Innovate: Are There Further Upsides From This Robust Grower?

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) is a highly intriguing company brought to our attention by a subscriber of Integrated BioSci Investing. In just 2 weeks, the stock approximately doubled since the expert recommended it to other members of our community. In specific, the share price has galvanized from $10.0 to currently trade at $20.4. The elephant in the room is if there are further upsides to this unique equity. While a momentum stock can appreciate aggressively in the short term, it’s important to assess its fundamentals to gauge whether one should hold the shares for the long haul. That being said, we’ll present a fundamental research on Innovate and what investors can expect going forward.

Figure 1: Innovate stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Operating out of Raleigh, North Carolina, Innovate is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to service the autoimmune and inflammatory disease markets. Led by a strong management team with extensive drug-development experience, the company has a broad pipeline targeting celiac disease, NASH, Crohn’s, and ulcerative colitis (Figure 2). And, its molecules are protected by over 150 patents worldwide.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Innovate)

Larazotide For Inflammatory/Autoimmune Diseases

Gut leakiness is one of the crucial factors leading to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The increased permeability or “leakiness” causes proteins and other molecules to cross the space between the cells, thereby eliciting an inflammatory response. Immune cells like cytokines, macrophages, etc. are recruited to the area to generate immunity against the inciting agents. Ultimately, the dysfunctional barrier leads to the development of various conditions such as celiac disease, NASH, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (“IBS”), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Larazotide works by normalizing the dysfunctional intestinal barrier, reducing intestinal permeability, and dampening antigen trafficking (such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in NASH). It is interesting to note that inflammation is one of the main characteristics of NASH. Therefore, the leakiness between cells can contribute to the tissue's inflammation.

Catalyst Tracking

Q1 2018 has been a great quarter for Innovate - both in terms of share price appreciation as well as fundamentals development (Table 1). Notably, larazotide is the only molecule in the pipeline that has successfully cleared the primary endpoints of a phase 2b efficacy trial (in 342 patients afflicted by celiac disease) with statistical significance. Thereafter, the company successfully completed the End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA in 2017 (and is preparing to commence Phase 3 registration clinical trials for celiac disease later this year). Due to its efficacy and safety, larazotide has earned the Fast Track designation from the FDA for celiac disease. Commenting on the latest developments, the CEO (Dr. Christopher Prior) noted,

To our knowledge, Innovate has the only oral therapeutic offering promise to restore intestinal barrier function and reduce the immuno-inflammatory responses that culminate in celiac disease and NASH. Based on what we believe to be a unique mechanism of action, we are well positioned to build a robust pipeline of product candidates either as standalone therapies or in combination with other therapies working at different targets.

Latest corporate developments Clinical Strong phase 2b trial results posted for larazotide re celiac disease. Phase 3 celiac disease trial preparations underway. World-renowned celiac Scientific Advisory Board set up: Ciaran Kelly, M.D. (Beth Israel/Harvard), Joseph Murray, M.D. (Mayo), Anthony DiMarino, M.D. (Jefferson), Peter Green, M.D. (Columbia), Markku Mäki, M.D, Ph.D. (Tampere (emeritus)), and Elena Verdu, M.D., Ph.D. (McMasters). Leading NASH experts joined the Scientific Advisory Board: Manal F. Abdelmalek, M.D. (Duke), Anna Mae Diehl, M.D. (Duke) and Stephen A. Harrison, M.D. Other Completed the merger with Monster Digital (in Jan. 30, 2018). Ongoing stability and testing of INN-202 for celiac disease; preparing for expected final release of drug product in Q3. Added to Russell Index (on June 25, 2018)

Table 1: Catalyst summary. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

NASH Franchise With INN-217

Though other franchises like INN-202 can bear great fruits, we are most interested in the innovation of INN-217 as a NASH management. We elucidated in the prior research that Global data estimated the NASH market across 7 major regions - USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - to grow at 45% CAGR from $618M in 2016 to $25B by 2026. There are several firms racing to secure a molecule. Even though other companies may have a safe and efficacious drug, we are most intrigued by the medicines being innovated by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), and especially Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) because they demonstrated highly promising data.

It is most likely that OCA will take the first mover advantage; MGL-3196 to come thereafter (and cut a significant amount of market share). And yet, there is plenty of room for other molecules like INN-217. If INN-217 can deliver positive clinical outcomes going forward, it’ll substantially improve the investing prospects of Innovate. The key rationale is the gargantuan size of the NASH market and the strong unmet needs for an efficacious molecule. Nevertheless, INN-217 is too early in its development (and there isn’t enough available data) for us to make a forecast. Hence, we’ll skip the data forecasting.

Financials And Valuations

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Innovate reported $16.2M ($0.76 per share) net losses compared to the $4.0M ($0.34 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. The research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the respective periods came in at $6.4M and $5.0M. It’s not a bad idea for a young bioscience to increase the R&D spending, as the R&D investment today can pay off big in the future. Moreover, investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Innovate to incur significant losses for many years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to substantially increase the firm’s prospects.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $13.0M in cash and equivalents versus only $0.4M for the similar comparison. Based on the $6.3M quarterly burn rate, it is most likely that the company will execute a public offering soon.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 70%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the key is if various molecules (especially INN-202 and INN-217) will post the positive clinical results. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend a speculative buy with the three out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $30 price target to be reached within two to three years. The company is powering an enriched therapeutic pipeline to potentially service autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Due to the vast number of franchises, there are more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. We are most interested in the NASH segment (with INN-217) yet it is quite early in its development for us to make a clinical forecast. If INN-217 delivers strong clinical outcomes in the future, the stock can rally by multiple folds. That aside, INN-202 is a highly promising drug to potentially manage celiac disease, demonstrated the strong phase 2 clinical data, which positioned it for an upcoming phase 3 registrational trial. If you are looking for a speculative diversification bet, Innovate might be the right stock for you. In light of the recent gargantuan run-up, it may give up some steam as the traders usually take profits subsequent to a large bull run.

