ETF Deathwatch For June 2018

By Jason Teed

From the beginning of June to July 1, 2018, the ETF Deathwatch had 26 additions, 10 closures, and 6 exits. The funds that left the list exited due to improved health, mainly from an increase in assets under management (AUM). Ten funds were closed by their parent companies. All of the additions to the list were ETFs. Seven ETNs left the list. This indicates an increased appetite for risk.

The majority of new additions to the list recently came out of our six-month grace period for new funds. These ETFs may still attract attention and momentum from investors with time. None of the new additions are older than 5 years, which means established products seem to be doing well. The only additions that may be concerning are O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSE:OUSA), O'Shares FTSE Asia Quality Dividend ETF (NYSE:OASI), and O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSE:OEUR). Each is almost 3 years old.

All of the additions except for two are on the list due to low trading volume rather than a decrease in assets under management (AUM). Like past months, the investment products range from typical high-yield ETFs to niche products such as robotics and artificial intelligence ETFs.

ETNs represented a larger-than-typical proportion of the 10 closures this month. These funds may have had difficulty attracting investors, costing their fund companies more than they provide in income. Compared to other months, June has had relatively fewer fund closures. This is because June is a slower month for financial activity, typically. In economic news, the strength of the U.S. economy and increasing interest rates caused the U.S. dollar to rise. Geopolitical events such as the impending trade war between China and the U.S. created some short-term volatility in June.

Fifty-one ETFs and ETNs on Deathwatch this month have been in the market for more than 10 years. These funds include BLDRS Asia 50 ADR ETF (NASDAQ:ADRA) and BLDRS Europe 100 ADR (NASDAQ:ADRU). It's possible their parent companies may be maintaining them for reasons other than profit.

The average asset level of the threatened ETFs on ETF Deathwatch decreased from $7.75 to $7.175 million, and the number of products with less than $2 million in assets was 47. The average age increased from 49.01 to 52.77 months, and the number of products more than 5 years of age increased from 131 to 157. The largest ETF on the list had an AUM of $24.56 million, while the smallest had assets of just $244,600.

Here is the Complete List of 455 ETFs and ETNs on ETF Deathwatch for June 2018 compiled using the objective ETF Deathwatch Criteria.

The 26 ETFs added to ETF Deathwatch for June:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BBRE) Reality Shares Nasdaq Nexgen Economy China ETF (NASDAQ:BCNA) Rogers AI Global Macro ETF (NYSE:BIKR) Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSE:EASI) Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLDR) Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSE:GLDM) Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) iShares Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO) Goldman Sachs JUST US Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSE:JUST) Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (KCCB) O'Shares FTSE Asia Quality Dividend ETF (OASI) O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR) O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC)

The 6 ETFs removed from ETF Deathwatch due to improved health:

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAG) Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

The 10 ETFs/ ETN that were closed: