us take McKesson (MCK) as our test case and explain the disadvantages I see with the Poor Man Covered Call strategy.

With relation to MCK, to adopt a traditional covered call strategy, one would have to buy at least 100 shares which at today's share price would cost around $13,462. Now we have written about MCK and are long this underlying. We continue to believe the stock is heavily undervalued. Its latest blow was the announcement that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was going to buy a startup named PillPack. Drug distributors got hammered. I wrote though that retailers also got hammered last year when Amazon's Whole Foods acquisition was announced and pointed subscribers to where those very same retailers are trading now. Back to the trade in hand. Why didn't we buy a long-dated call instead of buying the stock when we went long MCK last year? Well, the first disadvantage was liquidity. For example, the $115- January 2020 MCK calls have almost $3 of a difference between the bid and the ask. One has to go deep in the money in order to get a high delta, so the long call will trade very much like a stock. However, if the spreads are too wide, one is down a nice chunk of change already on the call purchase. Furthermore, if the strategy is a success and one is able to sell shorted dated out of the money call options on a consistent basis, there is going to be losses here also on very sold call due to the lack of liquidity. That's the first disadvantage.

The second disadvantage is theta decay which is the real enemy of the call buyer. Buying theta is fine for short-term moves but horrible for long-term holds. Covered call trading or Poor Man Covered Call trading is designed to be a long-term strategy where one can sell theta again, the long position every so often. However, selling options against the long call becomes unattainable if the long call loses too much value either through a down-move in the price of the shares or a decline in volatility. Then the trader is in no man's land and doesn't know whether to sell the long call or roll it. Again, this situation is unavoidable if one was holding shares instead.

The third disadvantage is that one cannot collect a dividend from that long call option. Yes, one could exercise the call to collect the dividend every quarter before the ex-dividend date, but this defeats the purpose of the whole strategy. Dividend payments over a time can go a long way in bringing down that cost basis. Although MCK only pays out a 1% yield, every payment is vital when an investment is showing a paper loss.

My advice on Poor Man Covered Calls remains the same. Don't do them. Save up your capital and wait until you can do the proper strategy instead.

