Delta Fights Fuel Costs With Record Revenues

I believe DAL is valued conservatively enough to suggest that the risks have already been mostly priced into the stock.

Delta's 2Q18 results caught me a bit by surprise, particularly as revenues reached record levels on the back of strong traffic and pricing.

I wasn't expecting such a solid quarter for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Despite not having seen signs of material deterioration in macro factors that could have impacted passenger traffic, my 2Q18 revenue projection of $11.53 billion still proved overly conservative compared to the 9% YOY top line increase delivered this morning (including third party refinery sales). This is the best growth rate posted by Delta since mid-2014. Adjusted EPS of $1.77 also beat my expectations, by six cents, mostly as a result of the record revenues.

Credit: Aeronautics

A closer look at the numbers suggests that lower airfares, recently confirmed by a Bureau of Labor Statistics June update report, did not seem to have much of an impact on Delta's P&L this quarter. With revenue passenger miles up 3.2% and very much in line with my expectations, I believe stronger pricing was primarily what set the company's reported numbers from my more de-risked estimates. I find the results encouraging, but choose to keep airfares on my "watch out" list to better understand whether Delta might be fighting competitive pressures better than its peers.

Elsewhere, results seem to have fallen in line with my projections. Wages and fuel expenses combined (representing about half of Delta's cost base) reached $5.0 billion, landing less than $10 million away from my estimate. The key driver of the 16% YOY increase was primarily average fuel cost per gallon, up 31% vs. my projected 30%.

Higher profit-sharing expenses, likely enabled by the much lower effective tax rate that resulted from December's tax reform, also contributed with higher operating costs - CASM ex-fuel was up nearly 3%. All accounted for, adjusted pretax margin topped my projected 13.4% by about 30 bps, with some non-operating tailwinds that I speculate might be related to earnings in partner airliners' equity investments further helping to drive the EPS beat.

See summarized P&L below, comparing 2Q18 actuals with my original estimates and with 2Q17.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Despite being caught a bit off guard by robust revenues (all passenger segments experienced high single-digit growth at least, except the small Latin America unit), I have not fundamentally changed my stance on DAL. I continue to find the stock an interesting long-term buy and hold play within the context of a diversified portfolio, particularly as the company seems to be fighting the known macro headwinds well.

DAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Risks will continue to exist, particularly if or when (1) fuel prices continue to climb, (2) lower airfares finally begin to make a noticeable dent on revenues, or (3) Delta scales down on capacity in the fall as a way to protect margins amid rising operating costs. However, I believe DAL is valued conservatively enough (see forward P/E graph above) to suggest that the negatives have already been, at least in part, priced into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.