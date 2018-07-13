Church & Dwight Vs. Procter & Gamble: The Discrepancy In Valuations Continues To Widen

I'd wait for PG's quarterly results at the end of this month before making any decisions.

Now that outperformance has occurred, PG could be the better bet purely on a valuation basis, but.

Both companies experienced pricing weakness during their most recent quarters, but CHD was saved by solid growth in volumes.

I initially compared and contrasted Church & Dwight (CHD) with Procter & Gamble (PG) back on March 1st, and so far, CHD has taken the lead on a price performance basis.

CHD data by YCharts

The difference is night and day, as PG continues to underperform both CHD and the overall market. Along with the discrepancy in price performance comes a discrepancy in valuations as well, however.

CHD shares now trade at roughly 24 times 2018's expected earnings (versus the thirteen-year median multiple of only about 22.91 times earnings), versus PG shares - which now trade at roughly 18.85 times expected earnings (versus the thirteen-year median of 19.17).

The most recent quarters for both firms showed weakness in pricing

CHD's results for its most recent quarter were received much more favorably by the market, while PG's most recent quarterly results led to a sell-off.

Church and Dwight's organic sales grew by about 3.8% - which is still respectable despite weakness in pricing, especially considering volumes were up 4%.

Forex and negative pricing power clipped sales, however, and over 10% of its reported sales growth of 14.7% came from acquisitions:

Source: CHD Q1 8-K

The company is a "serial acquirer", so this is normal, but probably shouldn't be chalked up to true, "organic" growth. Overall, underlying sales were strong, though - driven by some healthy growth in volumes. There's also obvious risk in a serial acquirer's business model, including the risk of it overpaying or even just buying a bad business, not to mention the muddying up of the accounting that can occur. CHD has a great track record of integrating its acquisitions and using them as a platform for valuable growth, however.

PG's organic sales growth during its most recent quarter came in at only 1%, on 2% volume and weak pricing. CHD is obviously growing faster, but as previously mentioned, it's also much more expensively priced at the moment.

Procter & Gamble isn't just sitting around, either

PG has made some moves since my article in March that I think are at least promising for its potential future growth. The first was the acquisition of Merck KGaA's (MKGGY) consumer health business, which is expected to be completed in 2019 assuming no anti-trust issues.

According to Procter's most recent quarterly press release:

Merck’s $1 Billion Consumer Health business has been growing at a mid-to-high single digit pace. It provides a broad range of OTC products for the self-treatment of minor ailments and offers remedies for relieving muscle, joint and back pain, colds and headaches as well as products for supporting physical activity and mobility. Top brands include Neurobion, Dolo-Neurobion, Femibion, Nasivin, Bion3, Seven Seas and Kytta, along with many others. These are sold primarily in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

This should help inject more growth into the company's topline, and also make it even more competitive against firms like Church & Dwight and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) that have established health-related businesses.

CHD in particular has been very successful in adapting to the e-commerce paradigm shift, as digital sales are now roughly 5% of its overall revenues (versus only 1% in fiscal 2015) and growing. As pointed out by management in its fiscal 2107 conference call, this also puts the company at the "top scale" of its peer group

The company is also #1 in many categories on Amazon (AMZN), such as baking soda, Trojan, First Response, and Batiste. With Vitafusion, it owns roughly half the gummy vitamin market on Amazon. Company executive Britta Bomhard explained on the fiscal 2017 conference call that the average US consumer spends five-and-a-half hours online everyday, so that's where the customers are. Bomhard also explained another psychological aspect that plays well into the company's brand portfolio, saying that:

24/7 the consumer can get our products. And let me illustrate that with a little example. If you have a health and hygiene problem, you probably don't want to be seen going into store and some hygiene products are not readily available, not all retailers have it, whereas if you go online, that category is fully there. So, great opportunity for us to get full distribution on all our products.

Looking at the evolving future e-commerce landscape, I think that Church & Dwight is arguably one of the best placed packaged consumer goods firms going forward. Procter & Gamble fits into the health and hygiene issue noted above as well, with not only its recent acquisition, but also with existing products, such as their feminine care products, Always and Tampax, which will be integrated in SmartLabel.

Using SmartLabel to be transparent about its products is another move that P&G recently made that I like, as it means that the company is at least starting to listen and respond to consumer needs. The company recently announced that:

... more than 3,500 products are now present within SmartLabel , an online and mobile platform that enables consumers to access detailed information such as product ingredients, usage instructions, certifications and endorsements. P&G now has more items, across more categories, than any other consumer product goods company on the platform.

It might be hard to change the course on such a giant company quickly, but it appears that P&G is at least trying.

Conclusion

P&G isn't immune to headwinds, and pricing issues will likely continue to persist. It was recently denied tariff exemptions in Canada for instance, and since the vast majority of its Canadian products are imported from the US, it will effect about $2 billion worth of its overall sales, according to Reuters. Luckily in other places (notably China and the EU), roughly 90% of production is done locally, so the firm should be able to weather impacts from tariffs in these markets a little better.

I still think CHD is the firm to own in the consumer packaged goods space for the long-term, but not at this price. If I was looking to put new money to work, I would have to give P&G a long look due to the wide discrepancy in valuations that's grown since March. I think valuations might be a little too pessimistic here for P&G, but more cautious investors might want to see how its earnings play out at the end of this month. If earnings aren't perceived well and shares fall another 5% to 8% - pushing the yield closer-and-closer to 4% - then I think PG shares will be especially interesting at that level.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHD, RBGLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.