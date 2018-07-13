Carvana: The Amazon Of Car Buying?

However, the company is using a lot of cash and the shares aren't cheap.

Customer acceptance depends on quality assurance and seamless buying experience, and there are promising signs here.

The model has substantial leverage built in, some of which is already appearing even if the company is still in the hyper-growth build-out phase.

The company is doing a make-over of the used car market, with an interesting business model.

Carvana (CVNA) the online car retailer (and wholesaler) has had a fantastic run after surprising on the upside with Q1 figures. Here is how the company is growing:

CVNA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While there is stellar revenue growth, EBITDA is actually declining pretty alarmingly (as the company has quite a bit of debt, although the largest part by far is tied to their inventory) even if income is improving the last couple of quarters.

The rising revenues are no surprise. The company is still heavily expanding and entering a host of new markets, now 62, up from 50 in the previous quarter and now covering 45% of the US population. From the letter to shareholders:

And they're selling a lot of units, 18,464 in Q1, a rise of 122% y/y with revenues growing even slightly faster (127%) to $360.4M and gross profit much faster (251%) to $34.2M. Notice also the following (Q1CC):

One year ago, we were coming off the year with about 18,000 units. This year, we expect to sell roughly five times that amount. A year ago, we were coming off the year with $1,023 of total GPU. This quarter, we expect to cross $2,000. A year ago, we were coming off the year with negative 23.2% EBITDA margin. This quarter, we expect to between negative 8.5% and 11% EBITDA margin.

Here is an overview of Q1 from the 10-Q:

The company is doing a few things right in making car buying acceptable even if they've eliminated test-driving:

Building reconditioning and certification centers where the cars are prepared. The company has a lease agreement for the space with DriveTime (and a smaller one with Verde Investment) but keep all of this in-house, as this is the part that is most crucial for generating trust.

Centralized inventory management. The bigger the inventory, the more likely it is buyers find what they want so the more likely they buy and the less time they actually spend in inventory.

A simple, no hassle finance system that allows customers to complete the process in minutes. The same holds for insurance.

The company is perhaps best known for their car 'vending machines', which not only gives the brand a lot of visibility, but they're also providing some excellent economics (according to management).

On the reconditioning and certification centers (10-Q):

After acquiring a vehicle, we transport it to one of our inspection and reconditioning centers (“IRCs”), where it undergoes a 150-point inspection and is reconditioned to meet “Carvana Certified” standards. This process is supported by a custom used vehicle inventory management system, which tracks vehicles through each stage of the process and is seamlessly integrated with auto parts suppliers to facilitate the procurement of required parts.

The acquisition of Car360, with their expertise in computer vision and 3D reconstruction will give customers a unique online experience, although we'll have to wait and see exactly how that turns out.

Growth is certainly impressive, as is the improvement in underlying metrics, the most important of which is the GPU (gross profit per unit). There are also promising signs of repeat customers in its oldest market (Atlanta).

Guidance

For the sake of completeness, from the Investor letter, for FY2018:

Retail unit sales of 90,000–94,000, an increase of 103%–112%

Revenue of $1.75 billion–$1.85 billion, an increase of 104%–115%

Total gross profit per unit of $1,975–$2,175, an increase from $1,539

EBITDA margin of (9.0%)–(7.0%), an improvement from (16.9%)

35–40 market openings, an increase from 23 market openings in 2017, bringing our end-of-year total to 79–84 markets and our total U.S. population coverage to at least 57%

And Q2:

Retail unit sales of 20,000–22,000, an increase of 87%–106%

Total revenue of $395 million–$435 million, an increase of 89%–108%

Total gross profit per unit of $2,000–$2,200, an increase from $1,501

EBITDA margin of (11.0%)–(8.5%), an improvement from (16.1%)

Margins

Let's first look at traditional margins:

CVNA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There is certainly improvement, but a gross margin under 10% is still pretty thin and operationally the company is considerably under water still.

SG&A declined by roughly $1000 per unit so here there is already a good deal of leverage setting in (through compensation and benefits and overhead).

The company is making considerable headway:

The more important metric is the GPU:

This graph is of course much steeper due to the longer time frame. Where they want to go is to the $3,000 mark. One is inclined to say that's eminently achievable given the rapid improvement so far, but it is interesting to see how they are actually achieving that.

For starters, there are three components:

Retail GPU was $902 vs. $555 in Q1 2017.

Wholesale GPU was $73 vs. $19 in Q1 2017.

Other GPU was $879 vs. $596 in Q1 2017.

So we see considerable across the board improvement. The main forces responsible:

Growing unit sales allow fixed cost to be spread.

Decreasing average days to sale by 23 days (y/y) to 70.

Efficiency gains in inventory and reconditioning.

Adding GAP waiver coverage in mid 2017 (other GPU).

Lapping a soft Q1 2017 finance gross profit (other GPU).

