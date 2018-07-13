Occidental's Permian Cash Flow Cow

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has two main operations in the Permian Basin; its short-cycle unconventional unit known as its Permian Resources division and its medium-cycle enhanced oil recovery unit known as the Permian EOR division. Permian Resources focuses on high-margin growth opportunities that sport high-decline rates after reaching a peak production rate within the first 30-60 days of being turned online. Permian EOR focuses on low-decline cash flow opportunities that still earn a very nice return in the current environment; however, growth opportunities are minimal. A lot of attention is paid to the Permian Resources division but that clouds over the cash flow juggernaut that is Occidental Petroleum Corporation's Permian EOR unit. Let's dig in.

Operational overview

Here a brief overview of what enhanced oil recovery operations at conventional oil fields are trying to accomplish. During the primary phase of production, only 8% to 10% of the oil originally in place is recovered, leaving much of that value still trapped in the ground. The secondary recovery phase involves using waterflood methods, which entails pumping water into the ground via injection wells to create small fractures in the source rock. That allows for more of the hydrocarbons in place to move towards a producing well, increasing the OOIP recovery rate by 2,500 basis points (or increasing total recovery of OOIP from 10% to 35%).

Waterfloods are the main enhanced oil recovery method used around the world, but in America, upstream players have gone a step further. Using CO2 EOR methods, recovery rates can increase by another 2,000 basis points to around 55% of the OOIP. Occidental is a big player in this space and uses CO2 injection in 3/4 of its Permian EOR operations. Most of that CO2 comes from natural underground reservoirs, but going forward, aided by the FUTURE Act that was passed earlier this year, the company is considering using CO2 captured from industrial activities.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

CO2 injected into the ground to recover additional oil volumes has tremendous environmental value as those greenhouse gasses stay underground instead of sitting in the Earth's atmosphere for a long period of time. The IEA estimates that by 2050, between 60 and 360 gigatonnes of CO2 could be stored underground under different scenarios.

Occidental recently teamed up with White Energy (OTCQX:WECFY) to study the possibility of capturing CO2 produced at White Energy's methanol plants in Texas and routing that CO2 to West Texas for EOR operations. The venture was formed in part to capture to benefits provided by the FUTURE Act and should be quite interesting to follow going forward.

Financial overview

In 2017, Occidental's Permian EOR unit produced an average of 113,000 barrels of oil per day, 27,000 bpd of natural gas liquids, and 57 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. That is equal to 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Occidental's average realized prices in the US last year came in at $47.91 per barrel of oil, $23.67 per barrel of NGL, and $2.31 per Mcf of natural gas. On a standalone basis, Occidental's Permian EOR unit generated somewhere around $2.21 billion in revenue last year.

Cash operating expenses aren't given for Occidental's Permian EOR unit, but during its Q4 2017 conference call, management mentioned it was around $19 per BOE (probably hit that level by the fourth quarter of last year and was higher in previous quarters). Enhanced oil recovery operations have significantly higher ongoing cash operating costs, but on the flip-side, they tend to have lower DD&A per BOE expenses depending on the situation.

Assuming a $20 per BOE cash operating expenses and $2.47 per BOE in non-corporate income taxes (US average in 2017), Occidental's Permian EOR unit on an asset-level basis (I'm excluding DD&A and corporate level expenses like G&A) incurred $1.23 billion in cash costs last year. Put that together and you get $979 million in cash flow on a standalone basis.

Subtract the $430 million in capital expenditures spent on the unit last year and you get $549 million in cash flow back to the company. There are some G&A expenses and minor other expenses to consider as well, but it is reasonable to assume the Permian EOR division generated around half a billion in cash flow for Occidental last year.

Going forward, things start to look a lot better. Assuming Occidental realizes $60 per barrel of oil sold (which reflects some of those volumes facing the massive Midland to WTI differential), $27 per barrel of NGL (45% of realized oil price), and $2 per Mcf of gas (reflects Waha Hub differential to Henry Hub), and keeping output flat at 2017 levels, this asset will generate around $2.74 billion in revenue this year.

I kept cash operating costs flat at $20 per BOE (to reflect a possible increase due to higher oil prices from Q4 2017 to 1H 2018) and bumped up non-corporate income taxes to $3.50 per BOE (slightly higher than Q1 2018 levels), which implies $1.29 billion in cash operating expenses this year. Subtract an expected $500 million in 2018 Permian EOR capital expenditures and this asset should generate $954 million in cash flow for Occidental Petroleum this year.

Final thoughts

Now these figures are estimations based on management commentary, historical performance, and pricing differential data. It isn't an exact science. However, I think it is clear just how valuable having Permian EOR operations can be for a company like Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Cash flow generated by this asset can be used to buy back shares, pay out dividends, fund capex programs elsewhere, or simply be added to the balance sheet. Occidental Petroleum Corporation just recently upped its quarterly dividend payments again, and investors have its Permian EOR division to thank for that. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.