Global Blood: Countering Short Myths And Market Uncertainty Surrounding HOPE Part A Data

Voxelotor is almost certain to achieve accelerated approval based upon (1) SCD being a serious/life-threatening disease, (2) limited treatments for SCD, and (3) surrogate endpoint likely to predict clinical benefits.

Taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding secondary endpoints, shorts have piled on shares of Global Blood. However, their fundamental premise in doing so is flawed.

Significant reductions in hemolytic anemia associated with sickle cell disease (SCD) seen in Part A of the HOPE study supports the prospect of accelerated approval.

Recently, shorts have piled on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) in light of investor uncertainty. In the following article, I will address some of the claims I have seen on the internet. We will also discuss what investors have to look forward to.

Common Short Concerns (Myths)

1. Global Blood Therapeutics is purposely presenting data in a way that appears positive and is misleading investors. First they said top-line data was at 24 weeks. Now they are only presenting 12-week data.

The confusion here lies with the shorts themselves. There are two parts to the phase 3 trial:

Part A's data concluded at 3 months (this equals about 12 weeks). Part B will assess patient responses after 6 months/24 weeks of treatment. There is no purposeful tinkering with data here.

2. Voxelotor "failed" the secondary outcomes.

This is another misunderstanding of the HOPE trial. Part A was never intended to provide statistically significant data on secondary outcomes. Instead, a function of Part A has always been to "finalize secondary endpoints" for the pivotal part of the study (Part B). Here is a quote from a PR from nearly two years ago highlighting the HOPE trial design:

The main objectives of Part A are to select the optimal dose, define the final secondary endpoints for Part B and qualify the Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) instrument. The primary efficacy endpoint of the HOPE Study will be the proportion of patients who achieve a >1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin at 24 weeks of treatment vs baseline. Our discussions with the FDA have focused on a pathway to full approval based on the HOPE Study, by meeting the primary and at least one key secondary endpoint.

The secondary endpoints have not been decided upon as of yet. Everything besides the primary endpoint is fluid (able to change). The PRO tool didn't work due to two reasons: (1) low baseline symptom scores and (2) high subject variability. The PRO tool will not be used as a secondary endpoint. This is, by no means, a failure/shortcoming of the drug. The FDA is likely very understanding of this.

In regards to vasoocclusive crises (VOC), Part A was, again, not designed to provide statistically significant insight on Voxelotor's ability to reduce crises. Management stated they saw "numerically fewer in both treatment arms," but as anticipated, it didn't reach statistical significance due to limited patient follow-up.

The mixed response we've seen so far from the market is a reflection of the uncertainty surrounding secondary endpoints, understandably. However, we must remember these endpoints are fluid and the FDA will, almost certainly, work with the company to establish secondary endpoints in Part B that are reasonably achievable based on what we've already seen in prior studies.

3. Management originally said they needed one secondary outcome for FDA approval. Now they say they can get accelerated approval based on interim hemoglobin change. Which is true?

Both are true.

Voxelotor will need to show clinical benefits, in addition to laboratory benefits (change in hemolytic labs), to achieve full approval. However, in the meantime, accelerated approval can be awarded through a surrogate endpoint (hemoglobin, bilirubin, reticulocytes, etc.) that is likely to predict clinical benefits. For example, a phase 2 oncology drug that is proven to significantly reduce tumors (surrogate endpoint) is assumed to improve survival (clinical benefit). Even though the cancer drug has yet to prove clinical benefit (needs more time in the trial), we know from prior understanding that reducing tumors is associated with increasing survival. Because of this, patients can have access to the cancer drug (via accelerated approval) while the pharmaceutical company continues to run the trial to prove the drug actually extends survival. Upon accelerated approval, Global Blood would then be responsible to prove clinical benefit to secure full approval (which would be Part B of the HOPE trial and, possibly, additional confirmatory studies).

HOPE Part A Conference Call Takeaways

HOPE Trial Design

Purpose of Part A HOPE study was to establish dose and secondary endpoints for Part B. Management stated they will likely focus on 1500 mg dose going forward.

All patients, for now, will remain on the assigned dose. 100 patients will be added across all three arms (placebo, 900 mg, 1500 mg).

Initiation of Part B is on hold until further discussions with the FDA.

Accelerated Approval Prospects

Global Blood has already met with the FDA to discuss the potential for accelerated approval.

The focus is on the primary endpoint for accelerated approval, as "hemoglobin endpoint is clinically relevant and objective. Increasing hemoglobin is a direct measure of disease modification and is likely to predict multiple clinical benefits over time."

Let's remember what accelerated approval entails as defined by the FDA:

. . . a product for a serious or life-threatening disease or condition . . . upon a determination that the product has an effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit, or on a clinical endpoint that can be measured earlier than irreversible morbidity or mortality, that is reasonably likely to predict an effect on irreversible morbidity or mortality or other clinical benefit, taking into account the severity, rarity, or prevalence of the condition and the availability or lack of alternative treatments.

There is no doubt that Voxelotor fits the profile. And I would like to see an actual argument against the premise that reducing hemolytic anemia (as evidenced by statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin, bilirubin, and reticulocytes) associated with sickle cell disease is "reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit."

In Summary

I believe Voxelotor is almost certain to achieve accelerated approval, likely catapulting share prices to all-time highs. Part B of the HOPE trial will serve as a confirmatory study towards full approval.

Here are some catalysts going forward:

Additional KIDS data, particularly in the higher dose cohort (1500 mg)

Regulatory updates with the FDA (establishment of favorable secondary endpoints for Part B, accelerated approval)

Detailed Part A HOPE data at a future medical conference

Risks

Voxelotor for sickle cell disease is the company's last shot on goal.

There may be data that hasn't been revealed that sheds poor light on the drug.

Voxelotor may be proved to be unsafe or ineffective.

Voxelotor may not achieve accelerated approval. It may never reach the market. In the event it reaches the market, it may not bring in enough revenue to justify current market capitalization.

Readers are encouraged to read through the company's most recent 10-K to assess all risks associated with a risk in an investment in GBT.

