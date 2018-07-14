Why You Should Not Worry About A Trade War

Investors, especially retirees, should position their portfolios in such a way, that they are measured by income rather than portfolio values.

The markets are wary of trade frictions and possible escalations. Even though there are real risks that remain, we think downsides are limited.

This week on Wednesday, the markets took a hit on the news that Trump administration had released a new list of tariffs to be imposed on Chinese goods worth an additional $200 Billion. This news renewed fears among investors of an escalating trade war. Remember, the first round of tariffs on $34 Billion worth of Chinese goods went into effect on 6th July 2018, which was swiftly retaliated by China. The market had taken the first round in its stride and actually rallied on the following Monday.

However, this new round of tariffs, which will, of course, undergo a two-month review process and not a done deal yet, tested investor’s patience early this week. We believe this is temporary. The markets will continue on its forward path. The tailwinds are too strong right now, and the markets will eventually climb the wall of worry.

Most economists are unanimous in their views that trade wars and protectionists policies are bad for everyone. The theory goes like this. Free trade increases wealth by allowing nations to specialize in producing goods and services that they hold a comparative advantage. The result is the increased productivity, which results in higher GDP and a bigger pie for everyone. Even the majority of the US population has the same views. After all, we are the original proponents of free-trade. But is free-trade always fair? This is the crux of the issue right now.

What Is The Worst Case Scenario In A Full Blown Trade War?

We believe that a lot of the trade salvos from Trump administration are just postures in a bid to bring China to the negotiating table and obtain some reasonable concessions. But let’s say, the negotiations don’t materialize or fail altogether, and the two countries get into a full-blown trade war. What happens then?

The US imposes 25% tariff on the first $50 Billion and 10% tariff on the rest of the Chinese imports that is worth about $455 (505-50) Billion dollars a year. The total tariffs would amount to only $58 billion that would be going into the US Treasury. It also means that the American residents or businesses will have to spend an extra $58 billion, a vast majority of it on consumer products. Just for perspectives, US economy is of the size of 19.5 Trillion dollars ($19,500 Billion). American consumers spend over $4 Trillion ($4,000 Billion) annually including retail and e-commerce. Now an additional cost (of tariffs) of $58 Billion is just a drop in the bucket compared to the size of the economy and consumer spending. It will have only a minuscule impact on the inflation or the spending habits of most consumers. In a worst case, some folks, when they go out shopping, may just buy four shirts instead of five shirts, because they actually needed only two. Or maybe they will end up buying shirts made in Thailand or Bangladesh. There is not much chance that this extra $58 billion will harm US domestic economy in any significant form or cause a recession. However, this is only half the story.

2017 figures (US-China trade) Imports Export 25% Tariffs on first $50 B 10% Tariffs on rest of imports Total Tariffs US $505 B $130 B $12.5 B $45.5 B $58 Billion China $130 B $505 B $12.5 B $8 B $20.5 Billion

Some of the American multinational companies will suffer to some extent. It will not be a death blow to them ; just their profit margins will shrink to some extent. The prominent examples would be companies like Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and alike. Companies like General Motors (GM), who sells 4 million cars in China annually would not suffer much at all, because most of what they sell in China, they already make in China with 49:51 partnership with SAIC of China. This is because of China’s rules that don’t allow foreign companies to have a majority stake in a domestic auto operation. However, Boeing’s profits may be impacted to some extent. But China needs Boeing almost as much as Boeing needs China. After all, there are only two companies in the world who can supply large wide-body commercial jets, which are safe and reliable to fly. Airbus won’t keep their prices down for too long if Boeing planes are going to cost more. There will be some impact on the US agriculture sector due to increased tariffs, and if it really starts hurting, the Congress will likely come to rescue and provide increased subsidies in one form or the other.

Can China go for the so-called "nuclear" option, which is to devalue their currency or sell large chunks of US Treasury? Both options are highly unlikely and detrimental to China’s own interests. If they devalue the currency to a significant order, first the foreign capital will exit in a hurry and also they would give President Trump a valid reason to declare them currency manipulators. If they opt to sell large chunks of the US Treasury, it will cause a crash in US Treasuries. This will diminish the value of Chinese holdings overnight. Second, Chinese exports will become way more expensive in the US markets. So, basically there are no good options with China, and they will like to maintain the status quo unless the US takes to altogether a new level.

Is It Really That Simple? Probably Not

Certainly, there is an argument to be made that it is not that simple, we cannot foresee all the negative repercussions. The economic impacts cannot be determined just by the value of tariffs. Things may get out of spiral. The world economies are all interconnected and what happens in China will have implications for the world financial markets.

We recognize that worst-case scenarios can be far worse than what we have described above. But what is the likelihood of those very extreme scenarios? In fact, very little. China’s leadership is very pragmatic, and in its own interest, would act in a very cautious way. And so will President Trump. You may be of any political leanings and may like him or dislike him. But by all accounts, in the end, he will choose to be pragmatic. Even if the things start falling out of control, we would have the Federal Reserve to our rescue, who will immediately reverse their hawkish outlook. In fact, the increasing interest rates too fast may be a bigger risk factor for the stock market than the trade war.

So, Is Trade War With China Good?

The short answer is NO. It is not in the interest of anyone. The global economy and supply-chains are highly intertwined, and each country will end up losing in a full-blown trade war. If the tit-for-tat war goes too far, there is always a danger that it becomes the cause of the next global recession.

However, the alternative of keeping the status quo is not good either. China is the second largest economy in the world for many years, and it should behave like an adult. It is not a small emerging economy that it needs support from other bigger economies. It is high time that China follows the international trade rules sincerely and not play games around them. It should stop its own protectionist mechanisms that are unfair to its trading partners. For example, it requires foreign multinational companies to agree for technology-transfer in return for doing business in China. There have been consistent accusations that China steals a lot of proprietary information and technology by way of hacking operations, even though there are no solid proofs. It is no coincidence that some of the biggest US technology companies like Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Uber could not succeed in China. It is mostly because of Chinese government policies.

In addition, have a look at the table below that lists China’s GDP in dollar terms and its currency valuation over the last 20 years:

GDP US-Yuan exchange rate Yuan appreciation/ depreciation Year 1998 $1.0 Trillion 8.28 NA Year 2008 $4.0 Trillion 6.88 +16.9% Year 2018 $13 Trillion 6.64 +3.4%

In the last 20 years, the GDP has increased by 12 fold (or 1200%), but Yuan has appreciated only about 19%. From 2008-2018, it is even worse. GDP increased by 225%, but the currency is almost flat compared to the US dollar. If it was any other country with a free-floating currency, it would have appreciated hundreds of percent. Low currency valuation keeps China’s exports highly competitive in the world markets but causes the imbalances that are seen today.

So, is President Trump right to start the trade war? Well, it is a classic glass-half-full scenario, and everyone would see this with their own colored glasses. We will let the readers answer it for themselves. However, this is something not new, and it has been already going on for a long time. Most countries indulge in some kind of protectionist measures in spite of their free-market postures. Otherwise why a country like Germany who has the strongest automobile industry for decades, would levy a 10% tariff on foreign cars. The former President Obama tried to tackle the trade issues with China during his eight years thru’ subtle diplomatic means, but it yielded almost no results. Maybe, President Trump is right to be tough on these issues, after years of failed diplomatic maneuvers. Because of a large trade surplus, China had been the biggest buyer of US treasury in the past, but it has been now reluctant to add to its pile. In fact, they have been the net seller of US Treasuries in recent past. If that trend continues, it will cause other issues with serious repercussions. We know that there are serious trade imbalances between the US and China, and it can’t continue forever. One way or the other, it will have to change. The best way would be to sort this out gradually by means of negotiations and mutual agreements. If we don’t tackle it now, maybe the natural market forces would take care of it, and may very well become the cause of a future crisis.

Of course, the best outcome would be that due to a tough US stance, both China and the US come to the negotiating table and agree to some fair terms that can gradually reduce the imbalance. After all, it will be better for both countries and the world. But it won’t happen tomorrow. It requires time and patience, and in the meanwhile, we will see market volatility.

What Does It Mean for The Investors?

We can only talk about the long-term investors. We think it would have no significant impact. As a long-term investor, you should ignore the market volatility and daily gyrations. Rather, you should position your portfolio for sustainable and reliable income rather than the market value because market value is going to fluctuate up and down all the time.

Portfolio Composition for good as well as a bad market:

We have written many articles on compositions of such portfolios. For retirees and near-retirees, the main focus should be to build portfolios that could provide sustainable income streams in good times and bad. That consistent income stream will enable them to ride any temporary storm without losing sleep.

In brief, we would have at least three baskets:

DGI basket (40%):

This basket will consist of around 20 solid, blue-chip DGI stocks. We should aim for an average yield of 3.5% – 4%. This will be our “core” and long-term portfolio.

High Income Basket (35%):

This will be our high-income basket consisting of REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), mREITs, BDCs (Business Development Companies) and at least 5-7 CEFs (Closed End Funds) with diversified asset-classes. The average yield of this basket should be about 8%.

Risk-averse Basket (Bonds/Treasury/Cash) 25%:

This basket will provide a kind of insurance for the overall portfolio. This will have some bonds, US Treasuries, Preferreds, and maybe some cash. We will aim for an average yield of 3% or higher.

You could read the above strategy in details with suggested stocks/securities in one of our previous articles.

Concluding Remarks:

We are no fan of trade wars. But free trade is not always fair trade. That’s why we are having these issues coming to the forefront. In past, these trade issues and the imbalances have either been ignored or haven't got the attention they deserved. However, since the past efforts to resolve these issues have not yielded results, the pendulum has been shifting too much in one direction. That’s one reason, why President Trump’s anti-trade and America-first rhetoric was so successful in the 2016 elections.

Whether we like it or not, as investors, we do not have control over so many things. Actually, some of these fears have kept a lid on stock prices in-spite of very decent earnings growth. As investors, we need to plan and determine a strategy that we are able to stick with, in good times and bad.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, MON, ADM, MO, PM, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, VTR, CVX, XOM, VLO, HCP, O, OHI, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, JPS, JPC, JRI, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.