Wall Street Breakfast: Bank Earnings On The Radar

Economy

President Trump will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May again today in what could prove to be an awkward exchange after he said her soft Brexit strategy risks killing a trade deal with the U.S. The president also told The Sun that Brexiteer Boris Johnson would "make a great prime minister," although he wasn't "pitting one against another." Sterling -0.7% to $1.3116.

Ratcheting up trade tensions, Italy will not ratify the EU's free trade agreement with Canada, which needs to be approved by all 28 member states in order for it to take effect. "If so much as one Italian official ... continues to defend treaties like CETA (the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) they will be removed," added deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio.

China's trade surplus with the U.S. swelled to a record in June, a result that could further inflame trade tensions with Washington. Exports to the world's largest economy rose 5.7%, while imports from the U.S. rose 4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $28.97B. Separately, an explosion at a chemical plant in China overnight killed 19 people and injured 12, marking the latest deadly industrial incident in the country.

"The (Trump) administration says that what it's trying to achieve is lower tariffs. So if it works out that way, then that'll be a good thing for our economy," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the ECB Forum. "If it works out other ways, so that we wind up having high tariffs on a lot of products, goods and services... and that they become sustained for a long period of time, then yes, that could be a negative for our economy."

American officials are on their way to Mexico to meet president-elect AMLO and the current administration, adding to speculation that the U.S. may be looking for a NAFTA victory while trade tensions escalate with China. Ahead of the meeting, Mexico reportedly opposed a deal known as a "Safe Third Country Agreement," which would make people seeking asylum in the U.S. apply in Mexico instead.

The U.S. has rejected a French waiver request for companies operating in Iran, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, adding that "Europe must provide itself with the tools it needs to defend itself against extra-territorial sanctions." The exemptions would be critical for Total (NYSE:TOT) to continue a multi-billion-dollar gas project in Iran and PSA Group (OTCPK:PUGOY) to pursue its joint venture.

Germany is holding up the final €15 bailout disbursement for Greece as the nation looks to exit an eight-year bailout regime in August. The snag came after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras decided to push back a value-added tax hike on a handful of islands that have been hit hard by an influx of migrants.

Ireland is set to become the first country to stop public investments in fossil fuels. The bill is expected to pass relatively quickly through the Seanad (Senate), and will force the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to end any investments in non-renewable energy. The ISIF is worth €8.9B, of which more than €300M is invested in oil, gas, coal and other fossil fuels.