Windstream: Objection!

Windstream wants to focus on Aurelius, and Aurelius wants the focus anywhere else.

The trial is almost here, and we have our first look at witness testimony.

Long-time readers know that I have been following the Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) vs. Aurelius Capital case closely. With the trial scheduled just a week and a half away, the end is in sight. The case will determine whether or not WIN is in default and whether or not the Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) spin-off amounted to a sale-leaseback that violated the indentures of WIN's bonds.

On July 11th, the parties all submitted letters detailing their various objections to witness testimony in the affidavits. As usual, I have attached all of the source material at the end of the article. And I remind you that I am an interested investor with no special legal training. I encourage any other investors to read the source documents for themselves.

These letters provide some insight into the likely trial strategies and provides us with a first look at what was said in the depositions. However, it is important to remember that we are only seeing excerpts from the testimonies, and that those excerpts are the portions that are being objected to.

McCarty Vs. Garcia

As a follow-up to its opposition brief that I discussed in my previous article, Aurelius is objecting to the McCarty affidavit in its entirety on the grounds of relevance, saying:

The McCarty affidavit purports to rebut the Garcia affidavit submitted by Aurelius. But, as the parties’ recently filed Conclusions of Law show,1 both Garcia’s and McCarty’s expert testimony is irrelevant. Only a narrow and pure question of law now divides the parties: Did the New Notes constitute “Permitted Refinancing Indebtedness” under the Indenture, notwithstanding that their issuance increased Windstream’s indebtedness by $40 million and (as the parties agree) that additional debt was not incurred to pay accrued interest, transaction costs, or a premium? See Dkt. 184 (Aurelius Opp.) ¶¶ 8-36. Aurelius says no. Windstream says yes. Regardless who is correct, neither Garcia nor McCarty sheds any light on that single, dispositive question of law.



(Aurelius_Letter.pdf)

It goes on to say:

Even if the Court is disinclined to exclude McCarty at this juncture, Aurelius will not call Garcia at trial. His opinions have largely been mooted by the parties’ pretrial filings.

For its part, WIN only made objections to the Garcia affidavit, so it is difficult to really get a grasp on the primary content of his testimony outside of one section titled "The Company Did Not Pay A “Premium” To The Old Notes.:".

Aurelius, on the other hand, objected to a significant portion of the McCarty affidavit. The most common objection being:

Relevance. Aurelius’s financial position is not relevant to the issues in this case, as the Court has held. Feb. 12, 2018 Order (“[W]ith the exception of the no-action clause issue, the primary focus of this case is on Windstream’s conduct, not Aurelius’s (or the Trustee’s).”), Dkt. 114; see also Oct. 27, 2017 Tr. at 15-16, Dkt. 56.



(McCarty.pdf)

A large portion of McCarty's testimony does focus on Aurelius and its short position. Statements like:

Similarly, alternatives such as obtaining a consent from Aurelius or conducting a negotiated repurchase or Aurelius-only exchange were not viable because Aurelius’s net short position created incentives that would make it difficult and far more expensive to negotiate with Aurelius rather than the Exchange and Consent model that would rely on net long bondholders.

And:

Only holders with a net short position in the Company’s debt (either through directly shorting the notes or through derivative instruments such as credit default swaps (“CDS”)) would benefit from an untimely payment default and unplanned bankruptcy. Indeed, I see that Aurelius’s own experts admit that its declaration of default harmed other noteholders. The Exchanges and Consents were an eminently prudent response to Aurelius’s hostile actions.

McCarty goes on to suggest that Aurelius is overinsured through CDS, best summarized in paragraph 111:

Aurelius’s reported CDS position makes its economic interests exactly the opposite of normal unsecured note holders of the Company. A party whose CDS upside substantially exceeds the value of the right to repayment has the economic incentive to cause a payment default - even if other bondholders still want to get repaid by the regular operations of the Company. This creates a form of moral hazard, in that it means that a party has the clear incentive to engage in value destructive behavior. It is the same rationale why every state forbids an owner of a $400,000 home from insuring it for a million dollars: the house is worth more to the insured party when it is on fire than when it is standing firm. So too with CDS: if a party is “over-insured” with CDS, their incentive is to trigger a value destructive “fire sale” by accelerating the debt (or extract a “ransom” in return for agreeing not to burn the house down) - precisely the opposite of what parties to a restructuring, in or out of bankruptcy, generally want.

What is clear is that WIN wants to make the trial about Aurelius, and it is equally clear that Aurelius does not want to discuss its actions at all. The McCarty affidavit spends a lot of time on how Aurelius might profit from its short position and how its interests are directly contrary to those of all other bondholders.

Dr. Kan vs. Dr. Sabry

The skirmish continues... Dr. Kan and Dr. Sabry both testify as to how to interpret the price action of the bonds and how much influence Aurelius had on them.

The key dispute seems to be whether or not Aurelius was impacting the price of the bonds and, possibly, the common shares in July and August before the declaration of an Event of Default was declared. WIN points out that Aurelius refused to provide trading data in discovery and even refused to provide the information to its own expert.

