With Founder Out, Papa John's Buyout Likelihood Surges

We upgraded shares of pizza chain Papa John's (PZZA) last December with the stock trading at $57 per share based on the combination of an attractive valuation, poor operational execution, and a new CEO appointment. Although founder and then-CEO John Schnatter was staying on as Chairman, we felt like the new CEO would have autonomy in trying to energize the business (and still believe that). The stock's valuation makes it such that very little good news in priced in on the execution front.

However, we also believed that unless Mr. Schnatter wanted to participate in a transaction (he owns roughly 30% of the shares), he would probably shun any notion of a friendly takeover, which, if true, would serve as a headwind for the stock's ultimate ceiling. With him having resigned from the board, potential suitors could feel more comfortable making such an approach.

Relative Valuation

Our positive rating on PZZA shares would be uninspiring it were based solely on buyout potential. With the stock in the 50's, however, we like the relative valuation discount, in that it signals that Wall Street's expectations for the company are low, allowing for material upside should revenue and profit trends improve.

Papa John's faces stiff competition in the pizza space, with larger global competitors in Pizza Hut - owned by Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) - and Domino's (DPZ). However, the stock price reflects these challenges. Consider the comparable valuations based on 2017 actual reported financial results:

Source: Company financial statements for 2017, stock prices as of 7/12/18

As you can see, investors are already treating Papa John's as a poorly managed and underperforming global pizza chain. The bar has been set very low as the stock price has tumbled over the last couple of years:

PZZA data by YCharts

Possible Buyout Paths

There are several ways Papa John's could be acquired, given Mr. Schnatter's large equity stake.

First, he could decide that he is fed up with having the company he founded being publicly traded. After all, without public shareholders and the fiduciary duty the board has to them, Mr. Schnatter's position at the firm would likely be different. Put another way, had PZZA been a private company over the last year, he would likely have still held both the CEO and Chairman jobs. Mr. Schnatter could easily approach a private equity firm and offer to roll his roughly 30% stake into equity in a newly private Papa John's. That would allow a private buyer to only come up with enough cash for the other 70%, and juice the returns they were set to earn on the deal. While it is unlikely a financial partner would let him stay on as sole operational decision maker, this route would bring private company benefits (allowing him to be involved) and also potentially turn into a huge financial coup given the depressed stock price.

Second, the company could be approached by a strategic buyer, such as Restaurant Brands International (QSR), or even a private equity firm that prefers not to work with the founder, and bid for the entire company. Assuming the price was fair in the eyes of the shareholders who own the remaining 70% of the business, there would be little Mr. Schnatter could do to block a deal, despite his large stake. In that case, he would be forced to sell and go into early retirement, not unlike Steve Wynn has to do recently with the gaming company he founded.

Fair Value for PZZA Stock

It is not easy to determine what a buyer might be willing to pay, especially since we would not know the fate or role of the controversial founder ahead of time. however, given the discount PZZA shares currently trade relative to competitors, and the likelihood that the company could be run better in different hands, a buyer could afford to offer quite a strong premium.

We would probably value the company at 15-17x EV/EBITDA, or 30x free cash flow, which is still a discount to the mean valuations of DPZ and YUM (~22.5x and ~44.0x, respectively). Those ranges get us to a share price between $71 and $83 in a buyout situation.

That said, the stock could easily get there if same-store sales accelerate, as they have traded above $90 in recent years simply on internally generated sales and profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.