3 Things In Biotech, July 13: AbbVie Swings, And AbbVie Also Misses

AbbVie takes a huge step toward spreading the venetoclax dominance

Company: AbbVie (ABBV) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Venetoclax

Disease: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

News: RHHBF and ABBV announced that they have submitted a supplemental new drug application for their Bcl-2 inhibitor venetoclax, either in combination with low-dose cytarabine or a hypomethylating agent, for newly diagnosed AML in patients who are not eligible for standard chemotherapy. The application was based on findings from two phase 1 clinical trials.

Looking forward: This is incredibly interesting, as I genuinely thought that venetoclax needed more time to develop in AML before we would see them seek and obtain approval. I said as much in my pipeline overview (a Total Pharma Tracker exclusive). Now, it seems clear that ABBV should get its approval, and it could come as early as next February. Here is a post I prepared on some more details about venetoclax in this context, if you're interested in digging in a bit deeper.

AbbVie stumbles in a different heme malignancy

Company: AbbVie and Janssen (JNJ)

Therapy: Ibrutinib

Disease: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

News: ABBV announced top-line data from the phase 3 PHOENIX study, which was assessing the addition of the Btk inhibitor ibrutinib (branded Imbruvica) to standard R-CHOP chemoimmunotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. Unfortunately, the study failed to meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival. While more detailed results are pending, it seems reasonable to assume that this study will not support approval of ibrutinib in these patients.

Looking forward: One important piece of information about this study is that it enrolled patients with specific difficult-to-treat subtypes of DLBCL, namely those with non-GCB and activated B-cell types. This may explain the poor outcomes in the trial, although ibrutinib has had a history of helping patients with CLL harboring adverse prognostic features. This is certainly disappointing, and now it is unclear how ABBV and JNJ will respond to the news.

Halozyme and Roche look to bring a subcutaneous formulation of Herceptin to market

Company: Halozyme (HALO)

Therapy: Trastuzumab

Disease: Various HER2-positive tumors

News: HALO announced that the FDA has accepted its licensing application for a subcutaneous formulation of trastuzumab, which is a standard treatment option for HER2-positive breast cancer and gastric cancer. This formulation combines trastuzumab with HALO's recombinant hyaluronidase and would allow patients to undergo treatment with trastuzumab with less time in the infusion clinic.

Looking forward: This is a useful expansion of the benefit of RHHBF's version of trastuzumab. If approved, it could be yet another way that RHHBF is shoring up against the biosimilar wave. More convenient delivery of treatment is a boon for patients, for sure. An approval here would also strengthen HALO's bottom line, as maintained market share for RHHBF's trastuzumab.

