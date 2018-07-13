Kinder Morgan's 9,100-Mile Long NGPL Gas Pipeline

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) each own 50% of the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (abbreviated as NGPL). What makes NGPL special is that it owns a 9,100-mile long gas pipeline system that consists of two portions if you will. One runs from West Texas and SE New Mexico up to Chicago/Midwest, and the other runs from Southern Texas along the US-Mexico border up to Chicago/Midwest. Kinder Morgan is the operator of the pipeline system. Let's go over the significance of the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America.

System overview

The pipeline system has access to an enormous amount of gas supplies in America. NGPL can access gas supplies in the Permian Basin, the Mid-Continent region (which includes the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma), the Hugoton Gas Field located primarily in Kansas, the Fayetteville shale play in Arkansas, the Haynesville shale play in NE Louisiana, and the Barnett shale play in East Texas, and the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas.

When it comes to the demand side of things, the NGPL has access to markets in Mexico, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and that doesn't include the various other markets the NGPL can access through third-party connections (such as Wisconsin, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, and others).

Having the ability to supply gas to LNG export facilities, major metropolitan markets, pipeline export junctions to Mexico, major petrochemical & industrial buyers along the Gulf Coast, and various utilities (power plants and gas heating distribution systems) all across America ensures that utilization rates will remain quite high. This is an asset that offers an irreplaceable service (there are other massive pipeline systems in America, and generally they are already fully-booked).

Source: Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Supporting the 9,100-mile long pipeline system is 1 million horsepower of compression capacity, 288 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity, and a dedicated team led by Kinder Morgan. With a quality gas pipeline operator like Kinder Morgan at the helm, you notice that NGPL doesn't run into some of the operational issues other midstream giants have encountered over the past few years.

Growth endeavors

In late-2016, the first phase of the Chicago Market Expansion Project was placed into service. By building a new compressor station in Livingston County, IL, the Kinder Morgan-led venture increased northbound transportation capacity to major markets like Chicago by ~238 MMcf/d. The average life of the term transportation agreements signed between NGPL (the carrier) and shippers was 11 years, highlighting the stability of the cash flow generation these bolt-on projects create.

The reasoning behind this expansion was to increase gas supplies from Appalachia to meet increasing demand in the Greater Chicago Area and Northwest Indiana, with those supplies utilizing the bidirectional Rockies Express Pipeline to get from Ohio to Illinois. Going forward, the venture is seeking non-binding commitments from shippers to support the second phase of this project. Launched in May 2016, it seems there hasn't been enough demand from shippers (and ultimately end buyers) to support adding 200 MMcf/d of northbound transportation capacity to this portion of the NGPL system.

Another growth development that is underway at the other end of this system is the Gulf Coast Southbound Expansion Project. The idea behind this project is to expand the receipt capacity of the NGPL system in Illinois (to capture rising Marcellus and Utica gas production), Arkansas (most likely to capture rising Appalachian production along with additional Fayetteville output), and Texas (to secure additional Haynesville and Mid-Continent volumes) so those gas volumes can be routed to major industrial buyers along the Gulf Coast. A lot of those volumes are likely to supply the ongoing petrochemical boom, the shift towards natural gas as a fuel for electricity, and LNG export facilities along the US Gulf Coast in Southern Louisiana and Eastern Texas.

In April 2017, the first part of this project was placed online which added 75 MMCf/d of southbound transportation capacity along the NGPL system. The remaining portion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year, which will add an additional 385 MMcf/d of southbound transportation capacity. These volumes are protected by long-term firm transportation agreements and the economics behind the endeavor seems solid. In Kinder Morgan's 2017 10-K, the company mentions its share of the capital expenditures is roughly $106 million, indicating the entire project is probably going to cost the venture a gross $212 million (plus any uncapitalized costs incurred).

There are two more development phases of the Gulf Coast Southbound Expansion Project currently being considered that would effectively do the same thing, secure supplies up north that would be sent down south to major industrial and commercial buyers in Texas and Louisiana.

Final thoughts

Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. are sitting on a quality asset here that houses a sea of future growth projects just at their fingertips. While utilization rates aren't easily given or obtainable, it appears that this gas pipeline network is catering to all the right markets on both the supply and demand side of the natural gas equation. As America continues to consume and export an ever-growing amount of natural gas, expect to hear more good things from Kinder Morgan. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.