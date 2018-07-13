AT&T: Uncertainty Reemerges

In light of that, I present a couple of ways AT&T longs can limit their risk. I also discuss a source of ideas for longs considering exiting their AT&T positions.

Uncertainty has emerged again with the news that the Department of Justice is appealing the decision approving the AT&T/Time Warner merger.

During AT&T's antitrust trial, Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Investors raised the importance of AT&T longs having a "protective mindset" in light of the uncertainty.

AT&T: A Protective Mindset

In light of Thursday's news that the United States Department of Justice is appealing the court decision to approve the AT&T (T) merger with Time Warner (TWX), it's worth revisiting two points I made before the court's decision. The first is that you ought to consider having a "protective mindset," to borrow Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Investors' phrase (AT&T: Should We Be Worried?). The second is that if you're thinking of looking elsewhere, you ought to consider broadening your search beyond the telecom industry. Let's deal with the protective mindset first, and then talk about looking elsewhere.

Downside Protection For AT&T

Recall that Dividend Investor warned his long position in T would be "in jeopardy" if the merger didn't materialize. Now that the DOJ is appealing the court decision that approved the merger, there's a chance that the merger won't happen. In the event concerns about that drive the stock down over the next several months, here are a couple of ways of limiting your risk.

For these two examples, let's assume you have 1,000 shares of AT&T and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of T against a >20% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this put protection was $380, or 1.18% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 20% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 18.82% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, No Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 14% between now and January, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >20% decline in AT&T between now and then.

One difference with this hedge is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike, where the cost was $280, or 0.87% of position value. Another difference with this hedge was that cost of the put leg was entirely offset by the same amount of income generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was $0, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Looking Elsewhere

Now to my second point: looking elsewhere if you're thinking of exiting AT&T. In the past, other Seeking Alpha contributors have suggested consider buying T-Mobile (TMUS) or Verizon (VZ) instead. If you're going to look elsewhere though, why limit yourself to telecoms, or to any particular industry, for that matter?

Why not look at a handful of names with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, and buy and hedge a handful of them? I've been posting those names each week since June 8th at Bulletproof Investing. They don't always do well over the next 6 months, as the chart below from my most recent performance update shows.

As you can see, the January 11th top names cohort was down 2.06% over the next 6 months. Granted, that still outperformed your AT&T position over that time period, but a -2.06% return isn't going to pique your interest.

What may pique your interest though, is that out of 32 weekly cohorts, 26 have beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months, as you can see in the table below.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8, 2017 14.49% 9.99% June 15, 2017 19.85% 10.97% June 22, 2017 24.46% 11.27% June 29, 2017 18.24% 11.68% July 6, 2017 21.03% 14.81% July 13, 2017 28.25% 14.85% July 20, 2017 25.04% 14.62% July 27, 2017 33.52% 17.10% August 3, 2017 20.72% 12.66% August 10, 2017 13.05% 8.36% August 17, 2017 10.71% 13.48% August 24, 2017 15.23% 13.72% August 31, 2017 8.42% 10.87% September 7, 2017 12.75% 11.61% September 14, 2017 29.19% 11.19% September 21, 2017 22.56% 9.42% September 28, 2017 14.30% 4.73% October 5, 2017 11.53% 5.26% October 12, 2017 15.46% 5.38% October 19, 2017 20.73% 6.08% October 26, 2017 18.10% 5.13% November 2, 2017 12.64% 3.11% November 9, 2017 5.41% 5.34% November 16, 2017 6.11% 6.22% November 23, 2017 5.18% 6.19% November 30, 2017 -0.19% 3.80% December 7, 2017 11.51% 5.99% December 14, 2017 29.80% 5.87% December 21, 2017 17.11% 3.36% December 28, 2017 13.78% 1.99% January 4, 2018 30.22% 0.59% January 11, 2018 -2.06% 1.12% Average 16.47% 8.34%

So our top 10 names averaged 16.47% over the average of these 32 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 8.34%, an average outperformance of 8.14% over 6 months.

If you're wondering if the cost of hedging these names would consume their outperformance versus SPY, that will depend on returns and hedging costs going forward, but I can tell you that the cost of hedging the current top 10 names in the same manner as the first AT&T hedge above (with optimal puts against a >20% decline) averaged about 2.82% of position value on Thursday.

Perhaps something to consider if you're looking for potentially higher total returns while still limiting your risk.

