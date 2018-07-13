Zogenix's Seizure Data Looks Good Enough To Put It Up Against A Major Competitor

Recently, Zogenix (ZGNX) announced that it had achieved positive phase 3 results in patients with Dravet Syndrome (NYSE:DS). This will allow the company to file for regulatory approval of the drug in U.S. and Europe before the end of the year. Its drug ZX008 was able to greatly reduce seizure frequency in this patient population compared to placebo. For that reason, I believe that Zogenix is a buy.

Phase 3 Data

This phase 3 trial was known as Study 1504, and it recruited a total of 87 patients with DS. DS is a rare form of epilepsy that occurs during a patient's lifetime. It occurs in the first year of life, and patients experience frequent and prolonged periods of seizures. The trial started off by observing patients from baseline over a 6-week period. Then patients were randomized to receive either ZX008 or placebo. One thing to know is that these patients were taking a stable background therapy of stiripentol and other antiepileptic drugs. The study achieved the primary endpoint. That is ZX008 showed a statistically significant convulsive seizure reduction compared to placebo. That is patients taking ZX008 achieved a 54.7% greater reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizures compared to placebo, with a p-value of p<0.001. The median reduction achieved in monthly convulsive seizures for ZX008 treated patients was 62.7% compared to only 1.2% for those who were on placebo. In my opinion, these results are highly positive. That's because patients in Europe take stiripentol as standard of care therapy for DS. The problem is that this standard of care drug does not adequately control or reduce the amount of seizures that they experience. ZX008 will do a lot to help these patients with DS. The next step for Zogenix is that it will file for U.S. and European approval for ZX008 by Q4 of 2018.

Competitor

It remains to be seen whether or not Zogenix receives FDA approval. However, based on safety and efficacy of the drug, I believe it has a good chance for approval in DS. The problem is that even if ZX008 is ultimately approved for DS, it will have to go up against a competing drug. This competing product is known as epidiolex and it comes from a company by the name of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). That's because epidiolex was recently approved by the FDA to treat DS and another rare form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). GW Pharmaceuticals is ahead already because it has already received FDA approval for both of these indications. Analysts predict peak sales for epidiolex in 2022 coming in at $1.2 billion. However, if ZX008 is ultimately approved it could eat into that market share. The good news is that Zogenix can file for approval of ZX008 in DS. The bad news is that the company hasn't yet completed its phase 3 study for ZX008 in LGS. That study is expected to complete by December of 2019. That means it will be quite some time before results are released for that indication. Still, as long as ZX008 shows to reduce seizure frequency compared to placebo in that indication as well then Zogenix will be solid.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Zogenix has cash and cash equivalents of $272 million as of March 31, 2018. The cash position seems good for now, but as soon as the company gets closer to FDA approval it may have to raise additional cash or obtain some from its at-the-market-sales agreement. Back in December of 2017, Zogenix had entered into such an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Company. That is where Zogenix can sell shares of its common stock from time to time for a total amount of up to $75 million. The good news is that as of March 31, 2018, it hasn't needed to sell any of its common stock under the agreement. If the company does need cash, then it can rely on this agreement to get some,and that's a huge positive.

Conclusion

Zogenix obtaining positive results for its second phase 3 study for treating patients with DS will allow it to move forward with regulatory filings in both the United States and Europe. There are two big risks with respect to the ZX008 candidate. The first risk being that there is no guarantee that the FDA and EMA will approve the drug. I feel that Zogenix does have the safety and efficacy necessary to receive regulatory approval for both territories. The median reduction achieved in monthly convulsive seizures of 62.7% with ZX008 is reasonably strong, especially when placebo only obtained a reduction of 1.2%. The other risk would be the competing product of epidiolex, which has already been approved by the FDA for both DS and LGS. That will make marketing ZX008 a challenge when there is such a formidable competing product. Especially, one that will already be on the market for some time. Still, I believe that ZX008 has a place in this rare epilepsy disease market. For that reason, I believe that Zogenix is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.