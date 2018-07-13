PepsiCo Gets It Done

An years-long concern for snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) was the long-term decline in cola sales and the corresponding drag on both revenue and earnings. That, combined with fears of rising inflation, which have already started effecting PepsiCo's bottom line, have resulted in shares sliding lower over the first half of 2018.

These concerns reached a crescendo in early May, when shares of Pepsico briefly traded at around its ten-year average valuation of 18.8 times trailing earnings. While that may not seem 'cheap' to most investors, it is quite remarkable in the sense that Pepsi has traded above its ten-year average valuation for the last four years. The reversal of this trend probably had more to do with interest rates no longer rising more than it did anything else.

Nevertheless, PepsiCo just put an exclamation point on its move up earlier this week, with results that significantly exceeded expectations in a few ways: In its snack segment, PepsiCo was able to raise prices while still growing volume, thereby preserving margins despite cost inflation. In addition, PepsiCo's North American beverage sales results improved on the back of market share growth in sparking water and Pepsi Zero. This article takes a closer look at PepsiCo's second-quarter results, as well as its valuation, and what it means for income-minded investors.

Allaying fears

PepsiCo did a lot to assuage my own concerns this quarter, which is why I am taking the time to write about it here. Organic revenue increased 2.6% year-on-year over the last quarter, with core EPS increasing 7%.

Results by segment were a 'mixed bag,' but at this valuation, that is okay: Frito Lay North America revenue rose 4%, with volumes climbing 2%. Quaker North America revenue declined 5%, with volumes down 3%. North America beverage revenue dropped only 1%, with volume down only 2%. The latter part was a very solid improvement in both net profit and revenue.

It's easy to forget that PepsiCo remains something of a 'developing world' play. Asia/Middle East revenue jumped 7%, with beverage volume up 3.5% and snacks volume up a whole 8%.

But make no mistake, the biggest upside here came from two places; Frito Lay North America taking price, and North America beverage outperforming expectations. Increased media spending for trademark Pepsi has made progress, and Pepsi has also made big progress in Bubly, a new entrant to sparkling water. Bubly was launched earlier this year and it is "exceeding" expectations.

Frito Lay saw major progress in creative brand marketing and innovation. PepsiCo launched a 20-count Family Fun mix including products such as Lay's, Cheetos and Ruffles, with expanded flavor mixes, which helped to drive 10% net revenue growth in the variety pack business. Frito-Lay delivered "balanced" volume growth and net price realization that offset inflation. Company wide 'core gross margins' contracted this quarter, but only by 35 points year on year.

Dividend and valuation

Earlier this year PepsiCo increased its dividend by 15% to over 92 cents, and shares now yield a respectable 3.3%. In 2017, the dividend was 61% of earnings per share. Considering that PepsiCo hiked its dividend at twice the rate of EPS growth last quarter, I expect the dividend-to-EPS ratio to be higher this year. In comparison, ten years ago in 2008 the dividend was only 45% of dividends. It's 16 percentage points higher today. Therefore, going forward I expect dividends to rise by approximately EPS growth.

As the chart at the top of the article shows, shares of PepsiCo have been steadily recovering. Since early May shares have increased by 17%, so I missed the big move up unfortunately.

Shares currently sit at 20.7 times. According to data from FAST Graphs, PepsiCo has averaged 18.8 times trailing earnings over the last ten years, which means shares trade at a 15% premium.

Despite that, I actually think that Pepsi is still reasonably valued, particularly if Pepsi manages to continue its turnaround and keep growing EPS at around 7% per year. Shares are still well below levels reached in 2017, and I believe that PepsiCo is still in the ballpark where it can be bought if you are looking for a long-term dividend growth play.

PepsiCo's latest results were pretty encouraging. If the relatively good performance in beverages continue (thanks to share gains in sparkling water), and the company continues to be able to weather inflation as it is doing, then earnings per share will continue chugging ahead. If you can get 7% earnings and dividend growth from a company like PepsiCo, and a yield of 3.3%, you'll do fairly well in the long run. All things considered, I recommend this as a buy.

