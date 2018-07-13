GW Pharmaceuticals: What The Recent Epidiolex Approval Foretells

No wisepilot, no matter how great his talent and experience, fails to use his checklist.



- Charlie Munger

On June 25, 2018, the FDA made the historic approval of cannabidiol (Epidiolex) of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) for the treatment of seizure associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. The aforesaid catalyst is unprecedented, as it’s the first approval for a cannabis-derived product as a legitimate medication. Despite the approval, the stock does not trade higher subsequent to the mentioned event. Interestingly, the approval caused investors to “sell on the news.” Be that as it may, the Father of Growth Investing, Philip Fisher, stated that the market value of a stock will increase to match its intrinsic value in 91% of cases, if the strong fundamentals are strong. That being said, we’ll present a fundamental analysis to assess where the share price will be in the foreseeable future.

Figure 1: GW stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, GW is focused on the innovation and commercialization of cannabinoid medicines for management of a broad range of diseases (Figure 2). GW is employing a highly prudent growth approach - growth by the formation of new branches (as taught by Philip Fisher). As follows, the firm is investigating Epidiolex in other seizures-associated conditions, tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms. That aside, there is another molecule, nabiximols (Sativex), globally commercialized for the treatment of spasticity for multiple sclerosis. And the firm is now planning for a phase 3 clinical study of Sativex for a potential approval in the U.S.).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: GW Pharmaceuticals)

As alluded to previously, the FDA approved Epidiolex for the treatment of seizure patients (at least 2 years old) who are afflicted by Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (“LGS”) and Dravet syndrome. As rare (orphan) diseases, LGS and Dravet are severe forms of epilepsy developed in childhood. The associated seizures are highly resistant, often requiring multiple antiepileptic drugs (“AEDs”). Most of these patients are often managed on multiple AEDs. Given that drug-resistant seizures are associated with significantly increased risks of death, the approval helped to fill a strong demand. Interestingly, the said event represented an unprecedented upcoming marketing of a new class of AEDs. Moreover, it signaled the increasing flexibility of FDA to lower the regulatory hurdles, which translates into delivering more hopes to patients, while rewarding bioscience innovators. Commenting on the new development, CEO Justin Gover said:

Today’s approval of Epidiolex is a historic milestone, offering patients and their families the first and only FDA-approved CBD medicine to treat two severe, childhood-onset epilepsies. This approval is the culmination of GW’s many years of partnership with patients, their families, and physicians in the epilepsy community to develop a much needed, novel medicine. These patients deserve and will soon have access to a cannabinoid medicine that has been thoroughly studied in clinical trials, manufactured to assure quality and consistency, and available by prescription under a physician’s care.

It’s imperative for investors to realized that Epidiolex is not marijuana. There are over 70 components in cannabis that can be developed into prescription-based medicines for the treatment of various diseases. Epidiolex is a highly purified, plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD) lacking the high associated with marijuana.

Of note, Greenwich Biosciences (a subsidiary of GW) was responsible for the Epidiolex FDA approval. And the said subsidiary is also responsible for Epidiolex commercialization. Nevertheless, investors should note that the drug won’t be available immediately: it must be rescheduled from the current Schedule I prior to availability. The rescheduling is expected to occur within 3 months. Furthermore, the firm has already submitted the marketing authorization application (“MAA”) to the EMA (with a regulatory decision is expected in Q1 2019).

On May 8, 2018, GW reported strong results for its Q2 ended on March 31 (see Figure 3). The company posted $11.4 million for the 6-month period, compared to $4.9 million for the same period a year prior. Additionally, losses for the respective periods came in at $154.0 million and $66.4 million. In viewing the balance sheet, the cash and equivalents stood at $487.2 million (a 52% improvement from $320.6 million for the same period last year). Based on the $144.4 million half-year operational expenses, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for the next two years (prior to the need for an offering).

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 70%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to a new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. Nevertheless, GW is different from other young biosciences because the company has already gained an approval for Epidiolex. Due to the aforementioned development, the risks are substantially deleveraged. If future investigations fail to bear fruit, it is reasonable to expect the share price to drop by 30%. Moreover, the other concern is that Epidiolex might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Final Remarks

GW Pharmaceuticals is a robust grower operating at its growth inflection due to the recent FDA approval of Epidiolex for seizures relating to LGS and Dravet syndrome. And that's not all! The company also positioned the drug for potential blockbuster sales by developing Epidiolex for seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis and infantile spasms. If approved (and the chances of that are strongly favorable), the drug will log much more significant sales, which will enable the molecule to reach blockbuster status. Furthermore, Sativex has already been launched in the EU and is most likely to gain future approval in the US. Taken altogether, the extensively broad pipeline is now deleveraged with the approval. Last but not least, we expect GW to show stellar performance in the long run due to the strong underlying fundamentals as elucidated.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 153%, 197%, 198%, 249%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice. This research was a request from a subscriber of our marketplace service to assist our members in their own research.