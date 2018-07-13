Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ResTORbio Progresses, Roche Closer To Review, AbbVie Falters

Stocks in News: TORC, RHHBY

ResTORbio's RTB101 shows treatment benefit in mid-stage study; shares up 9%

Discussion: ResTORbio (TORC) announced positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial of its lead drug RTB101 in elderly patients. The candidate was on trial testing its infection-lowering ability. The datasets were published in Science Translational Medicine. The study showed that RTB101 both as monotherapy as well as in combination with Novartis’s Afinitor (everolimus), showed statistically significant reduced rate of respiratory tract infections.

The combination therapy also clearly enhanced the response to influenza vaccination and favourably affected the expression of genes playing key role in helping the immune system fight respiratory tract infections. Topline data from the trial is expected in Q3 2018.

TORC1 is a multiprotein complex engaged in intracellular signalling pathway called mTOR. The company claims that animal studies to have shown to prolong lifespan by blocking TORC1. Other potential benefits of inhibiting TORC1 include increased immunity, improved cardiac health, memory and mobility enhancement. All these factors may also indicate a deferment of diseases related to old age. RTB101 acts as an inhibitor of TORC1 multiprotein complex. Share price moved 9% up on this positive news.

TORC1 Program involving RTB101 and combination of RTB101 and Everolimus is ready to move to Phase 2 trials in three other indications. These are for the infections which the elderly are at increased risk of contracting, such as urinary tract infections, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and autophagy-related diseases. The company estimates that at least one of these Phase 2 trials will begin in 2018. The company claims that Respiratory Tract Infections (‘RTI) “are the fifth leading cause of death in people aged 85 and over and the seventh leading cause of death in people 65 and over. The majority of RTIs are causes by viruses for which there are no approved therapies.” The $247.368M market-cap company is now trading at an attractive share price at $8.81 that is just above its 52-wk low of $7.55.

FDA accepts Roche application for subcutaneous Herceptin

Discussion: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's marketing application for subcutaneous formulation of breast cancer med Herceptin (trastuzumab) is accepted for review by FDA. Enhanze, the subcutaneous drug delivery technology created by Halozyme is based on a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme. This enzyme temporarily degrades a chain of natural sugars in the body called hyaluronan. This chain aids in dispersion and adsorption of injected drugs.

In other News

AbbVie's Imbruvica flunks late-stage DLBCL study; shares down 2% premarket

AbbVie (ABBV) announced that a Phase 3 clinical trial of combination Imbruvica (ibrutinib) + R-CHOP chemo in treatment-naive patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (‘DLBCL) failed to meet the primary end point.

Dicerna receives recommendation from EMA committee to designate DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria in the EU

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has recommended designating its lead candidate DCR-PHXC as an orphan drug for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria The Commission’s ruling is expected within 30 days of receipt.

Osiris launches study of GrafixPL PRIME in venous leg ulcers

Osiris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OSIR) announced the commencement of enrollment in a 200-subject open-label study of GrafixPL PRIME for the treatment of chronic venous leg ulcers.

Aurinia launches mid-stage study of voclosporin in dry eye syndrome; shares up 2% after hours

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial of voclosporin ophthalmic solution (‘VOS) for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (‘DES). It will compare VOS 0.2% against Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Restasis (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%).

Novartis bails on early-stage antibiotic/antiviral research, 140 staff out

The Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), the innovation group of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) has decided to dismantle its antibacterial and antiviral research. Clinical development of LYS228 and a host of other preclinical programs will be discontinued

SANUWAVE announces DFU joint Investigational partnership with HyperMed

Sanuwave Health (OTCQB:SNWV) announced a partnership with HyperMed to sponsor an ongoing clinical investigation on Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs). The trial is expected to begin in August 2018.

ResMed to form JV with Verily aimed at sleep apnea

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will form a joint venture with Alphabet's Verily to study the health and financial impacts of undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea. The joint venture will develop software solutions to identify, diagnose, treat and manage patients with sleep apnea and related sleep disorders.

UroGen Pharma submits Investigational New Drug application for UGN-102

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) applied for FDA IND for UGN-102 indicated in patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. If the application is successful, the company expects to commence a Phase 2b trial in Q3.

Ovid launches mid-stage study of OV101 in Fragile X

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) initiated a Phase 2 trial of its lead candidate OV101 in adolescent and young adult males with Fragile X syndrome. The primary endpoint of the study is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures.

Fourth published clinical trial confirms long-term safety of NIAGEN supplementation at high doses and shows potential for improvement in liver health

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced positive results of a human clinical study of Niagen conducted at University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University Hospital. The results were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Ionis Pharma's inotersen OK'd in Europe for hATTR

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Akcea Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKCA) candidate Tegsedi (inotersen) for the treatment of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (‘hATTR) receives approval of European Commission. PDUFA is October 6.

Asterias up 26% premarket on advancement of AST-VAC2

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) announced continuation of clinical trial of its immunotherapy candidate AST-VAC2 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Safety Review Committee signed off on data from the first participant.

FDA accepts Merck's Keytruda application for advanced liver cancer, PDUFA November 9

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) marketing application for approval of use of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma receives Priority Review status from FDA. PDUFA is November 9.

FDA OKs expanded use for Bristol-Myers' Opdivo + Yervoy

Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the treatment of patients at least 12 years old with microsatellite instability high or mismatch repair deficient metastatic colorectal cancer (‘CRC) receives FDA approval.

Achieve Life Sciences up 19% premarket on cytisine development plan

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) presented its updated development plan for cytosine, a smoking cessation drug. After a recent meeting with the FDA, the company now plans to conduct a 250-subject Phase 2b clinical trial to further characterize dosing.