Advertising also offers some opportunities for scale advantages. For national TV ads, this is obvious for national TV adds as the company is covering ever more ground in the US.

But within each market advertisement cost per unit tends to fall pretty sharply over time with each cohort as brand awareness increases with time. In Atlanta, their oldest and hence most mature market, ad costs are just $440 per unit (in Q4).

There were actually some problems with reacting to the surge in demand after the tax refunds came through, management spoke of some strains in the logistics route and logistics cost actually went up per car.

The logistics part is complex with the rapid increase in markets and certain routes seem to have become bottlenecks (Q1CC):

There are many, many different logistics legs that are connecting all those markets together. We have got legs connecting to different inspection centers. We have got legs connecting out to all the other markets. When we are shipping cars to customers across the country, often times cars go through many different legs. So all you need is a pinch point in any of those legs and it can result in delivery times being extended out for some customers in markets that rely on those legs. And so that's the form that's taking. Now we also invested significantly in those logistics network in preparation for all this growth. And so that's a big part of what you are seeing. And across logistics network, in general, we have got excess capacity, but we certainly have legs that are constrained today.

Management says this is temporary and these "pinch points" will be fixed within months, although we wonder whether that increase in complexity might become a bit of a drag in and by itself.

Cash

CVNA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Given the explosion in the share price, investors aren't too worried about a worsening cash bleed. One could argue that this is in part the result of a recent secondary offering on April 20 with net proceeds (before expenses) of $173.3M.

CVNA Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Here is the company's cash position (10-Q):

Of course, after the secondary offering this is substantially better, but cash declined by $50M in Q1, which is quite a fast pace. The company also has debt. From the 10-Q:

The Company has a floor plan facility with a third party to finance its used vehicle inventory, which is secured by substantially all of its assets, other than the Company's interests in real property (the "Floor Plan Facility"). The Company most recently amended the Floor Plan Facility in August 2017 to, among other things, extend the maturity date to December 31, 2018, and increase the available credit to $275.0 million through December 31, 2017 and to $350.0 million from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. The Company is required to make monthly interest payments at a rate per annum equal to one-month LIBOR plus 3.65%, effective August 1, 2017. The Floor Plan Facility requires that at least 5% of the total principal amount owed to the lender is held as restricted cash.

The interest rate is roughly 5.5% and repayment occurs on a pro-rata basis when vehicles are sold:

Repayment in an amount equal to the amount of the advance or loan must be made within five business days of selling or otherwise disposing of the underlying vehicle inventory, unless customers financed the purchase by originating an automotive finance receivable. For used vehicle sales involving financing originated by the Company and sold under either the Purchase and Sale Agreement or the 2017 Master Transfer Agreement as mentioned in Note 6 — Finance Receivable Sale Agreements , the lender has extended repayment to the earlier of fifteen business days after the sale of the used vehicle or one day following the sale of the related finance receivable.

If cars spend more than 180 days in inventory:

require monthly principal payments equal to 10% of the original principal amount of that vehicle until the remaining outstanding balance is the lesser of (i) 50% of the original principal amount or (ii) 50% of the wholesale value.

So they have a pretty good incentive to try to shift these cars sooner. Then there are notes totaling $30.5M with an average interest rate of 5.6%

It's not only the debt side that makes the company somewhat sensitive to rising interest rates as (Q1CC):

When rates rise, it makes any given receivable that we originated worth less. We then can take those rising rates and put them into our pricing system and pass them on as long as that's what the rest of the market is doing.

But management argues it is not pricing higher rates directly into prices (Q1CC):

we basically watch to see what's happening to consumer and street price sensitivity to make sure that we can see in customer responses that the rest of the market is passing those through and then we will pass them through.

This shows the company has little pricing power, which is not terribly surprising, given the market they operate in.

Valuation

CVNA EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Well, an EV/S of 6 isn't exactly cheap for what is a low margin business although that will come down pretty rapidly if the expansion rate continues, so it's not a deal-breaker for us.

Conclusion

The company is still in the build-out phase, which requires significant investment as it opens dozens of new markets a year. This process is also a bit messy, as the logistical problems suggest.

We (and many investors) think the company is onto something, and they might end up grabbing a substantial part of the second hand car market. There are two elements that are crucial to achieve this, in our view:

A seamless, no-hassle customer experience.

Quality assurance.

We think the first is already more or less in place, and is likely to improve still with the help of the technology of Car360. For the second, the company is heavily dependent on the reconditioning and certification centers.

If the 150-point Carvana Certified becomes a seal of quality with wide market acceptance, this would set the company up for substantial market gains, in our view.

But at least sales are growing at a triple-digit pace, which supports the notion that their go-to market strategy is working pretty well.

Many underlying operational metrics are also moving in the right direction, suggesting that the business model is inherently scalable and producing leverage.

However, investors cannot relax just yet. Cash burn is really substantial, and so is the valuation of the shares in what, for all the bells and whistles they are adding, it's still a low-margin business.

