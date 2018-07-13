Kinder Morgan Is Getting Back To Growth

Not only is Kinder Morgan (KMI) looking at growth, but it is also looking at low-risk growth. After all that time and effort on a project that ended up as a sale before it was complete, now it is back to basics. There are plenty of low-risk projects that can complete quickly with a minimum of government interference. The need for a blockbuster project like the Trans Mountain Expansion project just is not great enough to cover all the challenges entailed. Therefore shareholders can expect lower risk, less complicated projects in the future. That should make future price appreciation far more predictable.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

There has been some concern that the capital budget is too low to sustain an acceptable growth rate. However, some of the businesses of Kinder Morgan fell off a cliff along with the rest of the industry when oil prices dropped precipitously a few years back. The latest round of energy price increases may be just what was needed for some of the company's divisions to recover from that downturn.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

Kinder Morgan often shows how the income is very predictable for the year. However, some of that income will vary according to industry conditions. For example, the oil volumes hedged will change at the price hedged from year to year. The price of carbon dioxide has never fully recovered from the oil price crash. Maybe this is only about 10% of the business overall, but that 10% could help earnings recover a little faster than industry analysts expect.

Many often forget that the Kinder Morgan business itself did not really suffer during the downturn. Instead, the company cut the distribution to strengthen the balance sheet to meet changing lending requirements.

Mr. Market was also tiring of the periodic trips to the equity market to meet capital project needs and the demand to pay out the cash flow as distributions. The corporate models with regards to reinvesting cash and distributing cash flow needed to change. Those changes appear to have been accomplished.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

With the capital projects high-graded and the leverage beginning to meet the tougher standards, the company is well suited to any cyclical easing of lending requirements. Typically, lending requirements are not stationary. Instead they tend towards being cyclical enhancing. Lending requirements tend to constrict just when the industry can least afford that constriction. The "herd mentality" is strongest in the lending industry. The result is that the industry typically has busier peaks and lower valleys (with more bankruptcies) due to the influence of lenders.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

The latest industry upswing has provided an opportunity for higher profits. Typically contracts are fairly long term but competition will lessen when production is growing at a frantic pace and producers are practically screaming for more pipeline capacity to get their product to market.

Long-term contracts tend to minimize the swings between industry high points and low points like back around 2015 and 2016. However, a contract up for renewal at an oil price top (for example) is definitely an advantage for a pipeline business like Kinder Morgan has run for decades.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

As shown above, a fair amount of business comes up for renewal each year in this segment alone. To some extent, competition limits profitability changes. Rarely do the regulators appear to step in to restrain profits. Still, industry conditions at contract expiration do appear to expose the company to some pricing volatility.

The key is that income is very visible each fiscal year. But that visibility declines some until management has the following fiscal year completely planned out and properly hedged or contracted. There is still far less volatility in the overall business model than in many other parts of the industry. But the carbon dioxide segment and the oil production segments for example do have some prospects of decent profitability improvement.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

It has been a while since management has acquired something. But the history shown above clearly indicates about an acquisition a year. Investors should expect management to begin to make accretive acquisitions that add a couple of percentage points to the capital budget anticipated growth rate.

Additionally, management may elect to sell parts of the company as it has in the past (but this time it is) to take advantage of an unusually profitable growth opportunity. Technically that is upgrading the portfolio of company investments. Management may also elect to joint venture with a partner that supplies the capital.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank Pipeline & MLP 1x1 Conference May 9, 2018

Sometimes the market gets too preoccupied with only what has already been announced. But the project backlog can change quickly without much notice.

"Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw Midstream and Apache Announce Joint Development of the Permian Highway Pipeline Project"

The headline shown above announces a roughly $2 billion project that could be completed in slightly more than 2 years. There will probably be at least a half-dozen smaller as well as "add-on" projects that will begin and complete in the same time period. Much depends upon the resources of the company and the cash needs of the proposed project. Investors need to remember that the company's share of the latest project sale is about $2 billion. Kinder Morgan clearly has the means to increase its growth rate at the current time.

The exposure to the Eagle Ford and the Permian could very easily precipitate some eased lending standards in the future as more lenders want a piece of the lending business in those "hot" basins. Management will need to keep profitability higher than in the past for new projects to avoid the cyclical lending tightening that caught management by surprise in the recent past.

Summary

Management appears to be getting off to a slow start when growth is the focus. However, that growth rate can materially change rapidly with the addition of small and highly profitable add-on projects. At least some of those projects may be profitable enough to not require Kinder Morgan cash.

Joint ventures, sales of some assets, and reinvestment of cash all appear to influence the growth rate. The reinvestment of some income should compound to increase the growth rate over time.

Traditionally, this company has made about one acquisition per year throughout its history. Now that business conditions are returning to a far more normal level, investors can expect that historical trend to resume in the future.

In short, the current growth rate forecast by management will likely accelerate in the near term. The company, like many of its competitors, needed to get its financial house in order after the oil price crash. That appears to have happened. A cyclical relaxation of lending requirements could lead to more leverage and a higher growth rate as well. However, management would be well advised to continue to high grade the list of potential capital projects.

The stock itself appears to have a decent future ahead. The projected distribution increases as well as the current industry boom auger well for the future. The stock price could easily double over the next five years from current levels.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Kinder Morgan and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.