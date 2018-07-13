AT&T Increases Prices But Will Still Win DOJ Antitrust Appeal

The Department of Justice has appealed the trial court decision, but will face a tough challenge to overturn the lower court.

After successfully defending against a Department of Justice antitrust suit, AT&T (T) has closed its merger with Time Warner (TWX). After merging, AT&T increased its prices on DirecTV Now streaming, upsetting some observers. The DOJ has appealed the trial court's ruling in favor of AT&T. In a statement, AT&T's general counsel said:

The Court’s decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned. While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances. We are ready to defend the Court’s decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

In my view, the DOJ faces an extremely uphill climb in this appeal. The odds were already stacked against it at trial, as there is little precedent for a vertical merger like AT&T/Time Warner being blocked. On appeal, the odds are even worse, due to the deference which will be given to the trial judge's decision - his findings of fact will be overturned only if they find he made a clear error. For that reason, I do not believe that investors should be particularly concerned about this appeal and should invest in AT&T as if the merger had not been challenged.

DOJ Antitrust Case

Last November, the Department of Justice sued AT&T to block its $85 billion merger with Time Warner. In its complaint, the Department of Justice argued that the merger would increase prices:

First, the merger would result in higher prices for consumers of traditional subscription television because it would give the merged company the power to raise the prices that competing video distributors pay to it for Time Warner’s popular TV networks for no reason other than that those networks would now be owned by AT&T/DirecTV. ... Second, the merger would enable the merged company to impede disruptive competition from online video distributors—competition that has allowed consumers greater choices at cheaper prices."(Emphasis in the original.)

As one would expect, AT&T contested both arguments. In its pre-trial brief, AT&T argued (inter alia) that the government failed to prove there would be even a trivial price increase, and even if the prediction of a trivial price increase was correct, that was not enough to block the merger under the "substantially lessened competition" rule of the Clayton Act.

AT&T emerged triumphant in district court on June 12, winning approval for its $85-billion merger. The trial judge issued a 172-page opinion and found that the government failed to carry its burden of proving that the merger would lessen competition substantially. As a result, the court put no conditions on the AT&T/Time Warner merger, and let that merger proceed as planned. Two days later, AT&T closed its merger with Time Warner.

On July 12, the Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal, indicating that it would appeal the ruling allowing this merger.

Aftermath: Share Prices Fall and AT&T Increases Prices

Stock 6/12 Close 6/13 Open 6/13 Close AT&T $34.35 $33.00 (-4%) $32.22 (-6%) Time Warner $96.22 $99.96 (+4%) $97.95 (+2%)

(Prices from Yahoo Finance)

The decision in favor of AT&T was very popular among investors on this site, although the stock market's response was much less enthusiastic. The decision was announced after-market on June 12, and the next day, AT&T opened down 4%, and eventually closed down 6%. Time Warner shares went in the opposite direction. Since June 13, AT&T shares have treaded water, closing on July 12 at $32.23 (although an ex-dividend date has passed since then, with a $0.50 dividend).

The decision has also received some criticism on non-legal grounds since it was made. Vice's Motherboard published an article entitled AT&T Jacks Up TV Prices Post Merger After Claiming That Wouldn’t Happen last week, which sharply criticized how "megamerger promises tend to be entirely hollow."

In its post-trial brief, AT&T indicated that it expected the merger to help consumers, touting that the deal would enable the merged company to reduce prices:

[T]he evidence overwhelmingly showed that this merger is likely to enhance competition substantially, because it will enable the merged company to reduce prices, offer innovative video products, and compete more effectively against the increasingly powerful, vertically integrated 'FAANG' companies."(Emphasis in the original)

Indeed, AT&T further noted that, "merger efficiencies will begin exerting downward pressure on consumer prices almost immediately."

Three weeks after the court allowed the merger, AT&T increased its prices for online streaming, upping the price of DirecTV Now by $5/month. After this price increase, taking effect July 26, basic service will rise to $40/month while premium service will rise to $75/month. AT&T has also increased an administrative fee for wireless customers twice in the most recent quarter. Media outlets, including Vice, Huffington Post, and Ars Technica, were not impressed.

While price increases did not make AT&T any friends, it is also not a smoking gun. First, AT&T's primary arguments in court were not necessarily that AT&T wouldn't increase prices to consumer, but rather, that AT&T would not increase prices to its competitors for Time Warner content. Second, there's little reason to believe that these price increases are related to the merger at all. AT&T offers hundreds of different products and services. AT&T probably changes the price on at least one product every month, so having a price change is hardly a smoking gun that the courts were wrong.

Likely Outcomes

In my view, AT&T is likely to prevail over the Department of Justice on appeal.

The Department of Justice faced an uphill battle in fighting the AT&T/Time Warner merger from the outset. As AT&T touted, "the last time the DOJ tried a vertical merger case, Jimmy Carter was President - and the DOJ lost." After AT&T won in trial court, a columnist at Harvard Business Review questioned whether U.S. regulators even understood how the media worked.

While the DOJ had a tough battle in trial court, it will be even more difficult for it to win on appeal. According to Eleanor Fox, a professor of trade regulation at NYU School of Law (via PolitiFact) there is "virtually no chance of the DOJ winning an appeal" due to the findings of fact of the trial court:

"The role of fact-finding is for the judge of the trial court, and this was the trial court's decision," Fox said. "Unless there was a serious error made in the fact-finding, the appellate court cannot overturn the finding."

The standard of review for a finding of fact is "clear error" - an appellate court may only overturn such a finding if the appellate judges are left with a "definite and firm conviction that a mistake has been committed" by the trial court. This is an onerous standard, and unlikely to be met in this case.

The next step in the appeals process will occur when the Department of Justice files its appeal brief. This brief will lay out the case from the government's side and give us more insight on exactly which points from the trial judge that it is appealing. The notice of appeal filed today is just a one paragraph statement that the government intends to appeal, while its appeal brief will lay out the legal foundations for its appeal. After briefing from both parties, and amici, the case will proceed to oral arguments in the months ahead.

Conclusion

AT&T is likely to prevail over the DOJ on appeal. After-hours on July 12, AT&T shares fell ~ 1.1% on news of the DOJ's appeal. While this may not sound like a lot, it represents ~$2.5 billion in market cap. In my view, this drop was unwarranted. AT&T's costs on appeal are not likely to be very high: The appeals process is faster and simpler than the trial process. Appeals typically involve much less work than trials, and as a result, costs for appeals are substantially cheaper. Thus, AT&T is likely to prevail on appeal and its costs are unlikely to approach anything near this figure.

In my view, investors should not be too concerned with the DOJ's appeal. While this may have temporarily scrubbed $2.5 billion off AT&T's market cap, I do not expect this case to have significant long-term effects for the combined AT&T/Time Warner company moving forward.