Aurelius refused in discovery to provide Services its trading history in Services’ Notes. Then, when Services sought to compel discovery of Aurelius’s trading history in Services’ Notes, Aurelius persuaded the Court to deny that discovery. That is the “shield” part of the problem; having foreclosed or shielded discovery on the topic, Aurelius should not be able to take advantage of that discovery ruling and use it as a “sword” through the testimony of Dr. Sabry. Thus, Aurelius now seeks to utilize this non-disclosure of its trading history in Services’ Notes to allow its expert Dr. Sabry to give opinions about market trading in the Notes and when market participants had knowledge about the risk of a technical default being called - suggesting, without foundation, that Aurelius did not make substantial purchases during July 2017 - when Aurelius very likely did.



(WIN_Objections.pdf)

The letter goes on to argue...:

In testing the reliability of Dr. Sabry’s statement - that the market prices in early August would not have reflected information regarding the technical default threat - we asked Dr. Sabry in her deposition whether she received information from Aurelius regarding when Aurelius purchased the hundreds of millions of dollars of August 2023 Notes - which Aurelius purchased for the purpose of calling a technical default (from discovery, we know that Aurelius had accumulated 31% of all of the August 2023 Notes as of September 5, 2017). Dr. Sabry responded that she and her team had asked Aurelius for this information about Aurelius’ purchasing history and timing, but that this request was refused by Aurelius.

Among the numerous excerpts from Dr. Kan's testimony that Aurelius objects to, Dr. Kan suggests that the company started acquiring notes as early as June:

My analysis of the trading data suggests that (i) trading volumes of the Notes at Issue from late June to October 30, 2017 shows that there was unusually high demand for the August 2023 Notes, which coincided with a slight increase in the prices of the August 2023 Notes relative to the other Notes at Issue (i.e. convergence); and (ii) Aurelius’ trading in the August 2023 Notes constituted a considerable portion of the trading activity during these relevant time periods. This suggests that observed prices for the August 2023 Notes incorporated: (i) the value Aurelius ascribed to being able to vote on Indenture issues; and (ii) Aurelius’ knowledge of the pathway to asserting a near-term technical default.



(Dr_Kan.pdf)

A substantial portion of Aurelius' objections to Dr. Kan's testimony is:

As Dr. Kan confirmed at deposition, the analysis in subparagraph III could have been performed prior to the deadline for his initial report. See Kan Dep. at 325:20-328:10, 332:18-339:6. Because that analysis “does not rely [on] any information that was previously unknown or unavailable to him, it is not an appropriate supplemental report under Rule 26.”

As with the McCarty vs. Garcia affidavits, WIN is focused on demonstrating that Aurelius bought the notes with the intent of causing and profiting from a default. In so doing, it has harmed the company, other bondholders as well as shareholders.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sabry's testimony is aimed towards portraying WIN as a company that already had significant financial issues and fears.

This theme continues with the testimony of CFO Gunderman and Stephen Cheeseman from Citi as they each testify to the discussions between WIN and Citi regarding Aurelius. Aurelius raises several objections, most of which are on the grounds of "relevance," and the company insists that its strategy, goals and positions are irrelevant to the trial.

Where Is Uniti?

The issue that really matters is whether or not the UNIT spin-off constituted an Event of Default. The opposition to WIN on that issue is represented by US Bank as the Trustee. (US_Bank_Objections.pdf)

On WIN's side, this issue was addressed in the testimonies of John Eichler, Robert Gunderman and John Fletcher. For those who have been following the case, WIN's position remains the same. Windstream Holdings is the entity that is leasing from UNIT, and only Windstream Services is bound by the indentures. Fletcher sums it up, saying:

The 2015 Transaction does not constitute a Sale and Leaseback Transaction under the Indenture. Holdings - not Services or the Transferor Subsidiaries - is the lessee under the Master Lease. That precludes the 2015 Transaction from constituting a Sale and Leaseback Transaction under the Indenture, as discussed further below.

The most common objection (including to the statement above) from US Bank is: "Testimony is an improper legal conclusion."

David LaRue is testifying for US Bank. A good representative sample of his testimony is:

Regardless of whether cash generated by the Transferor Subsidiaries’ operations is paid directly to Holdings or is instead pooled at some intermediate Windstream entity before being transferred to Holdings, (1) the accounting records and financial statements of the respective Transferor Subsidiaries show that the Transferor Subsidiaries are the ultimate source of the cash received by Holdings to pay the rent owed to CS&L and that those funds are consideration for the Transferor Subsidiaries’ use of the Leased Property, for which they are ultimately liable; and (2) Holdings’ income statement still presents its receipt of these funds as “Leasing income from subsidiaries.



(WIN_Objections.pdf)

Conclusion

WIN clearly is going for a knockout punch by convincing the judge to rule against Aurelius before even getting to the point of considering whether the UNIT spin-off was a violation of the indentures.

The issue of the UNIT spinoff, arguably the most important issue, was hardly argued. Is WIN going for an early knockout because it is so confident it is superior in the fallback position that it does not require effort? Or is it afraid that the judge might rule against the company if it comes down to deciding whether or not UNIT was a spin-off? Sometimes, there is not much difference between someone fighting from a position of strength and one fighting from a position of desperation.

Source Materials

Aurelius:

Aurelius_Letter.pdf

McCarty.pdf

Dr_Kan.pdf

Bob_Gunderman.pdf

John_Cheeseman.pdf

US Bank:

US_Bank_Objections.pdf

Windstream:

WIN_Objections.pdf

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.